Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Benefit Auction Specialist and Wisconsin Auction Wisconsin Auctioneer Association Benefit Auction Specialist Benefit Aucti...
Contact Information
Address: 130 E Morey Rd.North Prairie, WI 53153 Email: jennygehl@gmail.com
Benefit Auction Specialist and Wisconsin Auction
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Benefit Auction Specialist and Wisconsin Auction

17 views

Published on

"Bravo 3 Benefit Auctions - Bravo Auctions offers Live Auction Fundraising and Wisconsin auction Services to Nonprofit Organizations throughout the Midwest."

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Benefit Auction Specialist and Wisconsin Auction

  1. 1. Benefit Auction Specialist and Wisconsin Auction Wisconsin Auctioneer Association Benefit Auction Specialist Benefit Auctioneer Paddle Raise www.bravobenefitauctions.com "Bravo 3 Benefit Auctions - Bravo Auctions offers Live Auction Fundraising and Wisconsin auction Services to Nonprofit Organizations throughout the Midwest."
  2. 2. Contact Information
  3. 3. Address: 130 E Morey Rd.North Prairie, WI 53153 Email: jennygehl@gmail.com

×