AMB400: How to Build a Successful IT Asset Management Program

How to Build a Successful IT Asset Management Program Todd Hogan & Darren Wilensky
Session Agenda
10 Steps - Building a Successful ITAM Program 1. Identify and socialize the business need 2. Obtain an executive sponsor 3...
Step 1 – Identify and socialize a business need § What has the attention of upper management? § Identify a specific proble...
IT Asset Management ITAM Repository P r o g r a m D i r e c t i v e s B u s i n e s s P l a n n i n g P r o j e c t s S t ...
Step 2 – Obtain an executive sponsor § Introduce the business need § Present the need as the tip of the iceberg § Position...
Step 3 – Conduct an ITAM Assessment Identify the Key Business Objectives Define What Success Looks Like Baseline the Curre...
Step 4 – Prepare your battle strategy First Strategic Victory Measurable (hard-dollar impact) Easily Achievable Clear Busi...
Step 5 – Gain executive support § Present the assessment findings § ITAM business value and impact (ROI and value metrics)...
Step 6 – Organize and empower a formal ITAM program § Program Manager – alias “Asset Manager” § Dedicated 100% to ITAM act...
Step 7 – Process, policies and procedures § Establish end-to-end process management § Prepare and deliver effective polici...
Step 8 – Systems and tools automation § End-to-end process control and policy enforcement § Workflow automation § Automate...
Step 9 – Deliver a meaningful first victory Make your executive sponsor a rock star. First Strategic Victory Measurable (h...
Step 10 – Enjoy the journey with metric driven success § Be patient, be smart § Don’t spread yourself too thin or you will...
Questions and Answers?
Additional Reference Slides
Ivanti ITAM Business Assessment “Many ITAM initiatives fail due to the lack of executive support because there is no clear...
Step 1 – Business Focus Identify the Key Business Objectives Define What Success Looks Like Identify the key business driv...
Step 2 – Baseline the Current Environment Baseline the Current ITAM Environment Operational and process activity, what is ...
Step 3 – Prioritize and Scope the Implementation Plan Prioritize and Scope Program Plans to Yield Maximum Business Value G...
Step 4 – Document the Roadmap ITAM Roadmap with Business Value Metrics to Measure and Report Success Finalize the flow of ...
AMB400: How to Build a Successful IT Asset Management Program

AMB400: How to Build a Successful IT Asset Management Program
Todd Hogan
Darren Wilensky
AMB400: How to Build a Successful IT Asset Management Program

  1. 1. How to Build a Successful IT Asset Management Program Todd Hogan & Darren Wilensky
  2. 2. § Session Agenda
  3. 3. 10 Steps - Building a Successful ITAM Program 1. Identify and socialize the business need 2. Obtain an executive sponsor 3. Conduct an ITAM assessment 4. Prepare your battle strategy 5. Gain executive support 6. Organize and empower a formal ITAM program 7. Enhance procedures and policies 8. Tools that automate and enforce policy 9. Deliver a meaningful first victory 10.Enjoy the journey with metric driven success
  4. 4. Step 1 – Identify and socialize a business need § What has the attention of upper management? § Identify a specific problem § Make sure it can be quantified and measured § Make sure it can be reasonably solved § Set an expectation for what happens if it is not fixed § Socialize the issue to gain consensus
  5. 5. IT Asset Management ITAM Repository P r o g r a m D i r e c t i v e s B u s i n e s s P l a n n i n g P r o j e c t s S t a n d a r d s P h y s i c a l I n v e n t o r y D i s c o v e r y T o o l D i s c o v e r y T o o l D i s c o v e r y T o o l F i s c a l M a n a g e m e n t V e n d o r M a n a g e m e n t C o n t r a c t M a n a g e m e n t C o m p l i a n c e M a n a g e m e n t A s s e t R e q u e s t R e q u e s t M a n a g e m e n t P u r c h a s i n g R e c e i v i n g A s s e t I d e n t i f i c a t i o n L i f e c y c l e M a n a g e m e n t • I n v e n t o r y • A s s i g n e d • M o v e • A d d i t i o n s • C h a n g e • R e p u r p o s e • D i s p o s a l
  6. 6. Step 2 – Obtain an executive sponsor § Introduce the business need § Present the need as the tip of the iceberg § Position the value of a broader assessment § What makes a great executive sponsor § Enterprise savvy and well-respected § Problem solver § Willing to dig for the answers § Detail oriented and metric driven § Understands the value of improved processes, policies, and tools
  7. 7. Step 3 – Conduct an ITAM Assessment Identify the Key Business Objectives Define What Success Looks Like Baseline the Current ITAM Environment Prioritize Actions to Yield Maximum Business Value ITAM Roadmap with Business Value Metrics to Measure and Report Success “Many ITAM initiatives fail due to the lack of executive support because there is no clearly defined value or ROI for the business.” The International Association of IT Asset Managers - IAITAM
  8. 8. Step 4 – Prepare your battle strategy First Strategic Victory Measurable (hard-dollar impact) Easily Achievable Clear Business Value Exciting ROI (return-on-investment) Impact Analysis (multiple groups) Don’t try to win the war, just one battle at a time.
  9. 9. Step 5 – Gain executive support § Present the assessment findings § ITAM business value and impact (ROI and value metrics) § Present the battle plan § Achieve executive support for a formal ITAM program § Dedicated Asset Manager and supporting team § ITAM operational support § Policies and procedures § Communications § Education § Tools
  10. 10. Step 6 – Organize and empower a formal ITAM program § Program Manager – alias “Asset Manager” § Dedicated 100% to ITAM activity § Ability to bridge silos and org boundaries § Empowered with end-to-end process development and policy enforcement § Dedicated staff § Specialists in hardware, software, acquisition, lifecycle, compliance, regulatory, disposal, architecture § Formal training § Asset Manager must be trained in all aspects of the the ITAM discipline § Specialized training for team members in focus areas
  11. 11. Step 7 – Process, policies and procedures § Establish end-to-end process management § Prepare and deliver effective policies and procedures § Policies shape human behavior § No unauthorized executive privilege § Policies must be enforced § Develop a positive ITAM culture
  12. 12. Step 8 – Systems and tools automation § End-to-end process control and policy enforcement § Workflow automation § Automated alerting, notifications, approvals, and escalation routing § Automated controls for mandatory data and data integrity § End user self-service § Asset request § Software library § Automate lifecycle operations § Imaging § System and SW updates § SW distribution/reclamation § Asset refresh § Disposal protection § Service desk activity
  13. 13. Step 9 – Deliver a meaningful first victory Make your executive sponsor a rock star. First Strategic Victory Measurable (hard-dollar impact) Easily Achievable Clear Business Value Exciting ROI (return-on-investment) Impact Analysis (multiple groups)
  14. 14. Step 10 – Enjoy the journey with metric driven success § Be patient, be smart § Don’t spread yourself too thin or you will fail § One battle at a time § Deliver every solution with meaningful business metrics § Shape positive behavior § Define detailed and enforceable policies and procedures § Build an ITAM friendly culture with quality communications and education § Leverage tool automation § Eliminate the human element § Enforce policies and procedures automatically § Automate IMAC operations where possible § Never stop marketing § Market current initiatives, impacts, and benefits § Promote your successes
  15. 15. § Questions and Answers?
  16. 16. § Additional Reference Slides
  17. 17. Ivanti ITAM Business Assessment “Many ITAM initiatives fail due to the lack of executive support because there is no clearly defined value or ROI for the business.” The International Association of IT Asset Managers - IAITAM 4 Key Objectives…. Identify the Key Business Objectives Define What Success Looks Like Baseline the Current ITAM Environment Prioritize Actions to Yield Maximum Business Value ITAM Roadmap with Business Value Metrics to Measure and Report Success
  18. 18. Step 1 – Business Focus Identify the Key Business Objectives Define What Success Looks Like Identify the key business drivers, risks, and security mandates.1 Who are the strategic stakeholders, and what are their needs?2 How do you measure success, and what are metrics that prove it?3 Align and empower the ITAM leadership team4
  19. 19. Step 2 – Baseline the Current Environment Baseline the Current ITAM Environment Operational and process activity, what is working and what is not?1 Technical environment and tools2 Procurement, financial, and contractual processes3 Hardware and software identification and lifecycle4
  20. 20. Step 3 – Prioritize and Scope the Implementation Plan Prioritize and Scope Program Plans to Yield Maximum Business Value Guidance based upon Industry “Best Practices”1 Prioritize activity to maximize business value and capability2 Identify strategic wins for key stakeholders3 Establish a sound foundation to support long term success4
  21. 21. Step 4 – Document the Roadmap ITAM Roadmap with Business Value Metrics to Measure and Report Success Finalize the flow of the project, step-by-step1 Recommended business processes to support the implementation2 Training and mentoring recommendations3 Summary of business drivers and metrics that will define success4

