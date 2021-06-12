Flipgrid - Gamificación en entornos virtuales

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Gamificación en entornos virtuales
¿Qué es? 3 Beneficios 4 Registro 5 Creaciones de temas y configuraciones 9 Compartiendo mi tema 20 Vista del estudiante 22...
¿Qué es? Es una herramienta virtual y aplicación que le permitirá crear videos cortos. Esta disponible para Android y iOS ...
Beneficios • Aplicación y herramienta virtual • Gratis • Le permite a los estudiantes expresar sus puntos de vista • Aprop...
Registro This work is licensed under the Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International 5
Paso 1: Ir a https://info.flipgrid.com/ Paso 2: Clic en Educator Sign up This work is licensed under the Attribution-NonCo...
Paso 3: Entrar como educador y seleccionar una forma de registro. Tip: Ingresar a través de su cuenta de Google o Microsof...
Paso 4: Llenar la hoja de registro This work is licensed under the Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International 8 Nota: Si ...
Creaciones de temas y configuraciones This work is licensed under the Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International 9
Paso 1: Clic en Create a topic This work is licensed under the Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International 10 Paso 2: Clic...
Paso 3: Agregar un titulo This work is licensed under the Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International 11 Paso 4: Agregar u...
Paso 5: Escoger el tiempo permitido para la duración del video. This work is licensed under the Attribution-NonCommercial ...
Paso 7: Seleccionar un extra para que se agregue a la discusión Paso 8: Visualizar el extra This work is licensed under th...
Paso 9a: Opción para compartir en privado. Se puede compartir por medio de emails. O puede agregar los nombres de los estu...
Paso 9b: Opción para compartir públicamente. La forma mas fácil de compartir. This work is licensed under the Attribution-...
Topic attachments: Agregar enlaces Topic status: escoger el estado del tema y seleccionar una fecha limite para recibir re...
Video and selfie styles: Escoge si los estudiantes puede crear un video, una selfie, o ambas. Comments: seleccionar si los...
Agregar criterios y completar la información Editar retroalimentación This work is licensed under the Attribution- NonComm...
Paso 11: Guardar el tema. This work is licensed under the Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International 19
Compartiendo mi tema This work is licensed under the Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International 20
Copiar enlace o compartir en una Plataforma especifica. Clic en “All set.” This work is licensed under the Attribution- No...
Vista del estudiante This work is licensed under the Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International 22
Opción 1: El estudiante debe dar clic en el enlace y grabar su respuesta. This work is licensed under the Attribution-NonC...
Opción 2: Ir a la pagina de inicio y dar clic en Join Code. Agregar código y dar clic en Go. This work is licensed under t...
Ayuda y Tutoriales Estas fuentes pueden consultarse con un traductor para un uso mas eficaz. • Flipgrid Centro de Ayuda (E...
Referencias Flipgrid. https://info.flipgrid.com/ This work is licensed under the Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 Internation...
Flipgrid - Gamificación en entornos virtuales

