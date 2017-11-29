Gluster and Kubernetes

GlusterFS & Kubernetes The State of GlusterFS Support in Kubernetes
Joe Julian ● Long time community member. ● Senior Staff Engineer with Samsung SDS/CNCT. ● Certified Kubernetes Administrat...
What is Kubernetes Kubernetes is ancient Greek for "Helmsman". Root of the word "Governor", "Cybernetics". Kubernetes is a...
How can gluster be used with Kubernetes ● Persistent state Containers can be restarted at any time due to failed liveness ...
How can gluster be used with Kubernetes ● Persistent state ● Shared Storage Multiple containers may need to operate on the...
How can gluster be used with Kubernetes ● Persistent state ● Shared Storage ● Cats
How can gluster be used with Kubernetes ● Persistent state ● Shared Storage ● Cats
GlusterFS volume driver
GlusterFS Volume Driver volumes: - name: glusterfsvol glusterfs: endpoints: glusterfs-cluster path: kube_vol readOnly: tru...
GlusterFS Volume Driver containers: - name: glusterfs image: nginx volumeMounts: - mountPath: "/mnt/glusterfs" name: glust...
GlusterFS Volume Driver Pros: ● Works with existing volumes ● Shared data Cons: ● Not dynamic ● Must be managed externally...
Local-volume storage class
Local-volume storage class kind: StorageClass apiVersion: storage.k8s.io/v1 metadata: name: myglustervol namespace: kube-s...
Local-volume storage class kind: StorageClass apiVersion: storage.k8s.io/v1 metadata: name: myglustervol namespace: kube-s...
Local-volume storage class ● Can only use /tmp/hostpath_pv ● Awkward mount ● No actual allocation restriction ● Works grea...
Heketi GlusterFS storage class
GlusterFS+Heketi Heketi provides a REST api for the configuration of GlusterFS which can be (and is) used by several infra...
Heketi ● GlusterFS in pods ● Strongly opinionated cluster design ● Allows metered private PVCs ● Provides an excellent api...
Heketi ● GlusterFS in pods (privileged) ● Strongly opinionated cluster design ○ Whole disk ○ volume-per-PVC ● Requires pri...
Rook
Rook Rook is a completely cloud-native toolset to provide turnkey storage to kubernetes. It currently only does so with Ce...
Rook What I like about rook: $ helm repo add rook-alpha https://charts.rook.io/alpha $ helm install rook-alpha/rook
Rook ● Established provider of ceph storage to kubernetes ● Downstream user = community contributions! ● Enhance the user ...
Rook ● Automated decision making ● Too easy? ● Small team, needs contributions
Glusterd V2?
Questions?
Joe Julian, Samsung SDS me@joejulian.name Think about where we’re going with respect to kubernetes. Contribute to Kubernet...
Gluster and Kubernetes

Gluster and Kubernetes: The State of GlusterFS Support in Kubernetes

Gluster and Kubernetes

