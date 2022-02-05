Why indian students prefer to study mbbs from abroad

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
Many Indian students aspire to study MBBS abroad. Most medical students in India prefer to pursue MBBS in other countries; however, this does not imply that India is not a good country in which to pursue MBBS; in fact, India is rapidly becoming the world's economic and educational center. https://goinglobal.in/