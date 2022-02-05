Medicine in philippines

MBBS is a combination of BS [Bachelor of Surgery] and MD [Doctor of Medicine] in the Philippines. The Philippines' best medical colleges, such as the University of Santo Tomas and the Davao Medical School Foundation, have magnificent infrastructure, highly qualified faculty, and world-class education. The fees for MBBS in Philippines range from 2.5 Lakhs to 6 Lakhs per year, with an affordable cost of living of around 12,000-15,000 INR per month. The standard of education in the Philippines, including that for MBBS, is internationally acclaimed and very similar to that of the United States.

