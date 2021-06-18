AQA Chemistry C5 Answers Key

Successfully reported this slideshow.
C5 Chemical changes Student Book answers C5.1 The reactivity series Question number Answer Marks Guidance 1 a lithium + wa...
C5 Chemical changes Student Book answers C5.2 Displacement reactions Question number Answer Marks Guidance 1 a no reaction...
C5 Chemical changes Student Book answers C5.3 Extracting metals Question number Answer Marks Guidance 1 A metal ore is a r...
C5 Chemical changes Student Book answers C5.4 Salts from metals Question number Answer Marks Guidance 1 acid + metal → sal...
C5 Chemical changes Student Book answers C5.5 Salts from insoluble bases Question number Answer Marks Guidance 1 acid + ba...
C5 Chemical changes Student Book answers C5.6 Making more salts Question number Answer Marks Guidance 1 a acid + alkali → ...
C5 Chemical changes Student Book answers C5.7 Neutralisation and the pH scale Question number Answer Marks Guidance 1 a al...
C5 Chemical changes Student Book answers C5.8 Strong and weak acids Question number Answer Marks Guidance 1 fizzing / rate...
C5 Chemical changes Student Book answers C4.9 Volumes of gases Question number Answer Marks Guidance 1 volume of gas occup...
  1. 1. C5 Chemical changes Student Book answers C5.1 The reactivity series Question number Answer Marks Guidance 1 a lithium + water → lithium hydroxide + hydrogen 2Li(s) + 2H2O(l) → 2LiOH(aq) + H2(g) 1 3 1 mark for correct reactants. 1 mark for correct products. 1 mark for correct state symbols. 1 b zinc + hydrochloric acid → zinc chloride + hydrogen Zn(s) + 2HCl(aq) → ZnCl2(aq) + H2(g) 1 3 1 mark for correct reactants. 1 mark for correct products. 1 mark for correct state symbols. 2 a gas given off / fizzing, magnesium gets smaller then disappears, thermal energy released / surroundings get warmer / solution and test tube gets hot 1 1 2 b metal + acid → salt + hydrogen 1 2 c magnesium + sulfuric acid → magnesium sulfate + hydrogen Mg(s) + H2SO4(aq) → MgSO4(aq) + H2(g) 1 3 1 mark for correct reactants and products. 1 mark for correct state symbols. 3 a gold, silver, and platinum are very unreactive will not tarnish not react with oxygen in the air so will stay bright for a long time 1 1 3 b react with water vapour (and oxygen) in the air oil keeps oxygen and water vapour away from the metals 1 1 3 c zinc reacts with acidic foods at room temperature tin does not 1 1 4 Aluminium is protected by a tough / impervious layer of aluminium oxide. 1 5 4.00 g 3 © Oxford University Press 2017 www.oxfordsecondary.co.uk/acknowledgements This resource sheet may have been changed from the original. 1
  2. 2. C5 Chemical changes Student Book answers C5.2 Displacement reactions Question number Answer Marks Guidance 1 a no reaction 1 1 b zinc + copper(II) sulfate → zinc sulfate + copper 1 1 c magnesium + iron(II) chloride → magnesium chloride + iron 1 2 Carbon is more reactive than zinc but less reactive than magnesium, so displaces zinc but not magnesium. 1 1 3 a below hydrogen in reactivity series 1 3 b WO3 + 3H2 → W + 3H2O 1 4 a Zn(s) + Fe2+ (aq) → Zn2+ (aq) + Fe(s) 3 1 mark for correct reactants. 1 mark for correct products. 1 mark for correct state symbols. 4 b zinc atoms lose 2 electrons to form zinc(II) ions, zinc atoms oxidised, as lose electrons, iron(II) ions reduced, as gain 2 electrons from zinc 1 1 1 1 4 c 0.05 mol zinc, 0.025 mol iron(II) sulfate, so as they react 1 mol : 1mol, iron(II) sulfate is limiting reactant and zinc is in excess 1 1 1 © Oxford University Press 2017 www.oxfordsecondary.co.uk/acknowledgements This resource sheet may have been changed from the original. 2
  3. 3. C5 Chemical changes Student Book answers C5.3 Extracting metals Question number Answer Marks Guidance 1 A metal ore is a rock that contains enough of a metal or metal compound to make it worth extracting the metal. 1 1 2 very unreactive 1 3 very low reactivity, used for jewellery / electrodes in electrolysis 1 1 4 a zinc oxide + carbon → zinc + carbon monoxide Oxidised: carbon Reduced: zinc 1 1 1 4 b ZnO(s) + C(s) → Zn(l) + CO(g) 3 1 mark for correct reactants. 1 mark for correct products. 1 mark for correct state symbols. © Oxford University Press 2017 www.oxfordsecondary.co.uk/acknowledgements This resource sheet may have been changed from the original. 3
  4. 4. C5 Chemical changes Student Book answers C5.4 Salts from metals Question number Answer Marks Guidance 1 acid + metal → salt + hydrogen 1 2 a copper metal does not react with dilute acid / copper not reactive enough to displace hydrogen from acid 1 2 b potassium metal explodes in dilute acid 1 3 a Fe(s) + H2SO4(aq) → FeSO4(aq) + H2(g) 3 1 mark for correct reactants. 1 mark for correct products. 1 mark for correct state symbols. 3 b Zn(s) + 2HCl(aq) → ZnCl2(aq) + H2(g) 3 1 mark for correct reactants. 1 mark for correct products. 1 mark for correct state symbols. 4 a Zn(s) + 2H+ (aq) → Zn2+(aq) + H2(g) 3 1 mark for correct reactants. 1 mark for correct products. 1 mark for correct state symbols. 4 b Zn → Zn2+ + 2e− 2H+ + 2e− → H2 1 1 4 c each zinc atom loses two electrons to two hydrogen ions to form hydrogen gas zinc atoms oxidised as lose electrons hydrogen ions reduced as gain electrons 1 1 1 1 1 © Oxford University Press 2017 www.oxfordsecondary.co.uk/acknowledgements This resource sheet may have been changed from the original. 4
  5. 5. C5 Chemical changes Student Book answers C5.5 Salts from insoluble bases Question number Answer Marks Guidance 1 acid + base → salt + water 1 2 zinc oxide + hydrochloric acid → zinc chloride + water ZnO(s) + 2HCl(aq) → ZnCl2(aq) + H2O(l) 2 3 1 mark for correct reactants. 1 mark for correct products. 1 mark for correct reactants. 1 mark for correct products. 1 mark for correct state symbols. 3 a NaBr 1 3 b MgF2 1 3 c KNO3 1 3 d Al2(SO4)3 1 4 Heat copper sulfate solution in evaporating dish on a water bath, some water evaporates from copper sulfate solution until point of crystallisation when crystals appear at the edge of the solution, solution then left at room temperature for the remaining water to evaporate slowly, leaving crystals in the dish. If small volume of solution remains on the crystals dry by gently dabbing between two pieces of filter paper. 1 1 1 1 5 a Li2O(s) + H2SO4(aq) → Li2SO4(aq) + H2O(l) 3 5 b 3.3 g 3 © Oxford University Press 2017 www.oxfordsecondary.co.uk/acknowledgements This resource sheet may have been changed from the original. 5
  6. 6. C5 Chemical changes Student Book answers C5.6 Making more salts Question number Answer Marks Guidance 1 a acid + alkali → salt + water 1 1 b H+ + OH− → H2O 1 1 c acid + carbonate → salt + water + carbon dioxide 1 2 a add indicator to measured volume of lithium hydroxide solution add dilute hydrochloric acid until indicator just changes colour noting volume of acid needed repeat until results concordant then calculate mean repeat using this mean volume of acid without indicator evaporate water from LiCl solution by heating until point of crystallisation leave at room temperature for rest of water to evaporate; if necessary, dry off any remaining solution with filter paper 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 b LiOH(aq) + HCl(aq) → LiCl(aq) +H2O(1) 3 1 mark for correct products. 1 mark for correct reactants. 1 mark for correct state symbols 3 a BaCO3(s) + 2HNO3(aq) → Ba(NO3)2(aq) + H2O(l) + CO2(g) 3 3 b 2H+ (aq) + CO3 2− (s) → H2O(l) + CO2(g) 3 © Oxford University Press 2017 www.oxfordsecondary.co.uk/acknowledgements This resource sheet may have been changed from the original. 6
  7. 7. C5 Chemical changes Student Book answers C5.7 Neutralisation and the pH scale Question number Answer Marks Guidance 1 a alkali dissolves in water 1 1 b produce hydroxide ions in water 1 1 c KOH(s) → K+ (aq) + OH− (aq) 2 2 a H+ (aq) 1 2 b HBr(aq)/(g) → H+ (aq) + Br− (aq) 2 3 distilled water pH = 7, sodium hydroxide solution pH > 7, e.g., 14; ethanoic acid pH < 7, e.g., 4 1 1 1 4 starts high and remains almost constant until all alkali neutralised then falls very rapidly to low value, continues almost level as excess acid added 1 1 1 5 any three from: • pH sensor and data-logger more accurate, • matching colours against pH chart by eye is subjective and difficult to judge, • pH sensor gives more repeatable measurements over narrower range, giving more precise data • than U.I. paper, • also useful for monitoring changes in pH continuously over time, • if you only need a rough estimate of pH, • U.I. paper is quicker and easier to use 3 © Oxford University Press 2017 www.oxfordsecondary.co.uk/acknowledgements This resource sheet may have been changed from the original. 7
  8. 8. C5 Chemical changes Student Book answers C5.8 Strong and weak acids Question number Answer Marks Guidance 1 fizzing / rate gas is given off is slower with ethanoic acid than nitric acid 1 2 a pH = 5.0 1 2 b 0.000 0001 mol/dm3 1 × 10−7 mol/dm3 1 1 3 Any four from: • propanoic acid does not ionise completely when added to water • reaction is reversible • majority of molecules remain intact • only a small fraction form H+ (aq) ions • Therefore, propanoic acid does not produce as high a concentration of H+ (aq) ions as a strong acid of equal concentration • Nitric acid is a strong acid, because its molecules ionise completely in water 4 4 pH depends on concentration of H+ (aq) ions so although weak acid does not ionise completely, it could have a higher concentration of H+ (aq) ions if amount of strong acid per dm3 is very, very small Strong acid ionises completely but in very dilute solution may produce fewer H+ (aq) ions in a given volume of solution than a concentrated solution of the weak acid 1 1 1 1 © Oxford University Press 2017 www.oxfordsecondary.co.uk/acknowledgements This resource sheet may have been changed from the original. 8
  9. 9. C5 Chemical changes Student Book answers C4.9 Volumes of gases Question number Answer Marks Guidance 1 volume of gas occupied by 1 mole of gas at room temperature and pressure 1 2 a i 1.5 mol 1 2 a ii 417 mol 1 2 b i 216 dm3 (or 216000 cm3 ) 2 1 mark each for correct answer and correct unit 2 b ii 7.2 dm3 (or 7200 cm3 ) 2 1 mark each for correct answer and correct unit 2 c 0.064 g 2 1 mark each for correct answer and correct unit 3 300 dm3 (or 300000 cm3 ) 1 4 0.048 dm3 (or 48 cm3 ) 3 © Oxford University Press 2017 www.oxfordsecondary.co.uk/acknowledgements This resource sheet may have been changed from the original. 9

