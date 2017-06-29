ANGEL DEL SOTO 23 de marzo de 2013 Plan Social Media Marketing Modelo y ejemplo tipo [Client e]
1 PlanSocialMediaMarketing|23demarzode 2013 Plan Social Media Marketing [Cliente] Índice 1. Análisis de Situación a. Análi...
2 PlanSocialMediaMarketing|23demarzode 2013 1. Análisis de Situación a. Situación Actual a. Marca Principal (I): xxxxxxxxx...
3 PlanSocialMediaMarketing|23demarzode 2013 2. Plan Social Media a. Objetivos  Generales o Reconocimiento en las Redes So...
PlanSocialMediaMarketing|23demarzode 2013 c. Estrategia  Basaremos las acciones en cuatro redes sociales. o Facebook: can...
5 PlanSocialMediaMarketing|23demarzode 2013  Acceso al Blog  Acceso a entrevistas y opiniones de personalidades relevant...
6 PlanSocialMediaMarketing|23demarzode 2013 e. Agenda / Acciones Semana 1 Semana 2 Semana 3 Semana 4 FaceBook Puesta en Ma...
7 PlanSocialMediaMarketing|23demarzode 2013 f. KPI ( Métricas)  Blog  Visitas Día  Visitas Mes  Procedencia de Visitas...
8 PlanSocialMediaMarketing|23demarzode 2013 g. Protocolos de Crisis y actuación  Ante cualquier incidencia (Siempre Sr. x...
9 PlanSocialMediaMarketing|23demarzode 2013 Plazos – Agenda:  1 de abril - Finalización de : o Blog o Fans Page o Twitter...
Plan social media modelo básico

modelo basico para la elaboracion de plan social media marketing

Plan social media modelo básico

