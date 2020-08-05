Capital markets news Mar1999 cls article

Successfully reported this slideshow.
FEDERAL RESERVE BANK OF CHICAGO CAPITAL MARKETS NEWS March 1999
Annual Conference on Bank Structure and Competition, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, May 1998. David Shirreff, "Plotting the Death of Settlement Risk", Euromoney, London, May 1998.
  1. 1. FEDERAL RESERVE BANK OF CHICAGO CAPITAL MARKETS NEWS March 1999
  2. 2. CLS Bank: A Long Desired Solution to Herstatt Risk Background E ver since the failure of Bankhaus Herstatt, 1 central bankers, regula­ tors, and foreign exchange market participants have become increasingly aware of the issues surrounding settlement risk2 in foreign exchange trans­ actions. Given the estimated $1.25 trillion which traffics daily in the foreign exchange marketplace, substantial efforts have been directed towards the develop­ ment of a comprehensive framework designed to mitigate the systemic risk inherent in foreign exchange settlement.3 To that end, G-10 central banks have chal­ lenged the industry to develop multicur­ rency services that would augment the risk reduction efforts of individual banks. Prominent among these initiatives is the work of a group of 20 major global banks in forming a United Kingdom (UK) incor­ porated company, CLS Services Ltd. ("CLSS"), which has been instrumental in the development of a "continuo�s linked settlement" bank ("CLS Bank") to settle foreign exchange deals. Post-Herstatt, the industry has struggled with a way to bring the finality and irrevo­ cability of the payment versus payment methodology ("PvP") achieved on RTGS 4 payments systems to foreign exchange transactions. At the heart of the CLS Bank concept is the creation of a cen­ tral point or "turntable"5 where all foreign exchange transactions will be matched, resulting in the payment of both legs of a foreign exchange transaction exchanged simultaneously with final and irrevocable settlement. It should be noted that CLS Bank is not a guarantor of payment in the same vein as a clearinghouse, but rather will act to assure a member bank that its currency will not be transferred to its counterparty without the other payment being in place. If a member defaults, the counterparty will receive its original principal. CLS Bank was incorporated in the UK in June 1997, and is owned by its share­ holders who are expected to become settlement members. The bank will most likely be organized as a private sector multi-currency U.S. Edge Act Corporation subject to regulation by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Slated for live operation by mid 2000, the bank will provide a form ofPvP settlement for gross and netted transactions in the major eligible 6 CLS currencies. The intended initial currencies7, though small in number, represent about 80% of the global volume; extension provisions are in place to include as many currencies as pos­ sible. On December 17, 1997, with share­ holder approval from all involved parties, CLSS acquired 100% of New York based Multinet International Bank ("Multinet")8 and London based Exchange Clearing House Limited ("ECHO")9, the domi­ nant and competing foreign exchange net­ ting and clearing services. The acquisition of these two existing clearing houses acted to both achieve critical mass and establish a global infrastructure platform for CLS Bank. CLSS will integrate Multinet and ECHO under the name Netco. Membership Structure The membership structure, as depicted in Figure 1, will allow direct access to CLS Bank by its settlement members who will be required to meet eligibility criteria regarding capital, credit rating, the ability to meet funding requirements, and opera­ tional capabilities. Other participants will have access to the bank as user members and third party customers. Settlement members will be responsible for paying in the net amounts for all transactions due to Figure 1 settle across their accounts, whether the transactions are their own, those of user members, or third party customers. CLS Bank will maintain aggregate settlement accounts directly with central banks for each participating currency, and will hold no overnight balances. Furthermore, these accounts will be man­ aged so that no overnight or daylight over­ draft will be allowed. Linkages between CLS Bank and the central banks will not be used for transaction settlement, only to move liquidity into and out of CLS Bank. CLS Bank will maintain a single account for each settlement member, with sub-accounts in each currency. As noted, members will not hold funds in their CLS Bank accounts overnight. On an intra-day basis each account opens with a zero bal­ ance and, by the end of the day, all settle­ ment proceeds will be paid out. Members can hold short positions on individual cur­ rency sub-accounts (within risk control limits) but will not be allowed to overdraw their settlement account. The settlement process consists of: • matching linkedto transitions, • processing them to a settlement queue, • settling transactions, and • posting payment to both members' accounts only ifa transaction passes all account level risk controls. CLS Bank 3 Third Party Customer Settlement Member User Member Settlement Member Third Party Customer
  3. 3. CAPITAL MARKETS NEWS--------------------------------....! CLS Bank: A Long Desired Solution to Herstatt Risk continued Continuous Iinlred Settlement When payment ispostedon the books of CLS Bank, it is considered final and legally irrevocable. Designed to occur on a fre­ quently repetitive cycle, the process pro­ duces "continuous linked settlement" for its members, effectively eliminating exposure to Herstatt risk. Throughout the process, CLS Bank will match and clear transactions acting as agent. CLS Bank plans to offer continuous set­ tlement over a 5-hour time period. The funding period will be set to make optimal use of overlapping opening hours in the three global time zones, thereby allowing settlement members (and their nostro banks) sufficient time to meet their funding requirements. The intended operating day for CLS Bank will be from 7:00 AM to 12:00 Noon Central European Time, cor­ responding to 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 PM in Tokyo and1:00 A.M. to 6:00 A.M. in New York. At the beginning of the day, partici­ pants will be advised of a payment schedule reflecting the net amounts they must pay and can expect to receive, based on the assumption that all of the day's scheduled transactions will, in fact, settle. Settlement involves a 3-stage process, repeated every few minutes over the 5-hour settlement period: Stage 1 When CLS Bank has calculated members' net positions, it will send out pay­ in schedules, specifying the amounts due in each short currency and the time by which the funding must be paid. The net short amount due in each currency must be paid to CLS Bank by the settlement members via their nostro agents who access local RTGS payments systems. Stage Z Transactions are randomly placed in queue. Transactions are settled only ifeach ofthe two accounts involved in the transac­ tion passes three risk control tests: • short position limits on individual currencies, • aggregate short position limits, and • a net positive value test on the account. If all tests pass, then the transaction can be settled; otherwise, the transaction remains in queue and will be tried again. CLS Bank computer systems will settle as many trans­ actions as possible from the waiting queue given the amount of liquidity in the system at the time. Stage 3 When the system determines that no more transactions can be settled in that par­ ticular cycle, it initiates outgoing payments via the local RTGS systems and settles trans­ actions on CLS Bank's books. The payment is posted, it is simultaneous, and it is irrevo­ cable. The system repeats the three stage process every few minutes, taking in pay­ ments as they arrive, settling transactions from the queue, paying out, taking in new payments and so on. CLS' Role An appropriate amount of intra-day liq­ uidity is required in order to facilitate the "continuous settlement" process without absorbing unnecessary liquidity from the system. There willalways be a balancing act between retaining versus returning liquidity, which may differ by currency and the time within the settlement day.11 As long as only one member fails to make payment, CLS Bank will have enough liquidity to guaran­ tee that other transactions settle. CLS Bank will establish committed liquidity facilities for each eligible currency from a diverse set of providers. When a member misses a required pay-in amount for any reason, liquidity providers can be called upon to supply the needed amount ofliquidity by taking the long cash positions from a failing member as collateral, while providing the liquidity to settle the short positions. In the event of multiple member failures, CLS Bank will revise the paying schedule to settle as many transactions as possible, so that counterparties of the failing parties receive payment in the expected currency. If a transaction does not settle, settlement mem­ bers get their money back; although they will have eliminated their settlement risk, they will be exposed to replacement risk and, possibly, market risk. As noted, it is important to understand that, unlike clearinghouse relationships, 4 CLS Bank does not become the counter­ party to the transactions. CLS Bank acts as agent only, matching the transactions between counterparties and settling them when all matching criteria have been satis­ fied and all risk tests have been successfully met. Additionally, the distinction between transactions that remain in queue and those that actually settle is important. If a settle­ ment member fails and cannot make its obligations, its counterparty will not be bailed out by a central fund. Rather, the counterparty has the assurance that its own payment will not be made and principal will be returned or that CLS Bank will use its liquidity resources, perform a swap, and complete the transaction. CLS Bank will settle trades on their settlement date; it does not provide protection against the failure of forward trades. If a member fails, all unset­ tled transactions with that member will be removed from CLS Bank. Future Outlook CLSS is in bilateral discussions with cen­ tral banks in connection with currency eli­ gibility, and maintains ongoing dialogue with G-10 central banks through the Committee efPayment and Settlement Systems, and the Subcommittee of Foreign Exchange Settlement Risk. Although the basic overall structure of CLS Bank has been deter­ mined, many ancillary details have not yet been finalized. Meanwhile, industry critics have expressed concerns on a number of issues attendant to the process including concentration risk, competitive advantage for large banks, and problematicdistribution of liquidity. Nevertheless, armed with the commitment of the major foreign exchange players, both market participants and regula­ tors seemingly welcome CLS Bank as a major step in the implementation of a pri­ vate sectormulticurrency service solution to foreign exchange settlement risk. - Gloria Ikosi and Donna M. Zagorski Bibliography An Introduction to Continuous Linked Settlement, CLS Services, September 1998. David L. Roscoe III, "Continuous Linked Settlement." In: Payments Systems in the Global Economy: Risksand Opportunities. Proceedingsoftire 34th
  4. 4. Annual Conference on Bank Structure and Competition, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, May 1998. David Shirreff, "Plotting tlze Death cif Settleme11t Risk", Euromoney, London, May 1998. Acknowledgement Theodore Lubke of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York has been very generous with his time, information on CLS Bank, and clarifications on aspects of the risk management plan. We are grate­ ful for his input. 1Bankhaus Herstatt, a small bank in Cologne, Germany, failed in 1974. Regulators closed its doors during the banking day but after the close of the interbank payments system in Germany. As a result, foreign exchange counterparties who had sent their German payments against anticipated receipts of US dollars were left exposed to the full value of the Deutsche mark deliveries made. This intra-day settlement risk has come to be known as "Herstatt risk". 2Foreign exchange settlement risk is the risk that one party to a foreign exchange trade will pay out the currency it has sold but not receive the cur­ rency it has bought (because of default by the party from whom it is buying the currency.) 3 Settlement Risk in Foreign Exchange Transactions ("Allsopp Report"), prepared by the Committee on Payment and Settlement Systems ("CPSS") of the G-10 central banks, Bank for International Settlements, Basie, Switzerland, March 1996. 4Real-time gross settlement systems ("RTGS"), for large-value funds transfers, effect final settlement of interbank funds transfers on a continuous transaction-by-transaction basis throughout the processing day. 5 David Shirreff, "Plotting the Death of Settlement Risk", Euromoney, London, May 1998. 6Eligibility criteria include recognized right of offset under the bankruptcy law in the currency's homejurisdictionand alsoaccess to RTGS payment systems. 7USD (United States), CAD (Canada), GBP (United Kingdom), JPY Gapan), Euro (Euroland), CHF (Switzerland). 8 Multinet was authorized in December 1996 as a limited-purpose bank based in New York. There was limited live testing of multilateral netting oper­ ations in December 1997, but full operation was deferred while the merger talks (with CLSS) were taking place. 9 ECHO (Exchange Clearing House Limited) is a London-based clearing house for the multilat­ eral netting and settlement of spot and forward foreign exchange obligations between its users. ECHO began operations in 1995. 10A linked transaction may link gross trades, or netted positions from bilateral and multilateral netting services. 11 The settlement process is expected to operate more efficiently if transactions are split into smaller parts before they are added to the transaction queue. Gross transactions will be split into smaller parts before settlement starts and at predetermined levels; netted transactions will be split at the time of the settlement for 'maximum partial settlement'. CLS Bank plans to return liquidity (make pay-outs) as rapidly as possible during the day and will require pay-ins on a gradual basis throughout the operation cycle. Simulation analyses have indicated that 90% of the transactions in the system will be settled within minutes of the opening; within two hours of the system close, 100% of the transactions will be settled. 5
