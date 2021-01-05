Guia de recursos digitales 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA “MIGUEL DE SANTIGO” Tema del proyecto: Guía de recursos digitales Nombre del estudiante: Chacaguasay...
Los movimientos de placas tectónicas Asignatura: Ciencias Naturales Nombre del estudiante: Chacaguasay Génesis Curso: 9no ...
INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA “MIGUEL DE SANTIGO” Tema: GENERO LIRICO Asignatura: Lengua y Literatura Nombre del estudiante: Chaca...
EXPRESIONES ALGEBRAICAS Nombre del estudiante: Chacaguasay Génesis Asignatura: Matemática Curso: 9no Paralelo: “C” Tutor: ...
A continuación, explique qué utilidades adicionales ofrece esta aplicación tecnológica, para su desarrollo educativo. Lo q...
  1. 1. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA “MIGUEL DE SANTIGO” Tema del proyecto: Guía de recursos digitales Nombre del estudiante: Chacaguasay Génesis Curso: 9no Paralelo: “C” Tutor: Tatiana Cortez Año lectivo 2020-2021
