DICTADURA DE TORRIJOS Y NORIEGA Kenley Van Embricqs Sebastian Corro Shivam Gokal Alejandro Campos Melany Loayza
Omar Torrijos  Omar Efraín Torrijos Herrera (Santiago, 13 de febrero de 1929 - Cerro Marta, Coclé, Panamá, 31 de julio de...
 En 1959 fue capital de la guardia nacional  Ascendio a teneiente coronel en 1966  Participo en un golpe de estado en 1...
Manuel Antonio Noriega ·Es un militar y político panameño que tomó el mando de la Guardia Nacional y sometío al pueblo pan...
 ·El exhombre fuerte de Panama (Noriega) fue capturado en la Nunciatura Apostólica el dia 20 de Diciembre de 1989 por el ...
Acuerdos Carter-Torrijos o El líder panameño logró que el Consejo de Seguridad de la ONU se reuniera en su país en marzo d...
Construcciones sociales o Creó el Centro Financiero Internacional. o Recuperó más de 30 mil millones que vale el Canal con...
o Construyó el Gimnasio Nuevo Panamá, el Estadio Revolución, el Aeropuerto de Tocumen, Atlapa, el edificio de La Lotería, ...
Manuel Antonio Noriega Manuel Antonio Noriega fue un líder militar panameño y gobernante de facto del país entre 1983 hast...
En 1987, poco antes de renunciar por presiones directas del General Noriega, el Jefe del Estado Mayor, Roberto Díaz Herrer...
Bibliografia Libro De Texto 11 Internet
