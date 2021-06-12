Successfully reported this slideshow.
Gamificación en entornos virtuales
¿Qué es? 3 Beneficios 4 Para tomar en cuenta 5 Registro 6 Creación de contenido 10 Compartiendo mis recursos 20 Vista del ...
Wordwall - Gamificación en entornos virtuales

  1. 1. Gamificación en entornos virtuales
  2. 2. ¿Qué es? 3 Beneficios 4 Para tomar en cuenta 5 Registro 6 Creación de contenido 10 Compartiendo mis recursos 20 Vista del estudiante 27 Enlaces de ejemplos 30 Edición de actividades 33 Resultados 36 Ayuda y tutoriales 39 Referencias 40
  3. 3. ¿Qué es? Esta herramienta permite a los profesores crear juegos interactivos y material impreso para los estudiantes. El profesor ingresa la información y la herramienta se encarga de crear el recurso. This work is licensed under the Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International 3
  4. 4. Beneficios • Se pueden crear hasta 34 tipos de actividades. • Esta disponible en 26 idiomas. • Fácil creación de contenido. • Hay actividades para impresión y actividades para uso virtual. • Incluso una actividad creada en una plantilla puede transformarse en una actividad diferente. • Todas las actividades son editables. • Algunas permiten el cambio de temas para una mejor visibilidad. • Se pueden crear asignaciones para los estudiantes y recibir sus resultados. • Al dejar las actividades publicas, otros profesores en el mundo pueden usar esa misma actividad. • Las actividades se pueden insertar en paginas web fácilmente. This work is licensed under the Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International 4
  5. 5. Para tomar en cuenta La plataforma cuenta con tres planes de precio: • Versión Gratuita: Puede crear 5 recursos solamente con una cuenta (estos son editables). Solo tiene acceso a 18 plantillas. Y no se puede imprimir. • Versión Standard: El precio es de 4£ (Aprox. $5.65) al mes. Tiene creación de recursos ilimitados. Solo tiene acceso a 18 plantillas. Y tiene acceso a 13 plantillas para uso impreso. • Versión Pro: El precio es de 6£ ($8.51) al mes. Tiene creación de recursos ilimitados. Tiene acceso a todas las plantillas de la plataforma (34). Y tiene acceso a todas las plantillas para uso impreso (21). This work is licensed under the Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International 5
  6. 6. Registro This work is licensed under the Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International 6
  7. 7. Paso 1: Ir a https://wordwall.net/ Paso 2: Dar clic en “Sign up” This work is licensed under the Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International 7 Al dar clic aquí podemos cambiar el idioma
  8. 8. Paso 3: Agregar la información personal para completar su registro. Tip: Ingrese desde cualquier cuenta de Google para un registro mas fácil. This work is licensed under the Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International 8
  9. 9. Paso 4: Solo elije una cuenta y automáticamente ingresara a la pagina de inicio. This work is licensed under the Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International 9
  10. 10. Creación de contenido This work is licensed under the Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International 10
  11. 11. Paso 1: dar clic en crear actividad ahora. This work is licensed under the Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International 11 Paso 2: seleccionar una plantilla.
  12. 12. Paso 3: Ejemplo de sopa de letras. Ponemos un titulo e ingresamos el contenido. This work is licensed under the Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International 12 Al terminar damos clic en listo
  13. 13. Paso 4: Revisar el contenido. Dar clic en Iniciar. This work is licensed under the Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International 13 Estas son actividades extra que podemos hacer con las mismas palabras ingresadas anteriormente.
  14. 14. Al dar clic en las tres lineas el juego se pausa This work is licensed under the Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International 14 Podemos reanudar o empezar de nuevo.
  15. 15. Paso 5: Si el recurso lo permite Podemos cambiar ciertas configuraciones que se encuentran justo debajo de la actividad. Siempre el ejemplo de la sopa de letras. This work is licensed under the Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International 15 Se puede cambiar el tema en algunas plantillas. En este caso también podemos agregar temporizador, elegir el numero de vidas para el juego, el nivel de dificultad y si mostrar las respuestas al final o no. Al terminar los cambios, elegimos si aplicar estas configuraciones solo a este recurso o a todos los que creemos.
  16. 16. Paso 6: Crear otra actividad. This work is licensed under the Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International 16
  17. 17. Ejemplo de Unir correspondencias This work is licensed under the Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International 17 Aquí aparecen los recursos que tenemos disponibles para la versión gratuita
  18. 18. De nuevo agregamos un titulo, el contenido y listo. This work is licensed under the Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International 18 En este caso podemos agregar imagenes o palabras. (No ambos)
  19. 19. Revisamos y configuramos si es posible. This work is licensed under the Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International 19
  20. 20. Compartiendo mis recursos This work is licensed under the Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International 20
  21. 21. Paso 1: Dar clic en compartir. This work is licensed under the Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International 21
  22. 22. Paso 2: Decidir si compartirlo como recurso o como actividad evaluada. • Profesores – Recursos • Alumnos – Actividad evaluada This work is licensed under the Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International 22
  23. 23. Paso 2A: Compartir con profesores o como recurso. This work is licensed under the Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International 23 Completamos la información de los rangos de edad para esta actividad, algunas palabras clave y la materia. De esta forma será mas sencillo para otros profesores encontrar este recurso.
  24. 24. Damos clic en publicar y obtendremos el enlace. O Podemos enviarlo directamente a Facebook, Twitter, Classroom, Correo electrónico o incrustarlo en una pagina. This work is licensed under the Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International 24
  25. 25. Paso 2B: Compartir con estudiantes como actividad evaluada. This work is licensed under the Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International 25 Mejor opción si se necesita revisar la actividad o recibir la nota. Si esto está activo, significa que el estudiante va a ingresar su nombre antes de hacer la actividad Se puede elegir una hora y una fecha limite para la actividad. Esto es útil para actividades evaluadas. Esto es lo que el estudiante verá al finalizar el juego.
  26. 26. Damos clic en iniciar y obtendremos el enlace. O Podemos enviarlo directamente a Facebook, Twitter, Classroom, Correo electrónico o incrustarlo en una pagina. This work is licensed under the Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International 26 Se crea un enlace único para esta actividad.
  27. 27. Vista del estudiante This work is licensed under the Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International 27
  28. 28. Cuando el estudiante ingresa al enlace, agrega su nombre y empieza la actividad. This work is licensed under the Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International 28 Al finalizar, los resultados se guardan y se envían automáticamente.
  29. 29. Importante This work is licensed under the Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International 29 El estudiante verá la actividad en la pantalla completa de su dispositivo. No hay anuncios ni otros recursos. Esto permite que el estudiante se enfoque sólo en la actividad.
  30. 30. Enlaces de ejemplos This work is licensed under the Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International 30
  31. 31. Profesores - Recursos This work is licensed under the Attribution- NonCommercial 4.0 International 31 https://wordwall.net/es/resource/17678203 Tipos de filosofía Palabras agudas sin tilde https://wordwall.net/es/resource/17677527
  32. 32. Estudiantes – Actividad Evaluada This work is licensed under the Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International 32 https://wordwall.net/play/17677/527/803 Palabras agudas sin tilde https://wordwall.net/play/17678/203/374 Tipos de filosofía
  33. 33. Edición de actividades This work is licensed under the Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International 33
  34. 34. Paso 1: Seleccionar la actividad y clic en editar contenido Esto es útil en las versiones gratuitas, ya que se puede reutilizar la misma plantilla con otras palabras. This work is licensed under the Attribution- NonCommercial 4.0 International 34
  35. 35. Paso 2: Agregamos las nuevas palabras y listo. This work is licensed under the Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International 35
  36. 36. Resultados This work is licensed under the Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International 36
  37. 37. Paso 1: Clic en “Mis resultados” y luego seleccionamos la actividad de los resultados que necesitamos. This work is licensed under the Attribution- NonCommercial 4.0 International 37
  38. 38. Aquí veremos un resumen de todas las respuestas, los resultados por pregunta y los resultados por estudiante. This work is licensed under the Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International 38
  39. 39. Ayuda y tutoriales Estas fuentes pueden utilizarse con un traductor de ser necesario • Centro de Ayuda Wordwall (todos los idiomas) https://wordwall.net/es/contact • Canal Tips para docentes (Español) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h1bRycctFWw This work is licensed under the Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International 39
  40. 40. Referencias Wordwall. https://wordwall.net/ This work is licensed under the Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International 40

