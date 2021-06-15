Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
How to get the ISO 9001 certification in Dubai
WIZMS Management System WIZMS is the best ISO Consultants in Dubai, UAE, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ras al-Khaimah, Ajman, Al Ai...
What is ISO 9001 ? ISO 9001 is an international standard that specifies the requirements for a Quality Management System ...
How to get the ISO 9001 certification Dubai? WIZMS will make sure that your organization gets ISO 9001 certification with ...
Gap Analysis 1. A Quality Management System (QMS) consultant will visit your organization. 2. Our experts will perform GAP...
Documentation 1. Documentation based on 9001 Quality management system. 2. It should contain the specifics of your organiz...
Implementation 1. After documentation, the required changes are implemented in the organization. 2. This process must be d...
Certification The final audit will take place. It will be conducted by the auditor of the ISO 9001 certification body. Onc...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Business
31 views
Jun. 15, 2021

How to get the iso 9001 in dubai

https://www.wizms.net/iso-9001-certification-consultants-uae
ISO 9001 Certification in Dubai is an essential certification for an organization, to become more professional, to increase their quality of product in order to distinguish from other organizations. Wizms Management Solutions offers elite ISO 9001 consultancy services to get ISO 9001. Our ISO Certification in Dubai provides the best ISO 9001 consultancy services in Dubai as well as in UAE. It is not a tough process for the organizations, to get ISO 9001 QMS Certification if they select the best ISO consultants in Dubai. The latest ISO 9001 Certification is ISO 9001:2015 standard.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

How to get the iso 9001 in dubai

  1. 1. How to get the ISO 9001 certification in Dubai
  2. 2. WIZMS Management System WIZMS is the best ISO Consultants in Dubai, UAE, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ras al-Khaimah, Ajman, Al Ain and Fujairah. WIZMS cater impeccable ISO training, consulting, implementation and auditing services for ISO certification in Dubai and the rest of UAE.  WIZMS provides ISO consultancy services with global experience. Our team is highly experienced and have immense knowledge about the nitty-gritty of the ISO certification process.  We are expertise in providing ISO 9001 certification in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Fujairah, Ras al- Khaimah, Ajman, and Al Ain.  WIZMS, ISO consultant in Dubai offers top-class ISO consultancy services including ISO Consulting, ISO Certification, ISO Training, Gap analysis, Documentation, Implementation, and ISO certification audits in UAE.
  3. 3. What is ISO 9001 ? ISO 9001 is an international standard that specifies the requirements for a Quality Management System (QMS).  Organizations utilize the ISO 9001 certificate to show their reliability on the products and services that meet client requirements.  It is one of the popular standards in ISO 9000 series and organizations prefer to get ISO 9001.
  4. 4. How to get the ISO 9001 certification Dubai? WIZMS will make sure that your organization gets ISO 9001 certification with no hurdles and as quickly as possible. There are very simple 5 steps to get ISO 9001 certification in Dubai. The procedure is as follows: 1. GAP analysis 2. Documentation 3. 3Implementation 4. Internal Audit 5. Certification
  5. 5. Gap Analysis 1. A Quality Management System (QMS) consultant will visit your organization. 2. Our experts will perform GAP analysis which is an evaluation of the difference between the company’s current performance and the desired performance according to ISO 9001 certification in Dubai
  6. 6. Documentation 1. Documentation based on 9001 Quality management system. 2. It should contain the specifics of your organization, instructions related to work and about the operational process. 3. After doing GAP analysis the QMS employee will then highlight the areas that do not meet the requirement or desired standards of ISO 9001 certification.
  7. 7. Implementation 1. After documentation, the required changes are implemented in the organization. 2. This process must be done carefully as sudden changes may not be welcomed by some employees. Internal Audit 1. An auditor will visit your organization to check if the necessary changes have been made and the updated procedures are being followed by the employees of the organization.
  8. 8. Certification The final audit will take place. It will be conducted by the auditor of the ISO 9001 certification body. Once they are satisfied you will be awarded ISO 9001 certification in Dubai.

×