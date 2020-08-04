Successfully reported this slideshow.
Footwear Industry Trade Show
Footwear Industry Show focuses on Unlimited market potential, Expand your business Network, Find top quality partners, Ben...
HIGHLIGHTS • 150+ Exhibition stands with more than 250+ Leading Footwear Brands engaging 7000+ trade visitors. • Connect w...
Poland Shoes Expo & Poland Footwear Industry Shows will feature the new concept of organizing two concurrent trade fairs; ...
info@globalb2bcontacts.com| www.globalb2bcontacts.com
Footwear industry trade show

During the fair; footwear, leather, shoes component manufacturers and distributors will meet with wholesalers, retail chains, online stores and importers. Within Poland Shoes Expo & Poland Footwear Industry Shows, top fashion shoes and other finished products, the most in-demand technologies, quality shoes components and top trends from the leather industries sector are united in one place, where exhibitors will get associated with the most prominent trade buyers and top manufacturers not only from Poland but also from many different countries.
Footwear industry trade show

  2. 2. Footwear Industry Show focuses on Unlimited market potential, Expand your business Network, Find top quality partners, Benefit from a strong media coverage & communication campaign. Make your business stand out and get a place for your brand in Poland with a population of 38 million and a bridge between EU & Russia. Generate leads for strategic alliances and most importantly, potential customers. Find distributors in Poland and enjoy B2B meetings.
  3. 3. HIGHLIGHTS • 150+ Exhibition stands with more than 250+ Leading Footwear Brands engaging 7000+ trade visitors. • Connect with new suppliers, customers and business partners. • Test drive the latest products and experience live demonstrations. It Will Provide Footwear Manufacturer An Exclusive Platform To Interact With Wholesale Dealers And Distributors. Footwear India Expo Believes In Growth, Growth Of Every Footwear Manufactures, Growth Of Every Footwear Brand, Growth Of Footwear Industry And Growth Of Indian Economy.
  4. 4. Poland Shoes Expo & Poland Footwear Industry Shows will feature the new concept of organizing two concurrent trade fairs; The first trade fair is dedicated to shoes, bag, belt, luggage products while the second is dedicated to leather, shoes components, chemicals, machinery, molds and spare parts. During the fair; footwear, leather, shoes component manufacturers and distributors will meet with wholesalers, retail chains, online stores and importers. Within Poland Shoes Expo & Poland Footwear Industry Shows, top fashion shoes and other finished products, the most in- demand technologies, quality shoes components and top trends from the leather industries sector are united in one place, where exhibitors will get associated with the most prominent trade buyers and top manufacturers not only from Poland but also from many different countries.
