FACULTAD DE DERECHO Y CIENCIA SOCIALES. Temas Selectos de Derecho Agrario
MIEMBROS DEL EQUIPO ALEJANDRA ARIAS MEDINA MARCOS SOSA GUTI�RREZ SALVADOR MOSQUEDA VALDOVINOS JOSU� ISA� ORTIZ HUERTA JOS�...
PROPIEDAD EJIDAL Y COMUNAL
CONCEPCI�N. LEY DEL 6 DE ENERO DE 1915 NO SOLO REFIERE AL EJIDO COMUNAL SINO QUE SE LLAMA EJIDO A LO QUE EN LA EPOCA COLON...
REGLAMENTACION CONSITITUCIONAL DEL EJIDO Y LA COMUNIDAD. REFORMA DEL ART�CULO 27 INOVACI�N SE DISTINGUE ENTRE: TIERRAS DE ...
ART�CULO 27 FRACCI�N X CONSTITUCIONAL. " L O S N � C L E O S D E P O B L A C I � N Q U E C A R E Z C A D E E J I D O S O Q...
EL JUICIO DE AMPARO EN MATERIA AGRARIA
PROBLEMAS DE INTERPRETACI�N. ART�CULO 27 FRACCI�N XIV EL LADO PATERNALISTA. CORRECCI�N. SE CONCEDIA EL DERECHO A TODOS LOS...
FUNDACI�N DE NUEVOS CENTROS DE POBLACI�N. AFECTACI�N AGRARIA AL CREARSE UN NUEVO CENTRO DE POBLACI�N. NO ALCANZA LA GARANT...
CRITERIO ACTUAL DE LA SCJN EL ART�CULO 27 CONSTITUCIONAL GARANT�A EN FAVOR DE LOS PEQUE�OS PROPIETARIOS, SIEMPRE Y CUANDO ...
FRACCIONAMIENTO DE LATIFUNDIOS
EL ART�CULO 27 CONSTITUCIONAL FRACCI�N XVII FACULTA AL PODER LEGISLATIVO ESTATAL PARA FIJAR LA EXTENCI�N M�XIMA DE LA PROP...
PROBLEMAS DE LA PROCEDENCIA DEL AMPARO A LOS PEQUE�OS PROPIETARIOS. EL L�MITE CONSTITUCIONAL CONFORME AL ART�CULO 27 CONST...
  3. 3. PROPIEDAD EJIDAL Y COMUNAL
  4. 4. CONCEPCI�N. LEY DEL 6 DE ENERO DE 1915 NO SOLO REFIERE AL EJIDO COMUNAL SINO QUE SE LLAMA EJIDO A LO QUE EN LA EPOCA COLONIAL SE DENOMINABA TIERRA DE REPARTIMIENTO. CON EL NOMBRE DE EJIDOS, SE DIERON A LOS PUEBLOS TIERRAS QUE JUR�DICAMENTE NO LO SON PUESTOS QUE, NO ES COMUNAL, NI EST�N DESTINADOS A GANADOS.
  5. 5. REGLAMENTACION CONSITITUCIONAL DEL EJIDO Y LA COMUNIDAD. REFORMA DEL ART�CULO 27 INOVACI�N SE DISTINGUE ENTRE: TIERRAS DE REPARTIMIENTO Y LOS EJIDOS
  6. 6. ART�CULO 27 FRACCI�N X CONSTITUCIONAL. " L O S N � C L E O S D E P O B L A C I � N Q U E C A R E Z C A D E E J I D O S O Q U E N O S E P U E D A L O G R A R R E S T I T U C I � N P O R F A L T A D E T � T U L O S P O R I M P O S I B I L I D A D D E I D E N T I F I C A R L O S O P O R Q U E L E G A L M E N T E H U B I E R E N S I D O E N A J E N A D O S , S E R � N D O T A D O S C O N T I E R R A S , B O S Q U E S Y A G U A S S U F I C I E N T E S P A R A R E C O N S T R U I R L O S C O N F O R M E A L A S N E C E S I D A D E S D E S U P O B L A C I � N , S I N Q U E E N N I N G � N C A S O D E J E D E C O N C E D � R S E L E S L A E X T E N C I � N Q U E N E C E S I T E N "
  7. 7. EL JUICIO DE AMPARO EN MATERIA AGRARIA
  8. 8. PROBLEMAS DE INTERPRETACI�N. ART�CULO 27 FRACCI�N XIV EL LADO PATERNALISTA. CORRECCI�N. SE CONCEDIA EL DERECHO A TODOS LOS AFECTADOS Y; POSTERIORMENTE SE NEGABA ESE DERECHO. POR �LTIMO SE CONCEDIA A TODOS LOS AFECTADOS QUE TUVIERAN CERTIFICADOS DE INAFECTABILIDAD.
  9. 9. FUNDACI�N DE NUEVOS CENTROS DE POBLACI�N. AFECTACI�N AGRARIA AL CREARSE UN NUEVO CENTRO DE POBLACI�N. NO ALCANZA LA GARANT�A CONSTITUCIONAL, POR NO TRATARSE DE UN PROCEDIMIENTO DE DOTACI�N O RESTITUCI�N. EL PROPIETARIO AFECTADO TIENE TODO EL DERECHO DE ACUDIR AL AMPARO SI TIENE CERTIFICADO DE INAFECTABILIDAD. LA SCJN HA CONSIDERADO: CUANDO SE TRATE DE RESOLUCI�N NEGATORIA EN CUANTO A LA SOLICITUD HECHA POR N�CLEOS DE POBLACI�N. (EL AMPARO ES IMPROCEDENTE PORQUE EL PERJUICIO QUE LES CAUSA NO ES DEFINITIVO YA QUE PUEDEN SOLICITAR EN CUALQUIER MOMENTO TIERRAS EN OTRO LUGAR.
  10. 10. CRITERIO ACTUAL DE LA SCJN EL ART�CULO 27 CONSTITUCIONAL GARANT�A EN FAVOR DE LOS PEQUE�OS PROPIETARIOS, SIEMPRE Y CUANDO CONSERVEN SU PREDIO DENTRO DE LOS L�MITES QUE ESTABLECE LA LEY Y LA MANTENGA EN EXPLOCI�N, FAVORECIENDO EN ESPECIAL CON EL JUICIO DE AMAPARO A QUIENES HAYAN TENIENDO LA ACUSIOSIDAD DE SOLICITAR SU CERTIFICADO DE INAFECTABILIDAD.
  11. 11. FRACCIONAMIENTO DE LATIFUNDIOS
  12. 12. EL ART�CULO 27 CONSTITUCIONAL FRACCI�N XVII FACULTA AL PODER LEGISLATIVO ESTATAL PARA FIJAR LA EXTENCI�N M�XIMA DE LA PROPIEDAD RURAL Y FRACCIONAR LOS EXCEDENTES. EL ESP�RITU DE LA CONSTITUCIONAL PERMITE LA EXISTENCIA DE LA GRANDE Y PEQUE�A... PROPIEDAD.
  13. 13. PROBLEMAS DE LA PROCEDENCIA DEL AMPARO A LOS PEQUE�OS PROPIETARIOS. EL L�MITE CONSTITUCIONAL CONFORME AL ART�CULO 27 CONSTITUCIONAL (100 HECT�REAS DE RIESGO Y SUS EQUIVALENTES EN OTRAS CLASES DE TIERRAS O CULTIVOS) LA GRAN PROPIEDAD = LATIFUNDIOS. EXCEDE LOS L�MITES FIJADOS POR EL ARTICULO 27 CONSTITUCIONAL. LA PEQUE�A PROPIEDAD NO EXCEDE LOS L�MITES FIJADOS POR EL ART�CULO 27 CONSTITUCIONAL LA MEDIANA PROPIEDAD ES UNA FRACCI�N CREADA PARA LOS ESTADOS QUE PUEDEN CONSTITUIR DENTRO DE LOS L�MITES DE LA PEQUE�A PROPIEDAD. (LA MEDIANA PROPIEDAD ES ABSURDO PUESTO QUE VA EN CONTRA DE LO ESTIPULADO EN UNA LEY FEDERAL.

