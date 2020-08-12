Successfully reported this slideshow.
The finest products will be brought to the Garment Industry of Bangladesh from top manufacturers worldwide. Original designs and innovation, combined with traditional quality and style will be the key to the exhibitionâs success. The fair serves as a perfect destination for the yarn and fabric related industry to discuss on new trends and innovation with the yarn and fabric area. It will give facility for the visitors to directly converse with the professional experts about this sector and expand and increase their business on top level.
  1. 1. 816-286 4114 info@globalb2bcontacts.com| www.globalb2bcontacts.com Dhaka International Yarn & Fabric Trade Show (DIFS)
  2. 2. Dhaka International Yarn & Fabric Show is a marketplace for the textile business as well as presenting the latest fabrics and trends. The DIFS is fully equipped with all ranges of textile products enhanced with the latest technology, setting a new definition of smart fabrics in order to satisfy the growing demand of the buyers. This event remains the automatic choice of textiles wholesalers, retailers and distributors for this show provide a convenient platform for managing and carrying out their business interests. "The World Leading of Yarn & Fabric Show"
  3. 3. Dhaka International Yarn & Fabric Show - Winter Edition â€“Winter Edition will have the opportunity to discover something unique, exciting and innovative. The finest products will be brought to the Garment Industry of Bangladesh from top manufacturers worldwide. Original designs and innovation, combined with traditional quality and style will be the key to the exhibition€™s success.
  4. 4. DIFS - Dhaka International Yarn & Fabric Show 2020 is a leading International Exhibition for Yarn & Fabric. The show will be held for a period of three days in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The fair serves as a perfect destination for the yarn and fabric related industry to discuss on new trends and innovation with the yarn and fabric area. It will give facility for the visitors to directly converse with the professional experts about this sector and expand and increase their business on top level.
