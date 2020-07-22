Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Maryland Real Estate Seller Listing Presentation 2020
Retrieve Golden Results with Cheryl
A Golden Results Marketing
Proposal Prepared
Especially For You…
A Four Paws Up
Presentation
Another Personal Service
Provided by the Golden Girl
P.S. Wipe Your Paws Before
Entering….
“Golden Results” Meeting: Top Ten 2020 Listing Presentation For You
1. Discuss Your Questions and Concerns
2. RE/MAX International & RE/MAX Positive State of the Market
3. Credentials, Stats & Golden Results
4. What Do Buyers Want ? (Tech Tools, Rainbow of Services, GOLD to
SOLD) PLUS What Makes the Golden Results Marketing Plan Golden?
5. Pile of Tech “Toys” and Online Presence
6. The Big Kahuna, The Real Deal, the Pot of Gold: “It’s a Price War and a
Beauty Contest and You Have to Win at Both”
7. I’m a 5-10% Stockholder… It’s Teamwork, Cooperation, Participation
8. Forms, Data, Menu of Services, Net Sheet
9. State of the Listing: Follow Up Meetings with Speed or Virtual Opens
10. Review your Answered Questions and Concerns for Golden Results!
•Full Time Experienced Agents who average
15.2 Years Experience AND 15.6 Transactions
•CRS & GRI Stats that Are Above the Crowd
•Technology & Training that SOARS
•A Team Dedicated to Providing Superior Service
• The Synergism of Self Employed Professionals
Committed to the Success of Marketing Your Home
Your Home is One of Your
Largest Investments. Doesn’t
it make Sense to let an
Experienced Professional
Guide you through the
Process?
Why is Cheryl a.k.a.( not AKC)
“The Golden Girl”
The Pick of the Litter?
Golden Girl Credentials…Resume…”Papers”…
•Licensed Realtor Since 1984…Associate Broker
• Full Time RE/MAX Agent Since 1988
• Prior 10 Year Retail Sales Experience with Levitz
Furniture
• Virginia Tech Bachelor of Science Business Degree
• Certified Residential Specialist (CRS)
• Graduate of Realtors Institute (GRI)
• Accredited Buyer Representative (ABR)
• Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES)
• NAR E-Pro Designation (E-Pro)
•Military Relocation Professional (MRP)
More Golden Girl Credentials
•Short Sale & Foreclosure Expert (SFR)
• Master Certified Negotiation Expert (MCN)C
• Re-build USA 203K Specialist
•Certified Distressed Property Expert (CDPE)C
• Sell New Homes Designation (CNHS)
•Residential Construction Certified (RCC)
•Southern Maryland Board Hall of Fame
• RE/MAX International Advertising Award
•Fully Computer Automated for “Golden Results”
You’ll Retrieve Golden Results With Cheryl!
More Golden Girl Credentials…
NEW Spring 2020
NAR Completed CLASSES
Institute for Luxury Home Marketing CLHMS
Pricing Strategy Advisor Strategy Advisor PSA
Seller Representative Specialist SRS
Marketing Strategy and Lead Generation
Military Residential Specialist MilRes
At Home with Diversity AHWD
How Does “Gold” Turn To “Sold”?
Your Personal Marketing Plan
• Golden Results “Price Your Home To Sell” CMA
•Net Sheet on Excel
•Spring Fix/Spruce List
•Pre Sale Home Inspection and Appraisal
•One Year 2-10 Home Warranty OR HMS Warranty
• RE/MAX Sign, Lockbox, &MLS Entry
15.
How Does “Gold” Turn To “Sold”?
Your Personal Marketing Plan
• Qualified Customers with Loan Pre Approval
• Showings.com Email Feedback
• Buyer Representation on YOUR Next Purchase OR
• TLC Selection of Qualified Agent in Another Market
• Advanced Technology Training & Tools
•Monthly CMA Updates
•Hands On vs. Team Concept for Personal Follow Up
No Bones About It, These All Add Up to Golden Results
16.
How Does “Gold” Turn To “Sold”?
Your Personal Marketing Plan
•Your Home on the Web (Extra Photos!)
•GoldenResults.com
•Cheryl Ritchie.net & GoldenResults.net
•REMAX.com
•Realtor.com & Trulia.com &Zillow.com
•CherylRitchie.com
•EMail Flyers
•List Hub Sites
•PLUS Active Rain Blog with RealBird OR
• SouthernMdRealEstateMarket.com
17.
How Does “Gold” Turn To “Sold”?
Your Personal Marketing Plan
•Speed Open or Virtual Open Houses
•Virtual Tours & RE/MAX Leading Edge Broadcasts
• Bright MLS Community & School Reports
• EMail Tours, Feature Sheets &Just Listed Info
• Calls, Mailers &EMails to Old & Current Customers, Agents, Neighbors
•Automatic MLS Saved Search Notifications (Database Delivery!)
•Web Commercials , Blog Entries, & YouTube Videos
•ListingstoLeads.com
Top Producer Contact Manager and Follow Up Plan
Peace of Mind Warranty Covers You and the Purchaser
30.
How Does “Gold” Turn To “Sold”?
Your Personal Purchase Plan:
• Negotiation Leverage w/ Loan Pre Approval
• Up to Date RE/MAX “Just Listed” Voice & EMail Broadcast Info
• Convenient Information Access on Multiple Web Site Publications:
GoldenResults.com
Cheryl Ritchie.com
GoldenResults.net
RE/MAX.com
SouthernMdRealEstateMarket.com, Facebook, LinkedIn
Are ALL Provided As Information Gathering Time Savers for YOU!
How Does “Gold” Turn To “Sold”?
Your Personal Purchase Plan:
•Utilization of Saved Searches in MLS PLUS
•Virtual Tours , Web Commercials , Real Bird Property Site PLUS
•Feature Sheets, Plats, & Disclosures/Disclaimers PLUS
•Just Listed Property Info PLUS
•Extra Community Info From BrightMLS PLUS
•Monthly EMail SOLD Data via BombBomb PLUS
•Blog Reports on GoldenResults.com PLUS
•Are ALL Provided As Information Gathering Time Savers for YOU!
32.
How Does “Gold” Turn To “Sold”?
Your Personal Purchase Plan:
•HomeSnap Mobile MLS Search PLUS
•Showings.com Product PLUS
•REDX Expired Listings OR FSBO Leads
Also Are ALL Provided As Information Gathering Time
Savers for YOU!
33.
How Does “Gold” Turn To
“Sold”?
Your Personal Purchase Plan:
•Provision of CMA/ Market Stats to Prepare your Offer
•Docusign & GotoMeeting.com or Zoom
•Schedule of Home Inspection & Misc. Inspections
•Ongoing Follow Through
• Computer Automated Office
PLUS OVER Thirty Five Years Experience PLUS Hands On
vs. Team Concept for Excellent Personal Updates & Follow
Up
All Add Up to Golden Results!
It’s a Price War and a Beauty Contest and You Have to Win at Both!
This is the BIG Kahuna. This is the Real Deal. This is Where It’s At.
Price is the Great Equalizer. Think about Foreclosures. They Sell.
Price Adjusts for Everything.
Casper Showings.Slippers and Jammies. Get the date to get
Engaged!
The Sound of Microwave Popcorn
New Kid on the Block or NEW Kid at School..New Broom Sweeps
Clean!
10% ARE Selling. 90% ARE NOT.
Buyers VOTE with their Feet…No Pitter Patter thru the Door…
Your Spirits need not Soar, the vote is already cast and this
vote has a ROAR!
The Market speaks to us. The Silence is Deafening.
Athlete, Olympics…There’s Just One Number One Winner
Pretend you Won the Lottery and have to spend the winnings
this weekend on a home in this area in the price range on this
already researched paperwork ( which is your competition).
How do we stack up? Let’s “Shop the Actives” Let’s spend
some of that Million Dollars on a home. Let’s compare. Are you
buying your home back … at what cost?
41.
The Grocery Line…The Slinky
The Maytag Repairman…Pick up vs. Delivery Costs
The Depthfinder
The Petite Store…The Parade…The Prom
Who shows up at the Party? You have to have someone to negotiate
with…
As a Seller….Time is not your Friend. (In my world, neither is
chocolate)
My favorite book is “Gone with the Wind.” Those are Gone with the
You are the Gatekeeper for the “Guests”…You determine how many
come thru the Gate with the pricing you determine. Picture a
Drawbridge. How many Buyers are you going to allow thru?
NAR Stats 1-2 /2-3 showings then 10 then Overpriced. I don’t need to
tell you! You’ll tell me.
Healthy Market is 4-6 months. This is 10. This is a Buyer’s Market.
RAZOR Sharp Pricing is how you get in the 10%.
Why would someone buy an Overpriced Home in an Underpriced
Market?
The Algebra Check…the Checks and Balance System…the Turnip Truck
43.
You may not need to sell. But your competition in that ten
percent does. And that is who you are competing against. You
have to position yourself to WIN. You choose to be in the ten
percent.
Have No Regrets, No Tears Pricing.
Who stole our sale?
There’s no second chance to be first choice.
Nine Months to Hatch and Longer…Radar Ready to Spot
Razor Sharp Pricing…Ready to Latch on the Correct Home
that’s Hatched.
44.
The Market has rejected this price. You need to reposition your home
in the marketplace so it will sell.
What is your monthly payment and monthly cost to maintain this
home? I want to add the closing costs and price reduction a buyer may
request in an offer, say 3-5% and up, to this monthly cost. Those
numbers add up to roughly___ for all the estimated months to sell .
Now let’s compare this to the number you are thinking and let’s
discuss a pricing strategy. You’re going to pay to play.
Buyers want more for less. At this price, you offer less for more, not
more for less. And remember, this is a Buyer’s Market saturated with a
ten month versus a healthy 4-6 month inventory with only 10%, in the
very best sales pace zip codes, of the inventory selling.
45.
The Buyers see the Days on Market on the Printouts. The good
homes go in 30 days or so, still, even in this market. They’ve
watched for nine months and they know this. After that 45-60 day
mark or so they are asking how much the seller will take. Why
would they offer the list price or close to list when no one else
has in al l that time? These Homes become the leftovers. Why
would a Buyer pay list price for leftovers? To them, these are
ready for the Clearance Rack. Do you want to be on the
Clearance Rack or in the Bargain Basement Department? Or do
you want to be in the Retail Store where you deserve to be?
Think about it.
When you are overpriced, you are invisible to those who would
want your home and can afford your home but are rejected by
those who can and will buy more for less. You are in the wrong
Just like there are checks and balances in our government, there
are checks and balances in this system. Even if the Buyer has
cash and has just landed off a boat from some remote island,
the agent will represent the buyer and prepare a CMA before the
offer is written… after they have viewed dozens of homes with
their own mental cash register that clicks and ticks. The licensed
appraiser has his job to keep and the underwriter has the money
to protect for the loan. Then, there’s easy Buyer access to
inventory and sales data online. There are no secrets. The
data’s all there and so are all the checks and balances.
47.
You’re going to say your home offers so much more so you can price
it for more, right? Each home has special positive features that offer
more and each home has minus features that need to be adjusted.
Price adjusts for everything. It is the great equalizer. Focus on square
footage and comments for condition as we go thru the comps. Plus,
always remember, there are mental roadblocks on some of the big
price points. Also, to be that Belle of the Ball may be $25K!
Life’s too short to make all the mistakes. Sometimes you have to learn
from the mistakes of others. Let the 90% of the Home Sellers who are
not selling make the pricing mistakes. You have to offer more than
each home in your price bracket. You have to stand out. You have to
be hot to trot and trot to hot. You have to win the race, win the battle,
win the price war. As every Beauty Queen or King should.
48.
Phantom Inventory
You are Buying in this Market, too, at these interest rates and
these prices. You make it up in spades this way. It’s a GAIN not a
loss in the big picture…in the long run…Real estate is long range
investment.
Add closing to sales price. Create Auction Environment.
Hand me the Four (one to spare) that I need to hand to the
Appraiser because that is what I will have to do.
Let’s Review the Numbers. Did you get a chance to review the
PDF
I already emailed earlier? Let’s look at the showing reports
49.
FIVE REASONS A PROPERTY SELLS
1 - Location
2 - Price
3 - Terms
4 - Condition of the property
5 - The Agent you select
YOU CONTROL FOUR OF THESE!
I’m a 5-10% Stockholder… It Takes Teamwork, Cooperation,
Participation
Let’s Review Forms, Data, Menu of Services, and Net
Proceeds on Excel Spreadsheets…Stockholder
Certificate
52.
Benefits of a Pre-Appraisal and Pre-Inspection
The benefits of ordering an appraisal and an inspection when
initially listing the home can make the entire marketing process
move smoother and quicker.
Establishes Objective Value
Validates List Price
Establishes Basis for Comparison
Creates Awareness of Condition of Home
Anticipates Potential Problem Areas
Saves Time
Pre-Appraisal & Pre-Inspection Save Time & Money, too!
Show Ready is Sold Ready to You!
Cheryl’s Fetch the Feedback Program Keeps You Informed of Valuable Showing Feedback from
Buyers!
56.
Review of Viewing Traffic Statistics:
ADWERX or Megaphone, Realtor.com, ListHub
GoldenResults.com, CherylRitchie.com, RE/MAX.com
57.
www.haikudeck.com/p/de18dbd910
One Hour Speed or Virtual Open House
I know you are concerned about the
Sale of Your Home…
60.
The Golden Girl’s Weekly To Do
List:
Laundry
Groceries
Gas
Clean House
Sell a House
Starbucks Coffee
P.S. I want to make Your
Move as Fuzzy and Warm
as Your Favorite Pair of
Slippers (“What
Slippers…Did she say
Slippers…Where?”)
62.
Because Every Pup
Deserves a Palace!
Cheryl Ritchie, RE/MAX Leading Edge
Retrieve “Golden Results” With Cheryl
My Commitment To You
I Pledge To Give You The Golden
Results You Expect and Deserve.
Cheryl Ritchie, RE/MAX Leading Edge
Retrieve “Golden Results” With Cheryl
Three R’s For “Golden Results”
Right Price
RE/MAX Leading Edge
Right “Ritchie” Realtor “3R’s”
How to contact the Golden Girl : RE/MAX Leading Edge Office 410-224-3200
Office 410-224-3200
Cell ( Call or Text ) 301-980-7566
EMail GoldenGirl@GoldenResults.com
Website www.GoldenResults.com
You’ll Retrieve Golden Results with Cheryl Ritchie, RE/MAX Leading
Edge
Be the first to comment