AMB430: Advanced IT Asset Process Automation Jeff Hance (Sales Engineer) | Bill Addenbrooke (Sales Engineer)
IT Asset Process Automation Onboarding Off-Boarding {This slide to be Animated}1
What is automation? step1 step2 step3 ProcessScripting Tasks Task1 Task2 Task3 API’s EmailODBC Restful Soap
So why Automate? • Offers cost savings • Enforces Compliance • Enforces Policies • Reduces Human error
On-Boarding Users 5
6 Building an On-Boarding Process 1. Document the Users' Asset Requirements 2. Define Groups/Roles for Authorization 3. Bu...
7 Document the Users' Asset Requirements Assets Required Could Depend on the Following: • Job Title • Level • Executive? •...
Process/Lifecycle On Boarding o Automate business processes for new users o Assign assets using defined logic o Track and ...
On-Boarding Process • Use a Workflow Design Tool • Visio Build the Process
Build the Process
Demo 14
Off-Boarding Users 15
16 Building an Off-Boarding Process 1. Create the list of Assets to be returned 2. Define the groups/roles to be removed 3...
Process/Lifecycle Off Boarding o Creates list of Assets that need to be returned o Updates Lifecycle of Assets when they a...
Building an Off-Boarding Process 18 1. Disable Network Accounts 2. Disable Building Access 3. Disable and Redirect Email A...
Demo 22
Thank you
Software Request Approved Check Available Licenses Assign License Software Delivered
On Boarding Check Available Licenses Assign License Software Delivered
AMB430: Advanced IT Asset Process Automation

