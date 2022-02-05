Successfully reported this slideshow.
Why indian students prefer to study mbbs from abroad

Feb. 05, 2022
Education

Many Indian students aspire to study MBBS abroad. Most medical students in India prefer to pursue MBBS in other countries; however, this does not imply that India is not a good country in which to pursue MBBS; in fact, India is rapidly becoming the world's economic and educational center.

  1. 1. WHY INDIAN STUDENTS PREFER TO STUDY MBBS FROM ABROAD? Many Indian students aspire to study MBBS abroad. Most medical students in India prefer to pursue MBBS in other countries; however, this does not imply that India is not a good country in which to pursue MBBS; in fact, India is rapidly becoming the world's economic and educational centre. The main reason for the popularity of MBBS abroad is that the eligibility criteria to get admission in government medical universities are so high; students must score high in the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) held by the Government of India, but the number of students appearing on NEET is comparable; more than 14 lakh students have appeared on the NEET 2021, and these numbers are growing. Tuition fees at private medical universities/colleges in India are a challenge for them. Young medical students prefer to study abroad for MBBS for a variety of reasons, the most important of which are the ease of admission, low eligibility criteria, low tuition fees, and high-quality education. There are many more reasons for this; let us try to learn more! Where Indian students can study MBBS in abroad? • MBBS in Philippines • MBBS in Russia • MBBS in Ukraine • MBBS in Georgia • MBBS in Kazakhstan Eligibility for MBBS from Abroad - Each country (and university) has its own set of criteria. The general ones for Indian students looking to study MBBS abroad are listed below. - The student must be at least 17 years old as of December 31st of the year in which admission is sought. - The student must have completed the 12th grade. - If the student is from the General category, he or she must have an aggregate of at least 50% in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, as well as English as a compulsory subject.
  2. 2. - If the student is from SC/ST/OBC, he or she must have an aggregate of at least 40% in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, as well as English as a compulsory subject. Advantages of studying MBBS in abroad • MBBS in another country provides opportunities for international exposure as well as world-class faculty at an affordable price. It offers an internationally accredited and recognised degree that enables students to make a name for themselves in the medical profession. • The English language is used to attract students from all over the world. As we all know, India is the second most populous country in the world in terms of English speakers, so attracting international students benefits Indian students. • Aside from tuition, Indian private medical colleges charge a donation or capitation fee, whereas students studying abroad do not have to pay any donation or capitation fee. • Unlike in India, medical universities in other countries do not have an entrance exam like the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET). • Tuition fees for MBBS courses abroad are lower than tuition fees for Indian private medical colleges; additionally, after graduating from abroad, students can pursue their medical profession in any country that offers greater financial opportunities; as a result, by studying MBBS in abroad for Indian students at low cost, students can get a better Return on Investment (ROI) in the long run. • While many Indians believe that living costs are higher in other countries, the reality is that the majority of countries that offer MBBS courses to international students are in Europe, where living costs are lower than in many Asian countries such as China. • University campuses around the world are world-class. The universities' laboratories are outfitted with cutting-edge technology. The World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Education, Science, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), and the National Medical Council of India have all approved the majority of the universities (NMC). • The most common thing that Indians crave in foreign countries is Indian food, and universities in foreign countries provide a significant advantage in this regard, as the majority of universities provide Indian Mess facilities to students.
  3. 3. How to choose best university for you in Abroad (Indian Students) • Prefer Government Medical University • Check the selected university's World and Country Rankings • Always go for NMC approved university • Hospital Conditions • Always choose the university that provides education in English medium • Prefer reputed universities • Always look for university with Indian Mess Facility If you have any doubts about practising medicine in India after graduating from a foreign university, we can assure you that students who have graduated from a foreign university are eligible to apply for jobs (in the medical field) in any country in the world, including India, as long as the university is NMC and WHO approved. After passing the FMGE and MCI screening tests, Indian students who graduated from abroad can continue their medical careers in India.

