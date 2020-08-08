Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
816-286 4114 info@globalb2bcontacts.com| www.globalb2bcontacts.com Global Forum for Innovations in Agriculture (GFIA)
GFIA is the regions largest exhibition and conference dealing with innovations in sustainable agriculture across all types...
• GFIA is the largest showcase of sustainable agricultural innovations in the world. • GFIA attracts decision makers from ...
GFIA - Global Forum For Innovations In Agriculture 2020 is unique in that it attracts professionals from across the entire...
info@globalb2bcontacts.com| www.globalb2bcontacts.com
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Global forum for innovations in agriculture (gfia)

67 views

Published on

GFIA - Global Forum For Innovations In Agriculture 2020 is unique in that it attracts professionals from across the entire value chain. If you work within the world of sustainable agriculture, or need to know more about the implications and opportunities of adopting new technology, you should be at GFIA - Global Forum For Innovations In Agriculture 2020. The conference brought together over 200 leading stakeholders from across the agrifood value chain to present latest innovations and future perspectives for secure, sustainable and profitable food production systems.
info@globalb2bcontacts.com
http://www.globalb2bcontacts.com
https://globalb2bcontacts.com/Technology-email-lists.html
https://globalb2bcontacts.com/sub-industry-email-database.html
https://globalb2bcontacts.com/email-database.html
https://globalb2bcontacts.com/Healthcare-email-list.html

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Global forum for innovations in agriculture (gfia)

  1. 1. 816-286 4114 info@globalb2bcontacts.com| www.globalb2bcontacts.com Global Forum for Innovations in Agriculture (GFIA)
  2. 2. GFIA is the regions largest exhibition and conference dealing with innovations in sustainable agriculture across all types of food production. So whether one wants to improve productivity, increase profits, save natural resources, or overcome the challenges of climate change, there are hundreds of solution providers exhibiting with working products to help your business remain competitive and sustainable for the long-term. It puts emphasis on livestock and indoor farming, hydroponics, and aquaculture as well.
  3. 3. • GFIA is the largest showcase of sustainable agricultural innovations in the world. • GFIA attracts decision makers from 100+ countries right across the food value chain. • Be a part of this major expo with adjoining conferences like Cold Chain Expo, Apiarab Expo and more. HIGHLIGHTS :-
  4. 4. GFIA - Global Forum For Innovations In Agriculture 2020 is unique in that it attracts professionals from across the entire value chain. If you work within the world of sustainable agriculture, or need to know more about the implications and opportunities of adopting new technology, you should be at GFIA - Global Forum For Innovations In Agriculture 2020. The conference brought together over 200 leading stakeholders from across the agrifood value chain to present latest innovations and future perspectives for secure, sustainable and profitable food production systems.
  5. 5. info@globalb2bcontacts.com| www.globalb2bcontacts.com

×