Ciencia, epistemologia y actividad cientifica pdf

EPISTEMOLOGÍA Y METODOLOGÍA DE LA INVESTIGACIÓN Lic. en Biotecnología Lic. en Química 2° Cuatrimestre – 2014 15/01/2016 Sa...
EPISTEMOLOGÍA Objeto y alcance en la actualidad Disciplina de origen filosófico que estudia a la ciencia en todas sus mani...
“La Epistemología es a la ciencia lo que la crítica de arte es al fenómeno estético. El artista produce obra de arte, el c...
Preguntas que se hace la Epistemología ¿En qué consiste la actividad científica? ¿Es la ciencia una actividad universal? ¿...
Preguntas que se hace la Epistemología ¿La ciencia es “conocimiento puro” o tiene alguna utilidad para la sociedad? ¿Está ...
LA EPISTEMOLOGÍA Breve recorrido histórico En su origen: íntimamente ligada a la Filosofía e identificada con la Teoría de...
¿qué es el conocimiento? ¿cómo es posible el conocimiento? ¿cuál es su origen? La razón? Los sentidos? ¿Ambos?. ¿Cómo es l...
¿Qué es hacer Filosofía de la Ciencia o Epistemología? 15/01/2016 Sandra Pittet 8
  1. 1. EPISTEMOLOGÍA Y METODOLOGÍA DE LA INVESTIGACIÓN Lic. en Biotecnología Lic. en Química 2° Cuatrimestre – 2014 15/01/2016 Sandra Pittet 1 Unidad 1: Epistemología: objeto y alcance. Etapas en el desarrollo histórico-disciplinar. Epistemología, Filosofía e Historia de la ciencia
  2. 2. EPISTEMOLOGÍA Objeto y alcance en la actualidad Disciplina de origen filosófico que estudia a la ciencia en todas sus manifestaciones y los problemas derivados del conocimiento científico (Glavich, 1998). Disciplina que problematiza sobre las particularidades del conocimiento científico, sus métodos y aplicaciones y también evalúa sus resultados Es una reflexión filosófica especializada sobre las dimensiones constitutivas 15/01/2016 Sandra Pittet 2 Es una reflexión filosófica especializada sobre las dimensiones constitutivas de la ciencia (Sabino, 2006): -La actividad o investigación científica -El producto de esa actividad: el conocimiento científico -El modo particular en que se obtiene ese conocimiento: el método científico
  3. 3. “La Epistemología es a la ciencia lo que la crítica de arte es al fenómeno estético. El artista produce obra de arte, el crítico laartista produce obra de arte, el crítico la analiza. El científico produce teorías y prácticas científicas, el epistemólogo reflexiona sobre sobre ellas”. ( Esther Dìaz, 2007) 23/05/2014 Mg. Sandra Pittet – Epistemología Maestría PGSA 3
  4. 4. Preguntas que se hace la Epistemología ¿En qué consiste la actividad científica? ¿Es la ciencia una actividad universal? ¿Todas las sociedades desarrollaron esta actividad que hoy llamamos “ciencia”? ¿ Qué es el conocimiento científico? ¿Cuáles son los rasgos distintivos del conocimiento científico? La Epistemología … “La Ciencia bajo la lupa…” 15/01/2016 Sandra Pittet 4 ¿ Qué es el conocimiento científico? ¿Cuáles son los rasgos distintivos del conocimiento científico? ¿Qué lo diferencia de otros tipos de conocimiento? ¿Es el conocimiento científico superior a otros tipos de conocimiento? ¿Cómo se hace ciencia? ¿En qué consiste la actividad científica? ¿cómo se obtiene conocimiento científico? ¿cuál es el punto de partida de la ciencia y de la actividad científica? ¿Qué son las teorías científicas? ¿Cómo se elaboran? ¿En base a qué criterio/s se establece la validez de las teorías científicas? ¿Qué papel juega el contexto social y cultural de una época en la elaboración y validación de las teorías científicas?
  5. 5. Preguntas que se hace la Epistemología ¿La ciencia es “conocimiento puro” o tiene alguna utilidad para la sociedad? ¿Está la ciencia atravesada por valores? ¿Cuáles son estos valores? ¿Los científicos son responsables del uso que se haga de sus teorías fuera de los laboratorios? ¿Puede ser “neutral” la ciencia? ¿En qué consiste el problema de la neutralidad de la ciencia? 15/01/2016 Sandra Pittet 5 A lo largo de la historia se han elaborado distintas respuestas para estas preguntas Paradigmas históricos sobre la ciencia y el conocimiento científico
  6. 6. LA EPISTEMOLOGÍA Breve recorrido histórico En su origen: íntimamente ligada a la Filosofía e identificada con la Teoría del Conocimiento o Gnoseología ( rama de la filosofía que estudia los problemas del conocimiento humano). Hacia la 2º mitad del S. XIX: emerge como un área 15/01/2016 Sandra Pittet 6 Hacia la 2º mitad del S. XIX: emerge como un área específica de la filosofía diferenciada de la Teoría del Conocimiento. En la 2º década del Siglo XX: se consolida como una reflexión filosófica especializada sobre el conocimiento científico (Filosofía de la Ciencia).
  7. 7. ¿qué es el conocimiento? ¿cómo es posible el conocimiento? ¿cuál es su origen? La razón? Los sentidos? ¿Ambos?. ¿Cómo es la relación entre un sujeto que conoce y el objeto que intenta conocer? TEORÍA DEL CONOCIMIENTO 15/01/2016 Sandra Pittet 7 objeto que intenta conocer? ¿cuáles son los tipos de conocimiento posibles? ¿a qué llamamos verdad? ¿es posible alcanzar verdades objetivas? ¿la verdad es una interpretación humana y subjetiva de la realidad?
  8. 8. ¿Qué es hacer Filosofía de la Ciencia o Epistemología? 15/01/2016 Sandra Pittet 8

