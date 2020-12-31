Guia de recursos digitales gonzalo nagua 3 a3

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” PROYECTO 4 EDUCACION DE CALIDAD NOMBRE DEL TUTOR: LIC. TAÑA GUANOCHANGA ...
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” BIOLOGIA PROYECTO 4 EDUCACION DE CALIDAD LICENCIADA: OLGA GUERRERO ESTUD...
ACTIVIDAD MAPA CONCEPTUAL JERARQUICO
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” EDUCACION FISICA PROYECTO 4 EDUCACION DE CALIDAD LICENCIADO: BYRON CHAVA...
ACTIVIDAD PROYECTO 4 AFICHE DE LAS CAPACIDADES FISICAS
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” EMPRENDIMIENTO Y GESTION PROYECTO 4 EDUCACION DE CALIDAD LICENCIADA: JEN...
ACTIVIDAD ELABORAR UNA PRESENTACION DE LA CLASIFICACION DE COSTOS Y GASTOS
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” FISICA PROYECTO 4 EDUCACION DE CALIDAD LICENCIADO: ESTUDIANTE: GONZALO R...
ACTIVIDAD ELABORAR UNA LINEA DE TIEMPO
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” HISTORIA PROYECTO 4 EDUCACION DE CALIDAD LICENCIADA: MARIA JOSE SAGÑAY E...
ACTIVIDAD ELABORAR UNA LINEA DE TIEMPO DEL SISTEMA COLONIAL
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” ENGLISH PROJECT 4 QUALITY EDUCATION TEACHER: DIANA LAGARRA STUDENT: GONZ...
ACTIVITY MAKE AN INFOGRAPHIC
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” LENGUA Y LITERATURA PROYECTO 4 EDUCACION DE CALIDAD LICENCIADA: MYRIAM T...
ACTIVIDAD REALIZAR UN POSTER
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” MATEAMATICA PROYECTO 4 EDUCACION DE CALIDAD LICENCIADA: TAÑA GUANOCHANGA...
ACTIVIDAD ELABORAR UN MAPA CONCEPTUAL LA ATIVIDAD ESTUVO MUY INTERESANTE Y ENTRETENIDA YA QUE APRENDI NUEVAS COSAS SOBRE L...
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” MODULO MOTORES PROYECTO 4 EDUCACION DE CALIDAD LICENCIADO: MIGUEL CHANGO...
ACTIVIDAD ELABORAR UN CUADRO SIPNOTICO DEL SISTEMA DE ALIMANTACION A DIESEL
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” QUIMICA PROYECTO 4 EDUCACION DE CALIDAD LICENCIADA: CONSUELO JUMBO ESTUD...
ACTIVIDAD ELABORAR UNA POSTAL DE LOS HIDROCARBUROS
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” SISTEMAS DE SEGURIDAD Y CONFORT DEL AUTO PROYECTO 4 EDUCACION DE CALIDAD...
ACTIVIDAD ELABORAR UN MAPA CONCEPTUAL DEL ARIBAG
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Guia de recursos digitales gonzalo nagua 3 a3

32 views

Published on

GUIA DE RECURSOS DIGITALES

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Guia de recursos digitales gonzalo nagua 3 a3

  1. 1. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” PROYECTO 4 EDUCACION DE CALIDAD NOMBRE DEL TUTOR: LIC. TAÑA GUANOCHANGA ESTUDIANTE: GONZALO RENE NAGUA MORETA CURSO: 3ERO. BACHILLERATO PARALELO “A3” ESPECIALIDAD: ELECTROMECANICA AUTOMOTRIZ AÑO LECTIVO 2020-2021
  2. 2. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” BIOLOGIA PROYECTO 4 EDUCACION DE CALIDAD LICENCIADA: OLGA GUERRERO ESTUDIANTE: GONZALO RENE NAGUA MORETA CURSO: 3ERO. BACHILLERATO PARALELO “A3” ESPECIALIDAD: ELECTROMECANICA AUTOMOTRIZ AÑO LECTIVO 2020-2021
  3. 3. ACTIVIDAD MAPA CONCEPTUAL JERARQUICO
  4. 4. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” EDUCACION FISICA PROYECTO 4 EDUCACION DE CALIDAD LICENCIADO: BYRON CHAVARRIA ESTUDIANTE: GONZALO RENE NAGUA MORETA CURSO: 3ERO. BACHILLERATO PARALELO “A3” ESPECIALIDAD: ELECTROMECANICA AUTOMOTRIZ AÑO LECTIVO 2020-2021
  5. 5. ACTIVIDAD PROYECTO 4 AFICHE DE LAS CAPACIDADES FISICAS
  6. 6. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” EMPRENDIMIENTO Y GESTION PROYECTO 4 EDUCACION DE CALIDAD LICENCIADA: JENNY TIXE ESTUDIANTE: GONZALO RENE NAGUA MORETA CURSO: 3ERO. BACHILLERATO PARALELO “A3” ESPECIALIDAD: ELECTROMECANICA AUTOMOTRIZ AÑO LECTIVO 2020-2021
  7. 7. ACTIVIDAD ELABORAR UNA PRESENTACION DE LA CLASIFICACION DE COSTOS Y GASTOS
  8. 8. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” FISICA PROYECTO 4 EDUCACION DE CALIDAD LICENCIADO: ESTUDIANTE: GONZALO RENE NAGUA MORETA CURSO: 3ERO. BACHILLERATO PARALELO “A3” ESPECIALIDAD: ELECTROMECANICA AUTOMOTRIZ AÑO LECTIVO 2020-2021
  9. 9. ACTIVIDAD ELABORAR UNA LINEA DE TIEMPO
  10. 10. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” HISTORIA PROYECTO 4 EDUCACION DE CALIDAD LICENCIADA: MARIA JOSE SAGÑAY ESTUDIANTE: GONZALO RENE NAGUA MORETA CURSO: 3ERO. BACHILLERATO PARALELO “A3” ESPECIALIDAD: ELECTROMECANICA AUTOMOTRIZ AÑO LECTIVO 2020-2021
  11. 11. ACTIVIDAD ELABORAR UNA LINEA DE TIEMPO DEL SISTEMA COLONIAL
  12. 12. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” ENGLISH PROJECT 4 QUALITY EDUCATION TEACHER: DIANA LAGARRA STUDENT: GONZALO RENE NAGUA MORETA COURSE: 3ERO. BACHILLERATO PARALELO “A3” SPECIALTY: ELECTROMECANICA AUTOMOTRIZ SCHOOL YEAR 2020-2021
  13. 13. ACTIVITY MAKE AN INFOGRAPHIC
  14. 14. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” LENGUA Y LITERATURA PROYECTO 4 EDUCACION DE CALIDAD LICENCIADA: MYRIAM TUPIZA ESTUDIANTE: GONZALO RENE NAGUA MORETA CURSO: 3ERO. BACHILLERATO PARALELO “A3” ESPECIALIDAD: ELECTROMECANICA AUTOMOTRIZ AÑO LECTIVO 2020-2021
  15. 15. ACTIVIDAD REALIZAR UN POSTER
  16. 16. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” MATEAMATICA PROYECTO 4 EDUCACION DE CALIDAD LICENCIADA: TAÑA GUANOCHANGA ESTUDIANTE: GONZALO RENE NAGUA MORETA CURSO: 3ERO. BACHILLERATO PARALELO “A3” ESPECIALIDAD: ELECTROMECANICA AUTOMOTRIZ AÑO LECTIVO 2020-2021
  17. 17. ACTIVIDAD ELABORAR UN MAPA CONCEPTUAL LA ATIVIDAD ESTUVO MUY INTERESANTE Y ENTRETENIDA YA QUE APRENDI NUEVAS COSAS SOBRE LA MATEMATICA.
  18. 18. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” MODULO MOTORES PROYECTO 4 EDUCACION DE CALIDAD LICENCIADO: MIGUEL CHANGOLUISA ESTUDIANTE: GONZALO RENE NAGUA MORETA CURSO: 3ERO. BACHILLERATO PARALELO “A3” ESPECIALIDAD: ELECTROMECANICA AUTOMOTRIZ AÑO LECTIVO 2020-2021
  19. 19. ACTIVIDAD ELABORAR UN CUADRO SIPNOTICO DEL SISTEMA DE ALIMANTACION A DIESEL
  20. 20. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” QUIMICA PROYECTO 4 EDUCACION DE CALIDAD LICENCIADA: CONSUELO JUMBO ESTUDIANTE: GONZALO RENE NAGUA MORETA CURSO: 3ERO. BACHILLERATO PARALELO “A3” ESPECIALIDAD: ELECTROMECANICA AUTOMOTRIZ AÑO LECTIVO 2020-2021
  21. 21. ACTIVIDAD ELABORAR UNA POSTAL DE LOS HIDROCARBUROS
  22. 22. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” SISTEMAS DE SEGURIDAD Y CONFORT DEL AUTO PROYECTO 4 EDUCACION DE CALIDAD LICENCIADO: DIEGO MOLINA ESTUDIANTE: GONZALO RENE NAGUA MORETA CURSO: 3ERO. BACHILLERATO PARALELO “A3” ESPECIALIDAD: ELECTROMECANICA AUTOMOTRIZ AÑO LECTIVO 2020-2021
  23. 23. ACTIVIDAD ELABORAR UN MAPA CONCEPTUAL DEL ARIBAG

×