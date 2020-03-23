Kindle Exclusive deals What Is Lego?

-
Read PDF What Is Lego?
Find out how these fun, stackable blocks became the most popular toys in the world.
The LEGO toy company was founded in 1934 by a Danish carpenter who loved making wooden pull toys. From its humble beginnings, the company has lived up to its name--which comes from the Danish phrase meaning to always play well--encouraging children to use their imagination and build whatever they can dream up.In this book, author Jim O'Connor describes how a simple concept--small plastic bricks that snap together--morphed into a cultural phenomenon.
