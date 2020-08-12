Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
info@globalb2bcontacts.com| www.globalb2bcontacts.com| 816-286-4114| ONE TIME EMAIL CAMPAIGN FREE 100% Verified Email Data...
About Data Profiling, Phone & Contact Appending Email Leads • If you are looking for qualitative data, you are at the righ...
Our Mailing Lists Key Features: • Generates maximum response rates for your marketing campaigns • High deliverance rate an...
Sources •Trade shows •Trade Magazines • Business Directories • Seminars • Surveys • Directories • Online Subscriptions • B...
Our Database Contains Sources provide complete marketing information such as – • First Name • Last Name • Contact Title • ...
Benefits Benefits of Availing Data List •Comprehensive Database •Authoritative •Accurate •Targeted 816-286-4114|info@globa...
CONTACT US Get more leads for your business by contacting us Global B2B Contacts LLC www.globalb2bcontacts.com 9030 Charlo...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Data profiling, phone &amp; contact appending email leads

23 views

Published on

Global B2B Contacts indeed has a reputation of building client relationships through surpassing standards of service and quality of data ranging across a host of selects that helps you customize your marketing campaigns accordingly. Custom List Building necessitates in satisfying you with this experience. Target New Customers with Speed and Relevance Market prospecting is never an easy task, especially when there is a huge rise of lucrative buyers within the market that increases the problem of selecting a particular market for your product without wasting precious resources in unrewarding and needless marketing campaign.
https://globalb2bcontacts.com
info@globalb2bcontacts.com
https://globalb2bcontacts.com/email-database.html

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Data profiling, phone &amp; contact appending email leads

  1. 1. info@globalb2bcontacts.com| www.globalb2bcontacts.com| 816-286-4114| ONE TIME EMAIL CAMPAIGN FREE 100% Verified Email Database Buy Data Profiling, Phone & Contact Appending Email Leads
  2. 2. About Data Profiling, Phone & Contact Appending Email Leads • If you are looking for qualitative data, you are at the right place. Global B2B Contacts, can help you clearly identify your target market and precisely target users through multi-channel marketing campaigns DATA PROFILING, PHONE & CONTACT APPENDING EMAIL LEADS from Global B2B Contacts is an accomplished collection of segmented data of every qualified professionals and decision makers with budgetary powers. • Global B2B Contacts proffers its execution DATA PROFILING, PHONE & CONTACT APPENDING EMAIL LEADS correspondence business simple with compelling prospects and gathering of people. Global B2B Contacts follows a stringent data accumulation, verification and update process to ensure you achieve higher response as well as conversions. Using our list, you are sure to gain significantly on your campaign response rates, conversions, and Return on Investment. 816-286-4114|info@globalb2bcontacts.com| www.globalb2bcontacts.com
  3. 3. Our Mailing Lists Key Features: • Generates maximum response rates for your marketing campaigns • High deliverance rate and brand recognition • High conversion rates and ROI (return on investment) • Reach prospects without any geographical barriers by associating with the best Mailing List Industry service provider • High opt-in data that provide marketers zero-in on their very best prospects Titles Available: • CEO, CFO, CMO, COO,CTO, CIO, CXO, CBO, CCO, CDO,CKO, CSO, CPO, CLO, Controller, Director, Vice President, Presidents, Chairman's, GMs, Mid level Managers, Sales and Marketing Managers, HR Managers, Finance Manager, IT Head, IT Director, IT Manager, VP IT, Purchasing Manager, Procurement Manager, Supply Chain, Head of Operations, Business Development, Marketing Executives, Corporate Secretary, Treasurer, Administration, R & D Executives and many more......!!!
  4. 4. Sources •Trade shows •Trade Magazines • Business Directories • Seminars • Surveys • Directories • Online Subscriptions • Business Directories Exhibition, etc. Do you have a list of Database without email addresses or any other missing data? Get roughly calculate of how many missing data we can append for your campaign. 816-286-4114|info@globalb2bcontacts.com| www.globalb2bcontacts.com
  5. 5. Our Database Contains Sources provide complete marketing information such as – • First Name • Last Name • Contact Title • Email Address • Phone Number • Fax Number • Company Name • Website • Address • City • State
  6. 6. Benefits Benefits of Availing Data List •Comprehensive Database •Authoritative •Accurate •Targeted 816-286-4114|info@globalb2bcontacts.com| www.globalb2bcontacts.com
  7. 7. CONTACT US Get more leads for your business by contacting us Global B2B Contacts LLC www.globalb2bcontacts.com 9030 Charlotte Street Kansas City Missouri ,USA info@globalb2bcontacts.com Contact Number: +1-816-286-4114 816-286-4114|info@globalb2bcontacts.com| www.globalb2bcontacts.com

×