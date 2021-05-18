Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Godrej Group enables people to enhance through innovative mobility outcomes, stimulating rural prosperity, improving u...
Real Estate
May. 18, 2021

Godrej Matunga: Live Your Dreamlife At The New Residential Project In Mumbai

A township of luxury and comfort, Godrej Matunga is a residential development located at Matunga in the heart of Mumbai.

Godrej Matunga: Live Your Dreamlife At The New Residential Project In Mumbai

  1. 1. Source: - https://bit.ly/3eVqAYY Godrej Matunga: Live Your Dreamlife at the New Residential Project in Mumbai A township of luxury and comfort, Godrej Matunga is a residential development located at Matunga in the heart of Mumbai. With an incredible privilege of being just ten minutes away from work, entertainment, educational institutions, shopping and chores, Godrej Matunga is an exemplary home for the upwardly mobile. The excellent aspects of Godrej Matunga can be understood by the fact that it has 2, 3, 4 bedroom residences with top-level luxuries and smart features. Add to that a host of world- class amenities along with the advantage of the excellent location. Finishes Provided At Godrej Matunga Godrej Matunga entices you to a world of happiness, comfort, and safe living. From the master bedroom equipped with branded fittings, every nook of your home echoes comfort, fully modular kitchen gives an epicure experience, while the vast windows open out to your balcony bringing about impressive views.  Spacious sundeck spaces in living room  Marble flooring in bedrooms  Wardrobes in each bedroom  Granite kitchen countertop with single bowl sink and ceramic tiles  International fittings and sanitary ware by the renowned brand like Jaguar and Kolher  Utility area in every apartment with anti-skid ceramic tile flooring Ready Amenities The cutting-edge amenities are strategically designed to make sure there's definitely something for everyone!  Swimming Pool
  2. 2.  Clubhouse  Gymnasium  Landscaped Garden  Jogging Track  High-Speed elevators  Open space for kids to play  Genset Back-up for Lifts and Common Areas  Health Club  Cctv surveillance  Round the clock security Your home will now serve as an ideal getaway from the rush of the metropolitan city. Godrej Matunga will make you feel relaxed as it is surrounded by the peaceful surrounding which will make you forget that you are dwelling in the heart of the city. Godrej Matunga is skillfully plotted at Mumbai to provide perfect connectivity to all the significant landmarks and locations of everyday essentials such as several well-known hospitals, academic organizations, schools, gardens, recreational spots, sporting centres, retail outlets, banks, shopping malls, and so on. Matunga houses the Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute, Institute of Chemical Technology, R.A. Podar College, Ramnarain Ruia College, Wellingkar Institute of Management, Guru Nanak Khalsa College, are some of higher education institutions located in Matunga. Juhu, Bandra, Wadala, Dharavi, Churchgate, HajiAli are the popular areas located close by. This outstanding address offers you a unique and modern lifestyle that you will certainly enjoy with your family. You should not ignore the bright opportunity of buying a home in this township as it will offer you high returns shortly. About the builder:
  3. 3. The Godrej Group enables people to enhance through innovative mobility outcomes, stimulating rural prosperity, improving urban living, facilitating new businesses and fostering communities. They have introduced ingenious concepts in construction to impose new lifestyle standards. For this reason, they bring out the most promising design plans, amenities, locations, etc.

