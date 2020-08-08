Global forum for innovations in agriculture (gfia)

GFIA - Global Forum For Innovations In Agriculture 2020 is unique in that it attracts professionals from across the entire value chain. If you work within the world of sustainable agriculture, or need to know more about the implications and opportunities of adopting new technology, you should be at GFIA - Global Forum For Innovations In Agriculture 2020. The conference brought together over 200 leading stakeholders from across the agrifood value chain to present latest innovations and future perspectives for secure, sustainable and profitable food production systems.

