Robótica Educativa
INVENTARIO TOMAR EN CUENTA 1. HACER EL INVENTARIO AL INICIO Y AL FINAL 2. CONOCER LOS NOMBRES 3. ORGANIZAR POR COLORES, FO...
Elementos Electrónicos El Hub USB controla los sensores y motores a través del software WeDo. La alimentación y los datos ...
El sensor de movimiento detecta objetos a una distancia de 15 centímetros (aproximadamente 6 pulgadas), dependiendo del di...
ESTRUCTURAS
Estructuras rígidas y flexibles
El software presenta un entorno amigable que consiste básicamente en arrastrar y soltar los iconos permitiendo realizar un...
Ficha de conexión: Graba sonidos y muestra los motores, sensores de inclinación o sensores de movimiento. Ficha de conteni...
Bloque iniciar Bloque iniciar al presionar una tecla Bloque iniciar al recibir un mensaje Bloque de activación del motor e...
Bloque de potencia del motor Bloque de activación de motor durante Bloque de desactivación de motor Bloque de reproducir s...
Bloque sumar a pantalla Bloque restar a pantalla Bloque multiplicar por pantalla Bloque dividir entre pantalla Bloque de f...
Acciona el motor en sentido horario por un tiempo indeterminado Acciona el motor por 10 milisegundo Acciona el motor con p...
El programa espera una determinada inclinación del sensor y luego acciona el motor por 20 milisegundos. Programando Sensor...
El programa espera hasta que detecte un movimiento y luego acciona el motor por 30 milisegundos. El programa acciona el mo...
Inicia el programa y muestra la imagen número 2, espera 10 milisegundos luego muestra la imagen número 4 por 10 milisegund...
Inicia el programa y se reproduce un sonido aleatorio. Inicia el programa, luego se reproduce el sonido numero 1 por 3 vec...
Enviando y recibiendo mensajes Se prepara el programa enviando un nombre (emisor) Se recepciona en otra XO el mensaje (rec...
“Construyendo un trompo para comprobar la velocidad y la fuerza”
“Contabilicemos cuantos goles anotamos”
“Construyamos una silla voladora para comprender textos de programación”
“Construyamos una batidora para comprender su utilidad en la preparación de alimentos”
