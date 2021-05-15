Successfully reported this slideshow.
Real Estate
May. 15, 2021

A Luxurious Residential Project with a Strong Impression of Its Own Essence at Noida

Introducing Noida’s most exclusive residence - Godrej Sector 43 Noida by the very prominent developer in the Realty market. Source: - https://bit.ly/3brTrlx

A Luxurious Residential Project with a Strong Impression of Its Own Essence at Noida

  1. 1. Source: - https://bit.ly/3brTrlx Godrej Sector 43 Noida- A Luxurious Residential Project with a Strong Impression of Its Own Essence at Noida Introducing Noida’s most exclusive residence - Godrej Sector 43 Noida by the very prominent developer in the Realty market. A remarkable luxurious offering developed by the most ambitious and visionary minds, bringing together cutting-edge architecture and development experience, earmarked for a select few. The layout of homes is well-planned, keeping in mind all the requirements of the residents. Specifications of Godrej Sector 43 Noida LIVING ROOM: A Looming Space Ideal for All Entertaining Moments The living rooms are just eye- catching in their simplicity yet elegant finishes and significant frontages, thanks to its towering doors and windows, focusing on the plentiful daylight and impressive views of mornings and evenings. Bedroom: A Perfect Retreat to Peace Enjoy the calm, comfort and serene atmosphere of your bedroom which is also spacious to move around. A huge balcony right next to your bedroom means an ideal relaxing space for your morph coffee or an evening nap. KITCHEN All kitchens offer premium high end modular storage, ultra-modern counter and branded appliance collection including, RO, HOB, Chimney, and luxury plumbing fixtures. Amenities Godrej Sector 43 Noida offers you ultra-modern and beautifully designed luxury homes, with a vast expanse of reserved greens enclosing the project. Exclusive serenity, remarkable designs and unique amenities are the keystones of this renowned project. Swimming pool, safe and secure environment kids’ pool, clubhouse walking, trellises, tennis court, basketball court, gymnasium, billiards room reading lounge jogging track party lounge yoga deck, parks, badminton court, cycling track, play area for kids, banquet hall, senior citizen space, green open spaces,
  2. 2. and much more amenities are available to keep the residents occupied and to make their life comfortable and livable. About the City Noida stands for New Okhla Industrial Development Authority. It’s a plotted satellite city of Delhi which is also the part of the national capital region (NCR) of India. The city is classified under the Special Economic Zone (SEZ), the Noida authority is among the wealthiest civic bodies of the country. Noida has been posed as the best city in Uttar Pradesh and has displaced Mumbai as the second-best realty destination of India. This city is well connected to the Delhi railway station and IGIA. Being blessed in terms of locality and weather, it is one of the prime locations for the home buyers to invest in the property in Noida. The city is also a center for many IT companies, including HCL, IBM, Adobe Systems, etc. Godrej Properties: Godrej Group is one of India's premier real estate developers, operating in the residential, commercial and standardized retail verticals. With a competitive track record, the group has continuously endeavoured to keep its 'customer' as a focal point in the planning and formation of all its projects. They have executed hundreds of landmark projects till date. Each product, from high-tech offices to accessible homes, to ultra-luxurious residences, Godrej Group is clear to cater to a mass of customers with varying requirements Measures To Prevent Spread Of COVID 19 COVID-19 and the lockdown that followed this pandemic has not just developed large-scale indications for businesses across the world but has also severely affected the work and employment of people. To deal with such a stressful situation, Godrej Group is following certain precautionary measures which are as follows:  The physical distancing of at least one meter to be followed at all times.  Mandatory use of face covers/masks  Monitoring, controlling and analysing data from construction site facilitates an understanding of worker activities which is crucial in the containment of Covid-19 infection.
  3. 3.  Screening of visitors, Temperature check, sanitisation of commonly accessed spaces and premises is been performed at regular intervals throughout the day.  All appliances or vehicles will be sterilized regularly and all construction material coming at the site will be left untouched for three days to ensure safe usage.  Safety measurements are looked after by a separate team of professionals.  Sites will have isolation rooms in case a worker showed symptoms of COVID-19.

