Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Retrieve Golden Results with Cheryl
A Golden Results Home Buyer Presentation Prepared Especially For You… A Four Paws Up Presentation
Another Personal Service Provided by the Golden Girl P.S. Wipe Your Paws Before Entering….
Your Home is One of Your Largest Investments. Doesn’t it make Sense to let an Experienced Professional Guide you through t...
Why is Cheryl a.k.a.( not AKC) “The Golden Girl” The Pick of the Litter?
Golden Girl Credentials…Resume…”Papers”… •Licensed Realtor Since 1984…Associate Broker • Full Time RE/MAX Agent Since 1988...
More Golden Girl Credentials •Short Sale & Foreclosure Expert (SFR) • Master Certified Negotiation Expert (MCN) • Re-build...
More Golden Girl Credentials… NEW Spring 2020 NAR Completed CLASSES Institute for Luxury Home Marketing CLHMS Pricing Stra...
So…What’s The Four Paws Up Extra Special Scoop and Poop? New Home Construction Designation Training PLUS 30 Years Builder ...
Why else is the Golden Girl “Best of Show?” Golden Results Services include “Yellow Pages” of Vendors and Service Provider...
As a Buyer’s Agent, we discuss the “Rawhide Chew” Tough Stuff: SDAT Maryland Land Records Environmental Health Department ...
Communication Tools…Cutting Edge Technology…I speak your language at your convenience with your Method of Choice…Twitter, ...
To Summarize, The Tail Wagging Best Parts The Tools , the Talents, the Systems, the Expertise, plus all the Tough Stuff Do...
What Are “Golden Results?”
How Does “Gold” Turn To “Sold”? Your Personal Purchase Plan: • Negotiation Leverage w/ Loan Pre Approval • Up to Date RE/M...
How Does “Gold” Turn To “Sold”? Your Personal Purchase Plan: • Utilization of Saved Searches in MLS PLUS •Virtual Tours , ...
How Does “Gold” Turn To “Sold”? Your Personal Purchase Plan: •HomeSnap with MLS Search plus Mobile Market Data •Docusign T...
How Does “Gold” Turn To “Sold”? Your Personal Purchase Plan: • Provision of CMA/ Market Stats to Prepare your Offer •Sched...
Let’s Discuss Agency, the Buyer Agency Agreement , the Process, the Financing Let’s Review the Homes on the Southern Maryl...
National Association of Realtors Profile of Home Buyers and Home Sellers Research REVEALS:
Let’s work together when you see an ad or sign that interests you…
Loan Pre-Approval for Buyers
Time Saving ZOOM, Facetime, GotoMeeting On Line Meetings
GoldenResults.com
GoldenResults.net
Website Sign Up also Available for Daily EMails of Homes that Fit Your Parameters
Saved Buyer Searches in MLS Mean Up to Date Prospect Searches for your Home!
Let’s Discuss MLS Absorption Stats & Monthly MLS Reports
Extra FSBO and Expired Listing information for additional home inventory!
Virtual Tours ,Web Commercials and GetSmartCharts.com Stats on Market Conditions at GoldenResults.com provide Valuable and...
CMA Review Prior to Offer
Review of Buyer’s Closing Costs & Good Faith Estimates
Plus Home Inspection for Detailed Evaluation
Peace of Mind Warranty Choices Available
Top Producer Contact Management Follow Up Plan
Complete Follow Up Automation
Whyis RE/MAX Leading Edge The Top Dog (Pup?)
•Full Time Experienced Agents who average 15.2 Years Experience & 15.6 Transactions/Year •CRS & GRI Stats that Are Above t...
The Golden Girl’s Weekly To Do List: Laundry Groceries Gas Clean House Sell a House Starbucks Coffee
I know you are concerned about the Purchase of Your Home…
P.S. I want to make Your Move as Fuzzy and Warm as Your Favorite Pair of Slippers (“What Slippers…Did she say Slippers…Whe...
Because Every Pup Deserves a Palace! Cheryl Ritchie, RE/MAX Leading Edge Retrieve “Golden Results” With Cheryl Ritchie
My Commitment To You I Pledge To Give You The Golden Results You Expect and Deserve. Cheryl Ritchie, RE/MAX Leading Edge R...
Three R’s For “Golden Results” Right Price RE/MAX Leading Edge Right “Ritchie” Realtor “3R’s”
“Retrieve Golden Results With Cheryl”
The “Tail” End
P.S. Just about the time you get to know and like the Golden Girl (and the Golden Results) she’s done her job and gone, bu...
How to contact the Golden Girl : RE/MAX Leading Edge Office 410-224-3200 Office 410-224-3200 Cell ( Call or Text) 301-980-...
Retrieve Golden Results with Cheryl
The “Tail Wagging” End
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020

51 views

Published on

You'll Retrieve GoldenResults with Cheryl Ritchie, RE/MAX Leading Edge, for all your Southern Maryland & Anne Arundel County Real Estate Buyer Services. www.GoldenResults.com

Published in: Real Estate
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Maryland Golden Results Real Estate Buyer Proposal 2020

  1. 1. Retrieve Golden Results with Cheryl
  2. 2. A Golden Results Home Buyer Presentation Prepared Especially For You… A Four Paws Up Presentation
  3. 3. Another Personal Service Provided by the Golden Girl P.S. Wipe Your Paws Before Entering….
  4. 4. Your Home is One of Your Largest Investments. Doesn’t it make Sense to let an Experienced Professional Guide you through the Process?
  5. 5. Why is Cheryl a.k.a.( not AKC) “The Golden Girl” The Pick of the Litter?
  6. 6. Golden Girl Credentials…Resume…”Papers”… •Licensed Realtor Since 1984…Associate Broker • Full Time RE/MAX Agent Since 1988 • Prior 10 Year Retail Sales Experience with Levitz Furniture • Virginia Tech Bachelor of Science Business Degree • Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) • Graduate of Realtors Institute (GRI) • Accredited Buyer Representative (ABR) • Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES) • NAR E-Pro Designation (E-Pro) •Military Relocation Professional (MRP)
  7. 7. More Golden Girl Credentials •Short Sale & Foreclosure Expert (SFR) • Master Certified Negotiation Expert (MCN) • Re-build USA 203K Specialist •Certified Distressed Property Expert (CDPE) •Residential Construction Certified & New Home Specialist •Southern Maryland Board Hall of Fame • RE/MAX International Advertising Award •Fully Computer Automated for “Golden Results” You’ll Retrieve Golden Results With Cheryl!
  8. 8. More Golden Girl Credentials… NEW Spring 2020 NAR Completed CLASSES Institute for Luxury Home Marketing CLHMS Pricing Strategy Advisor PSA plus Elective Seller Representative Specialist SRS Marketing Strategy and Lead Generation Military Residential Specialist MilRes At Home with Diversity AHWD
  9. 9. So…What’s The Four Paws Up Extra Special Scoop and Poop? New Home Construction Designation Training PLUS 30 Years Builder Rep Experience P L U S Residential Contruction Certified Extra Training and Certification on Rehab 203K Financing Extra Buyer Agency Training (ABR) Roughly 50-50 Distribution of Listing vs. Sales Ratio Year after Year… Unique Listing and Sales Ratio provides the “Eyes of the Seller” Multiple Contract Experience…How to be the Top Dog! How to Structure an Offer…35+ year “Golden Results” Experience for You Pricing Expertise…Year after Year 98-100% List to Sales Price Ratio… A Doggone VERY Valuable Buyer Resource… All these add up to give you the “Golden Results” Guidance you deserve!
  10. 10. Why else is the Golden Girl “Best of Show?” Golden Results Services include “Yellow Pages” of Vendors and Service Providers: Utilities, Warranty Companies, Movers, Licensed Contractors & more! Streamlined Real Estate Searches A few Special Choices…A few Cool Tools: REDX Expired and FSBO Websites for additional inventory 35+ Year Pricing Expertise via RE/MAX House Tour 35+ Year “Farm” … Valuable Resource of past clients for additional home inventory PLUS Referrals are the Backbone (Did she say Bone?) of my Business … This “Farm” Database and Referrals equal Extra Inventory for you! My “Golden Results” Goal is to EARN your Referrals, too.
  11. 11. As a Buyer’s Agent, we discuss the “Rawhide Chew” Tough Stuff: SDAT Maryland Land Records Environmental Health Department Info Fetch List
  12. 12. Communication Tools…Cutting Edge Technology…I speak your language at your convenience with your Method of Choice…Twitter, Facebook, Text, Email, Phone, Facetime, GoToMeeting.com, ZOOM, Messenger…and the list grows faster than Riley Rover can FETCH…. Service Pledge: You are Top Pedigree to Me…not too many clients at a time, just enough to give you Four Paws Up Top Level Service! Extra Treats
  13. 13. To Summarize, The Tail Wagging Best Parts The Tools , the Talents, the Systems, the Expertise, plus all the Tough Stuff Done so you can enjoy a Sunday Snooze in the Sun!
  14. 14. What Are “Golden Results?”
  15. 15. How Does “Gold” Turn To “Sold”? Your Personal Purchase Plan: • Negotiation Leverage w/ Loan Pre Approval • Up to Date RE/MAX Leading Edge “Just Listed” EMail Broadcast Info • Convenient Information Access on Multiple Web Site Publications: GoldenResults.com Cheryl Ritchie.com GoldenResults.net REMAX.com RealBird, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram… Are ALL Provided As Information Gathering Time Savers for YOU!
  16. 16. How Does “Gold” Turn To “Sold”? Your Personal Purchase Plan: • Utilization of Saved Searches in MLS PLUS •Virtual Tours , Web Commercials PLUS •Feature Sheets, Plats, & Disclosures/Disclaimers PLUS •Just Listed Property Info PLUS •Extra Info on REDX Expired OR FSBO Data PLUS •Monthly EMail SOLD Data via BombBomb •Blog Reports and Updates on GoldenResults.com & SMREM.com •Are ALL Provided As Information Gathering Time Savers for YOU!
  17. 17. How Does “Gold” Turn To “Sold”? Your Personal Purchase Plan: •HomeSnap with MLS Search plus Mobile Market Data •Docusign Time Saving E-Signature Product •GotoMeeting.com On Line Meetings or ZOOM plus •Showings.com Product PLUS •24/7 Web Storage to Track Your Golden Results Process Also Are ALL Provided As Information Gathering Time Savers for YOU!
  18. 18. How Does “Gold” Turn To “Sold”? Your Personal Purchase Plan: • Provision of CMA/ Market Stats to Prepare your Offer •Schedule of Home Inspection & Misc. Inspections •Review Warranty Plans •Ongoing Follow Thru •Computer Automated Office •Plus Thirty Experience Plus Hands On vs. Team Concept for •Excellent Personal Updates & Follow Up All Add up to Golden Results!
  19. 19. Let’s Discuss Agency, the Buyer Agency Agreement , the Process, the Financing Let’s Review the Homes on the Southern Maryland and Anne Arundel County Market… Because You’re TOP Pedigree to Me!
  20. 20. National Association of Realtors Profile of Home Buyers and Home Sellers Research REVEALS:
  21. 21. Let’s work together when you see an ad or sign that interests you…
  22. 22. Loan Pre-Approval for Buyers
  23. 23. Time Saving ZOOM, Facetime, GotoMeeting On Line Meetings
  24. 24. GoldenResults.com
  25. 25. GoldenResults.net
  26. 26. Website Sign Up also Available for Daily EMails of Homes that Fit Your Parameters
  27. 27. Saved Buyer Searches in MLS Mean Up to Date Prospect Searches for your Home!
  28. 28. Let’s Discuss MLS Absorption Stats & Monthly MLS Reports
  29. 29. Extra FSBO and Expired Listing information for additional home inventory!
  30. 30. Virtual Tours ,Web Commercials and GetSmartCharts.com Stats on Market Conditions at GoldenResults.com provide Valuable and Interesting “Golden Results” Information!
  31. 31. CMA Review Prior to Offer
  32. 32. Review of Buyer’s Closing Costs & Good Faith Estimates
  33. 33. Plus Home Inspection for Detailed Evaluation
  34. 34. Peace of Mind Warranty Choices Available
  35. 35. Top Producer Contact Management Follow Up Plan
  36. 36. Complete Follow Up Automation
  37. 37. Whyis RE/MAX Leading Edge The Top Dog (Pup?)
  38. 38. •Full Time Experienced Agents who average 15.2 Years Experience & 15.6 Transactions/Year •CRS & GRI Stats that Are Above the Crowd •Technology & Training that SOARS •A Team Dedicated to Providing Superior Service •Synergism of Self Employed Professionals Committed to the Success of Marketing Your Home
  39. 39. The Golden Girl’s Weekly To Do List: Laundry Groceries Gas Clean House Sell a House Starbucks Coffee
  40. 40. I know you are concerned about the Purchase of Your Home…
  41. 41. P.S. I want to make Your Move as Fuzzy and Warm as Your Favorite Pair of Slippers (“What Slippers…Did she say Slippers…Where?”)
  42. 42. Because Every Pup Deserves a Palace! Cheryl Ritchie, RE/MAX Leading Edge Retrieve “Golden Results” With Cheryl Ritchie
  43. 43. My Commitment To You I Pledge To Give You The Golden Results You Expect and Deserve. Cheryl Ritchie, RE/MAX Leading Edge Retrieve “Golden Results” With Cheryl
  44. 44. Three R’s For “Golden Results” Right Price RE/MAX Leading Edge Right “Ritchie” Realtor “3R’s”
  45. 45. “Retrieve Golden Results With Cheryl”
  46. 46. The “Tail” End
  47. 47. P.S. Just about the time you get to know and like the Golden Girl (and the Golden Results) she’s done her job and gone, but she’ll be back…because she always comes through for you ! You’ll Retrieve Golden Results with Cheryl Ritchie, RE/MAX Leading Edge, for all of your Southern Maryland Real Estate Services. Visit www.GoldenResults.com for more Southern Maryland Real Estate information.
  48. 48. How to contact the Golden Girl : RE/MAX Leading Edge Office 410-224-3200 Office 410-224-3200 Cell ( Call or Text) 301-980-7566 EMail GoldenGirl@GoldenResults.com Website www.GoldenResults.com You’ll Retrieve Golden Results with Cheryl Ritchie, RE/MAX Leading Edge
  49. 49. Retrieve Golden Results with Cheryl
  50. 50. The “Tail Wagging” End

×