Ansiedad angustia genesis

PSICOFISIOPATOLOGIA ANSIEDAD ANGUSTIA ESTRÉS DOLOR Trucos para calmar la ansiedad y evitar una crisis de ansiedad REVISTA ...
Que es la Ansiedad La ansiedad es básicamente un mecanismo defensivo, es un sistema de alerta ante situaciones considerada...
¿Que consecuencias puede tener? Experimentar niveles de ansiedad intensos, pues llevarnos a situaciones de descontrol, a b...
ANGUSTIA Que es la angustia Es un estado afectivo que causa malestar, sensación de sofoco, sufrimiento mental e incluso tr...
Las crisis de angustia pueden ocurrir como parte de cualquier trastorno de ansiedad. Las crisis de angustia también pueden...
ESTRÉS Que es el estrés El estrés es un sentimiento de tensión física o emocional. Puede provenir de cualquier situación o...
Signos del Estrés El estrés puede causar muchos tipos de síntomas físicos y emocionales. Algunas veces posiblemente no se ...
DOLOR Que es el Dolor El dolor es una señal del sistema nervioso de que algo no anda bien. Es una sensación desagradable, ...
SINTOMATOLOGIA DEL DOLOR El dolor se entiende como un fenómeno completo y multidimensional en el que el individuo no solo ...
TRANSTORNOS PROVOCADOS POR EL BULLYING El ser víctima de bullying en las etapas tempranas del desarrollo, aumenta el riesg...
  1. 1. PSICOFISIOPATOLOGIA ANSIEDAD ANGUSTIA ESTRÉS DOLOR Trucos para calmar la ansiedad y evitar una crisis de ansiedad REVISTA DIGITAL FISIOLOGIA Y CONDUCTA Autor: Génesis Juárez Expediente HPS-191-00051VABRIL 2020
  2. 2. Que es la Ansiedad La ansiedad es básicamente un mecanismo defensivo, es un sistema de alerta ante situaciones consideradas amenazantes. Es decir es la combinación entre síntomas cognitivos y fisiológicos, manifestando una reacción de sobresalto, donde el individuo trata de buscar una solución al peligro puesto que se manifiesta de forma de crisis o como un estado persistente difuso Se destaca por su cercanía al miedo se manifiesta ante estímulos presentes, la ansiedad posee la capacidad de prever el peligro o amenaza para el propio individuo. ANSIEDAD Lo que la gente cree que es tener ansiedad Eres un desesperado/a Tienes prisa Quieres que pasen cosas rápido Te lo estas inventa do Estas loco/a No estas bien porque no quieres Tienes un mal día Lo que realmente es tener ansiedad Preocupación extrema Problemas para gestionar el nerviosismo Irritabilidad cansancio y fatiga Presión en el pecho y dificultad para tragar Insomnio Despertares nocturnos Temblores, tics Dolores de cabeza, musculares, estomacales o dolencias sin motivo Ideas dar vuelta a las cosas
  3. 3. ¿Que consecuencias puede tener? Experimentar niveles de ansiedad intensos, pues llevarnos a situaciones de descontrol, a bloquearnos o a no responder de manera adecuada La ansiedad no siempre tiene que ser negativa, cierto nivel de activación puede ayudarnos a:  Facilitar la activación en situaciones que necesiten de respuestas rápidas  Mantenernos alerta ante posibles amenazas o peligros  Puede facilitar el rendimiento y concentración  Habla con tu familia amigos pide apoyo y comprensión  Pensar en positivo ser valiente y vencedor y por lo tanto podrá vencer este proceso Ansiedad normal y patológica La ansiedad normal es adaptativa y permite a la persona responder al estimulo de forma adecuada, la ansiedad patológica en ella aparece una respuesta no adaptativa intensa y desproporcionada, interfiere con el funcionamiento cotidiano, se acompaña de una sensación desagradable y desmotivadora con síntomas psicológicos y fisiológicos, los cuales persisten mas allá de los motivos que la han desencadenado Trucos para calmar la ansiedad y evitar una crisis de ansiedad  Respira profundamente inhala hondo por la nariz y exhala lentamente por la boca repitiendo 10 veces  Hacer ejercicio, así liberas endorfinas y estar mas tranquilo y en control  Evite el consumo excesivo de cafeína, tomar infusiones herbales como te de manzanilla o tilo
  4. 4. ANGUSTIA Que es la angustia Es un estado afectivo que causa malestar, sensación de sofoco, sufrimiento mental e incluso tristeza. Está relacionada con el temor (miedo irracional), la desesperación y, en muchos casos, con la incertidumbre. La angustia puede ser adaptativa y útil, en el sentido de que es una reacción normal en nuestro día a día, e incluso llega a ser beneficiosa en ciertos contextos. Por ejemplo, al cruzar una carretera con el semáforo en rojo, pues nos mantiene alerta para que no nos atropellen. La angustia no solo aparece de forma aguda como en el caso del trastorno de pánico, sino que hay otros factores que pueden llevar a sufrirla. Por ejemplo, cuando no tenemos claro nuestro futuro y entramos en una crisis existencial que nos deja dormir pensando en cómo solucionaremos el problema. La angustia presenta una serie de síntomas característicos son los siguientes:  Preocupaciones y temores excesivos.  Imaginación de escenarios catastróficos.  Desesperación.  Falta de aire, mareos, sudoración tensión muscular, sequedad de boca o fatiga.  Opresión en el pecho.  Sofoco.  Evitación de situaciones temidas.  Dificultades para dormir.
  5. 5. Las crisis de angustia pueden ocurrir como parte de cualquier trastorno de ansiedad. Las crisis de angustia también pueden ocurrir en personas con otros trastornos psiquiátricos (como la depresión). Algunas crisis de angustia ocurren como respuesta a una situación específica. Por ejemplo, una persona con fobia a las serpientes puede experimentar una crisis de angustia ante la visión de este animal. Otras crisis suceden sin ningún desencadenante aparente. CRISIS DE ANGUSTIA El trastorno de angustia consiste en que la persona está preocupada por la posibilidad de sufrir más crisis de angustia y/o cambia su comportamiento para intentar evitar las crisis. La prevalencia anual del trastorno de angustia es del 2 al 3% de la población. Las mujeres tienen un riesgo de padecer trastorno de angustia unas 2 veces más alto que los varones. ¿Sabias que? Aunque las crisis de angustia producen síntomas que afectan al corazón y a otros órganos vitales, no son peligrosas Angustia Normal La angustia normal es entendida como una reacción de alerta percibida por un sujeto ante una situación de amenaza, pudiendo llegar hacer dinámica y controlar determinadas conductas
  6. 6. ESTRÉS Que es el estrés El estrés es un sentimiento de tensión física o emocional. Puede provenir de cualquier situación o pensamiento que lo haga sentir a uno frustrado, furioso o nervioso. El estrés es la reacción de su cuerpo a un desafío o demanda. En pequeños episodios el estrés puede ser positivo, como cuando le ayuda a evitar el peligro o cumplir con una fecha límite. Pero cuando el estrés dura mucho tiempo, puede dañar su salud. El estrés es un sentimiento normal. Hay dos tipos principales de estrés: Estrés agudo. Este es estrés a corto plazo que desaparece rápidamente. Puede sentirlo cuando presiona los frenos, pelea con su pareja o esquía en una pendiente. Esto le ayuda a controlar las situaciones peligrosas. También ocurre cuando hace algo nuevo o emocionante. Todas las personas sienten estrés agudo en algún momento u otro. Estrés crónico. Este es el estrés que dura por un período de tiempo prolongado. Usted puede tener estrés crónico si tiene problemas de dinero, un matrimonio infeliz o problemas en el trabajo. Cualquier tipo de estrés que continúa por semanas o meses es estrés crónico. Puede acostumbrarse tanto al estrés crónico que no se de cuenta que es un problema. Si no encuentra maneras de controlar el estrés, este podría causar problemas de salud.
  7. 7. Signos del Estrés El estrés puede causar muchos tipos de síntomas físicos y emocionales. Algunas veces posiblemente no se dará cuenta de que estos síntomas son ocasionados por el estrés. Aquí hay algunos signos de que el estrés le puede estar afectando:  Diarrea o estreñimiento  Mala memoria  Dolores y achaques frecuentes  Dolores de cabeza  Falta de energía o concentración  Problemas sexuales  Cuello o mandíbula rígidos  Cansancio  Problemas para dormir o dormir demasiado  Malestar de estómago  Uso de alcohol o drogas para relajarse  Pérdida o aumento de peso Causas Las causas del estrés son diferentes para cada persona. Usted puede tener estrés a causa de buenos desafíos y también a causa de los malos. Algunas fuentes comunes de estrés incluyen:  Casarse o divorciarse  Empezar un nuevo empleo  La muerte de un cónyuge o un familiar cercano  Despido  Jubilación  Tener un bebé  Problemas de dinero  Mudanza  Tener una enfermedad grave  Problemas en el trabajo  Problemas en casa
  8. 8. DOLOR Que es el Dolor El dolor es una señal del sistema nervioso de que algo no anda bien. Es una sensación desagradable, como un pinchazo, hormigueo, picadura, ardor o molestia. El dolor puede ser agudo o sordo. Puede ser intermitente o ser constante. Puede sentir dolor en algún lugar del cuerpo, como la espalda, el abdomen, el pecho o la pelvis. O puede sentir dolor generalizado. Hay dos tipos de dolor: Agudo y crónico. En general, el dolor agudo aparece de repente, debido a una enfermedad, lesión o inflamación. A menudo puede ser diagnosticado y tratado. Generalmente desaparece, aunque a veces puede convertirse en dolor crónico. El dolor crónico dura mucho tiempo y puede causar problemas graves. Según su patogenia Neuropático: Está producido por estímulo directo del sistema nervioso central o por lesión de vías nerviosas periféricas. Se describe como punzante, quemante, acompañado de parestesias y disestesias, hiperalgesia, hiperestesia y alodinia. Son ejemplos de dolor neuropático la plexopatía braquial o lumbo-sacra post-irradiación, la neuropatía periférica post-quimioterapia y/o post- radioterapia y la compresión medular. Nocioceptivo: Este tipo de dolor es el más frecuente y se divide en somático y visceral que detallaremos a continuación. Psicógeno: Interviene el ambiente psico-social que rodea al individuo. Es típico la necesidad de un aumento constante de las dosis de analgésicos con escasa eficacia. ¿Sabias que? El dolor forma parte del complejo sistema de defensa de nuestro cuerpo
  9. 9. SINTOMATOLOGIA DEL DOLOR El dolor se entiende como un fenómeno completo y multidimensional en el que el individuo no solo tiene una experiencia perceptiva , si no también afectiva Las variables cognitivas y emocionales como la ansiedad, la tristeza, y la ira parecen explicar variables de personalidad y diferencias individuales El dolor repercute de forma muy negativa en un paciente generando un descenso significativo en su calidad de vida Dolor y Depresión Los síntomas depresivos pueden ser también síntomas de la enfermedad biomédica de un dolor crónico, presenta cambios de humor repentinos y estar menos activo . Dolor y Ansiedad La intensidad del dolor es el aumento de ansiedad, cuando se siente o se vive con el dolor habitualmente sumamos a nuestro estado una serie de sensaciones como el mal humor, ansiedad, falta de hacer las cosas de las que antes disfrutábamos, quedarnos en casa disminuir salidas y interacción social, puesto que la ansiedad es uno de los factores emocionales mas habituales en el dolor crónico
  10. 10. TRANSTORNOS PROVOCADOS POR EL BULLYING El ser víctima de bullying en las etapas tempranas del desarrollo, aumenta el riesgo de presentar trastornos depresivos, trastorno de ansiedad, trastornos asociados al consumo de sustancias, trastornos de la conducta alimentaria (anorexia, bulimia), trastornos de la conducta y los impulsos. Además los trastornos antes mencionados, los adolescentes pueden desarrollar: baja autoestima, actitudes pasivas, trastornos emocionales, problemas psicosomáticos, depresión, ansiedad y pensamientos suicidas. Así mismo, pérdida de interés por los estudios, lo que puede desencadenar en un menor rendimiento y fracaso escolar; aparición de trastornos fóbicos; sentimientos de culpabilidad; alteraciones de la conducta: intromisión, introversión, timidez; aislamiento social y soledad desencadenando todo esto en problemas en las relaciones sociales y familiares. Que es el Bullying El bullying o acoso escolar se refiere a un tipo de comportamiento violento e intimidatorio que se ejerce de manera verbal, física o psicológica entre niños y adolescentes durante la etapa escolar. Se trata de una serie de maltratos continuos que son llevados a cabo de manera intencional por uno o varios agresores, con el propósito de agredir, generar inseguridad o entorpecer su desenvolvimiento escolar de la víctima. El bullying suele ser practicado contra niños o jóvenes que se caracterizan por ser sumisos, tener dificultades para defenderse, presentar baja autoestima, ser inseguros o porque se diferencian de sus compañeros por diversos motivos. Generalmente, el bullying comienza con burlas que se van intensificando hasta que, en muchas ocasiones, derivan en agresiones físicas o verbales que, como consecuencia generan daños psicológicos y emocionales en el individuo afectado.

