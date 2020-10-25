Successfully reported this slideshow.
Programa de Gestión Escolar "Calificaciones"

Presentación del programa desarrollado en una hoja de cálculo de Excel

Published in: Education
Programa de Gestión Escolar "Calificaciones"

  1. 1. Programa de Gestión Escolar “Calificaciones” Modernice su GESTION ESCOLAR - Asigne Calificaciones - Genere Boletas - Gestione su trabajo de manera fácil y eficiente con nuestro programa actualizado de Excel
  2. 2. ¿Qué es un programa de gestión escolar? Se trata de un programa que le permite tener un control de las áreas clave de su asignatura, desde el manejo de calificaciones. En pocas palabras, un programa de gestión escolar se convierte en sus ojos y oídos en todas las áreas más importantes de su asignatura, privilegiando la administración eficiente, y la efectividad operativa.
  3. 3. ¿Para que sirve el programa de control de calificaciones escolares? A través de este programa Ud. podrá llevar un control de todas las calificaciones de los alumnos, sin importar el nivel educativo, esto permite generar un registro de todos los alumnos, teniendo a disposición de la institución los datos más importantes con relación a sus alumnos. Este programa de calificaciones permite reducir tiempos de operación, al eliminar archivos físicos y facilitando la búsqueda de expedientes por nombres, arrojando un expediente detallado y valioso de cada alumno.
  4. 4. Como funciona? El programa permite generar archivos de o desde el mismo sistema, facilitando y agilizando el proceso de alimentación de datos. Solo debe ingresar las notas obtenidas por el estudiante en las diferentes áreas evaluadas y el programa automáticamente le ayuda con los cálculos respectivos de promedios parciales y quimestrales. Finalmente, permite realizar análisis detallados para la mejora continua, ya que podrá identificar los mejores promedios y reprobados por cada materias, grados o cursos, etc.
  5. 5. Conozca nuestro programa
  6. 6. CONFIGURACION BASICA DATOS INFORMATIVOS DE SU INSTITUCION LA NOMINA DE ESTUDIANTES UNA VEZ CARGADA PERMANECE EN TODO EL SISTEMA
  7. 7. INGRESE LAS CALIFICACIONES POR INSUMOS: - Evaluación Individual - Evaluación Grupal - Pruebas
  8. 8. Quimestre 1 Quimestre 2 Puede controlar las calificaciones por Quimestre
  9. 9. Además, puede administrar calificaciones tales como: - Examen de Mejora - Examen Supletorio - Examen Remedial - Examen de Gracia
  10. 10. Finalmente, encontrará un cuadro con el resumen general de calificaciones y los resultados que obtuvieron los estudiantes durante todo el año lectivo. - Aprobado - Reprobado (pierde el año)
  11. 11. Ventajas del Programa- Mayor seguridad - Automatización en el cálculo de las notas - Mayor control y objetividad a la hora de calificar - Facilidad para elaborar documentos oficiales de calificaciones si PERSONALIZA el programa
  12. 12. ESPERAMOS ACCEDA A NUESTRO PROGRAMA LE GARANTIZAMOS QUE NO SE ARREPENTIRÁ Lic. Gloria Vélez Lic. Ximena Soria

