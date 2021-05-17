Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
info@globalb2bcontacts.com| www.globalb2bcontacts.com|816-286-4114| Million+ Database with one Email Campaign Free Buy Bus...
About Business Mailing Lists & Sales Leads Email Database • If you are looking for qualitative data, you are at the right ...
Our Mailing Lists : Key Features: • Generates maximum response rates for your marketing campaigns • High deliverance rate ...
Sources •Trade shows •Trade Magazines • Business Directories • Seminars • Surveys • Directories • Online Subscriptions • B...
Our Database Contains Sources provide complete marketing information such as – • First Name • Last Name • Contact Title • ...
Benefits Benefits of Availing Data List •Comprehensive Database •Authoritative •Accurate •Targeted 816-286-4114|info@globa...
CONTACT US Get more leads for your business by contacting us Global B2B Contacts LLC www.globalb2bcontacts.com 9030 Charlo...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Business
43 views
May. 17, 2021

Business email database

The single most important aspect of mailing lists is accuracy. You can have an incredible product or service, provide a great offer, and have the most amazingly designed mail piece the industry has ever seen but if it reaches the wrong people all of that means nothing. No one is going to use a coupon for dog food if their only pet is a gold fish. Before you put your envelope, post card, brochure, or pamphlet in the mail be sure that it will reach the right people. Global B2B Contacts has served over 6,000 companies and has been established for more than 10 years. Our mailing lists are the most targeted and accurate records available. We stand behind our deliverability guarantee because we know there is no better data available.
www.globalb2bcontacts.com
info@globalb2bcontacts.com
https://globalb2bcontacts.com/email-database.html

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Business email database

  1. 1. info@globalb2bcontacts.com| www.globalb2bcontacts.com|816-286-4114| Million+ Database with one Email Campaign Free Buy Business Mailing Lists & Sales Leads Email Database
  2. 2. About Business Mailing Lists & Sales Leads Email Database • If you are looking for qualitative data, you are at the right place. Global B2B Contacts, can help you clearly identify your target market and precisely target users through multi-channel marketing campaigns. BUSINESS MAILING LISTS & SALES LEADS EMAIL DATABASE from Global B2B Contacts is an accomplished collection of segmented data of every qualified professionals and decision makers with budgetary powers. • Global B2B Contacts proffers its execution BUSINESS MAILING LISTS & SALES LEADS EMAIL DATABASE correspondence business simple with compelling prospects and gathering of people. Global B2B Contacts follows a stringent data accumulation, verification and update process to ensure you achieve higher response as well as conversions. Using our list, you are sure to gain significantly on your campaign response rates, conversions, and Return on Investment. 816-286-4114|info@globalb2bcontacts.com| www.globalb2bcontacts.com
  3. 3. Our Mailing Lists : Key Features: • Generates maximum response rates for your marketing campaigns • High deliverance rate and brand recognition • High conversion rates and ROI (return on investment) • Reach prospects without any geographical barriers by associating with the best Mailing List Industry service provider • High opt-in data that provide marketers zero-in on their very best prospects Titles Available: • CEO, CFO, CMO, COO,CTO, CIO, CXO, CBO, CCO, CDO,CKO, CSO, CPO, CLO, Controller, Director, Vice President, Presidents, Chairman's, GMs, Mid level Managers, Sales and Marketing Managers, HR Managers, Finance Manager, IT Head, IT Director, IT Manager, VP IT, Purchasing Manager, Procurement Manager, Supply Chain, Head of Operations, Business Development, Marketing Executives, Corporate Secretary, Treasurer, Administration, R & D Executives and many more......!!! 816-286-4114|info@globalb2bcontacts.com| www.globalb2bcontacts.com
  4. 4. Sources •Trade shows •Trade Magazines • Business Directories • Seminars • Surveys • Directories • Online Subscriptions • Business Directories Exhibition, etc. Do you have a list of Database without email addresses or any other missing data? Get roughly calculate of how many missing data we can append for your campaign. 816-286-4114|info@globalb2bcontacts.com| www.globalb2bcontacts.com
  5. 5. Our Database Contains Sources provide complete marketing information such as – • First Name • Last Name • Contact Title • Email Address • Phone Number • Fax Number • Company Name • Website • Address • City • State 816-286-4114|info@globalb2bcontacts.com| www.globalb2bcontacts.com
  6. 6. Benefits Benefits of Availing Data List •Comprehensive Database •Authoritative •Accurate •Targeted 816-286-4114|info@globalb2bcontacts.com| www.globalb2bcontacts.com
  7. 7. CONTACT US Get more leads for your business by contacting us Global B2B Contacts LLC www.globalb2bcontacts.com 9030 Charlotte Street Kansas City Missouri ,USA info@globalb2bcontacts.com Contact Number: +1-816-286-4114 816-286-4114|info@globalb2bcontacts.com| www.globalb2bcontacts.com

×