Patch Tuesday August 2020

Are you bored sitting at home in Covid Quarantine? We have a little excitement for you this month with two zero day releases from Microsoft. These vulnerabilities impact all Windows Operating System versions going back to Windows 7 and Server 2008, and also Internet Explorer 11 across all supported OSs. This release also includes the resolution of Windows Print Spooler Elevation of Privilege vulnerability (CVE-2020-1337) that made recent headlines. Adobe Acrobat, Reader and Apple iCloud also have critical updates resolving 26 and 20 CVEs respectively.
