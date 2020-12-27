Successfully reported this slideshow.
Native Advertising | Social Media Maketing

How to Use Native Advertising to drive traffic, leads & Sales without ads!

Native Advertising | Social Media Maketing

  1. 1. How to Use Native Advertising To Drive Traffic, Leads & Sales Consistency is Key! Video Training By Gloria Walker Marketing With Gloria
  2. 2. What’s Native Advertising? ✓ It’s a form of advertising, usually online, that matches the type and function of the platform which it appears. ✓ Manifests as content produced by an advertiser with the intent to promote a product or service.
  3. 3. So In a Nutshell… Native Advertising is creating content and advertising that content to drive, sales and leads.
  4. 4. Content Types Most popular ways that content is shared online: There are 3 main content types that are usually shared online: • Videos • Blog Posts • Images
  5. 5. Annoying Advertising Strategy What you’ll typically do is, get on a social media platform like facebook and start placing links on your timeline, hoping that someone will optin. In reality, someone will click on your link, realize it’s a capture page and immediately close it. If your ad is really annoying, the person may even turn-off/block you. This my friend is ineffective advertising!
  6. 6. Why Do People Visit Social Media Sites? ✓ It’s a form of advertising, usually online, that matches the type and function of the platform which it appears. ✓ Manifests as content produced by an advertiser with the intent to promote a product or service.
  7. 7. Native Advertising Strategy Blog Post Method: Video/Webinar Method
  8. 8. Where Do I Find Great Content Ideas?
  9. 9. When Creating The Content… Solve Problems Most popular ways that content is shared online: There are 3 main content types that are usually shared online: • Videos • Blog Posts • Images
  10. 10. How Does Native Advertising Drive Traffic, leads and Sales? Yin Tan Teasers Promotion leads to traffic - Organically Offers Optins -hopefully sales right campaigns
  11. 11. Conclusion Please **Subscribe, Like, or Comment** See You On My Next Video!

