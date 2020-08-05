Successfully reported this slideshow.
GPN Webinar: "COVID-19 AND CITIES. BUILDING RESILIENCE ON HUMAN RIGHTS AND ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION"

15 July, 2020.
Intervention by Dory Reeves

Published in: Environment
GPN Webinar: "COVID-19 AND CITIES. BUILDING RESILIENCE ON HUMAN RIGHTS AND ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION"

  1. 1. www.globalpandemicnetwork.org info@globalpandemicnetwork.org www.facebook.com/globalpandemicnetwork https://www.linkedin.com/in/global-pandemic-network-2098771b1/ Webinar Covid-19 and Cities Building Resilience on Human Rights and Environmental Protection 15° July 2.30 p.m. (CET) - 8.30 a.m. (EST) - 8.30 p.m. (SGT) - 00.30 a.m. (NZT) Dory Reeves, Auckland, Aotearoa New Zealand
  2. 2. info@globalpandemicnetwork.org www.facebook.com/globalpandemicnetwork https://www.linkedin.com/in/global-pandemic-network-2098771b1/ www.globalpandemicnetwork.org (1) Aotearoa New Zealand (2) COVID-19 and its impact here (3) Cities – The SDGs and New Urban Agenda a)How are they still relevant and how we can use them (4) Conclusions Outline
  3. 3. info@globalpandemicnetwork.org www.facebook.com/globalpandemicnetwork https://www.linkedin.com/in/global-pandemic-network-2098771b1/ www.globalpandemicnetwork.org Auckland
  4. 4. info@globalpandemicnetwork.org www.facebook.com/globalpandemicnetwork https://www.linkedin.com/in/global-pandemic-network-2098771b1/ www.globalpandemicnetwork.org Total cases in New Zealand Sourec: https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel- coronavirus/covid-19-current-situation/covid-19-current-cases#summary
  5. 5. info@globalpandemicnetwork.org www.facebook.com/globalpandemicnetwork https://www.linkedin.com/in/global-pandemic-network-2098771b1/ www.globalpandemicnetwork.org COVID-19 and Cities
  6. 6. info@globalpandemicnetwork.org www.facebook.com/globalpandemicnetwork https://www.linkedin.com/in/global-pandemic-network-2098771b1/ www.globalpandemicnetwork.org Preparation ResponseRecovery Rebuild
  7. 7. www.globalpandemicnetwork.org info@globalpandemicnetwork.org www.facebook.com/globalpandemicnetwork www.globalpandemicnetwork.org Response:
  8. 8. www.globalpandemicnetwork.org info@globalpandemicnetwork.org www.facebook.com/globalpandemicnetwork www.globalpandemicnetwork.org Response:  Pollution levels reduced-due to reduced traffic  Noise levels reduced - bird song could be heard  Levels of loneliness increased domestic and family violence.  Many thousands of people worked from home.  With schools closed, pupils and students worked from home.  The Digital divide became accentuated.  People connected more with their local neighbourhoods,  Lockdown saw housing provided for all street-homeless  A Māori Pandemic Reponse Group was established  Many places created temporary, wider pavements  Property values in the Greater Auckland region dropped
  9. 9. www.globalpandemicnetwork.org info@globalpandemicnetwork.org www.facebook.com/globalpandemicnetwork https://www.linkedin.com/in/global-pandemic-network-2098771b1/ www.globalpandemicnetwork.org During the lockdown Auckland Council:  Top of the list was the distribution of 20,000+ food and welfare parcels  The transport system was kept moving for essential workers  5,430 people assisted with managed isolation Next on the list was communication with citizens: o Hotlines handled 30,000+ calls o Library staff making 15,000 calls to the over 70 year olds o Exercise videos run by Auckland leisure centre’s accessed by 112,456 people o 330,000+ eBooks issued to Aucklanders o At the city Zoo, 330,000 people watched, on line, as the orangutans arrived home to Auckland Zoo after a complete rebuild of their habitat.
  10. 10. www.globalpandemicnetwork.org info@globalpandemicnetwork.org www.facebook.com/globalpandemicnetwork www.globalpandemicnetwork.org Recovery and Rebuild Acknowledgement: NZ Herald.
  11. 11. www.globalpandemicnetwork.org info@globalpandemicnetwork.org www.facebook.com/globalpandemicnetwork www.globalpandemicnetwork.org  People can only indulge in panic buying when they have the resources to do so.  People can only keep washing their hands if they have access to clean water and soap.  People can live through lockdown if they feel safe from family violence.  Children can be home-school and students study if they have access to a space to work, a warm dry house, and secure reliable internet and a home computer.  People can enjoy some outdoor activities if they have accessible open space; whether a garden or terrace or even a balcony.  People can ‘enjoy’ a cycle ride in their neighbourhood if they have a bike and paved roads. Recovery and Rebuild
  12. 12. www.globalpandemicnetwork.org info@globalpandemicnetwork.org www.facebook.com/globalpandemicnetwork https://www.linkedin.com/in/global-pandemic-network-2098771b1/ www.globalpandemicnetwork.org
  13. 13. www.globalpandemicnetwork.org info@globalpandemicnetwork.org www.facebook.com/globalpandemicnetwork https://www.linkedin.com/in/global-pandemic-network-2098771b1/ www.globalpandemicnetwork.org There are 3 over riding principles  Leave no-one behind  Safe and inclusive economies  Environmental sustainability
  14. 14. www.globalpandemicnetwork.org info@globalpandemicnetwork.org www.facebook.com/globalpandemicnetwork Rebuild - rethink the future  Avoid disasters (chronic or acute),  Create environments which makes an immediate response possible  Create environments which facilitate recovery and is a blueprint for a rebuild where necessary
  15. 15. www.globalpandemicnetwork.org info@globalpandemicnetwork.org www.facebook.com/globalpandemicnetwork Planning for the Rebuild Mapping high risk environments Designing to both reduce the chances and mitigate against the impact of the threats: Examples: in mass transit, tower block complexes, office blocks we should have:, Contactless entrances and lobbies, toilets and washrooms, Temperature screening in work places entrances, Self-cleaning surfaces Responding to the basic needs people have when forced to quarantine in their homes or within their neighbourhoods: Clean, dry, warm/cool shelter, Drinking water and water for washing, Access to clean air, Access to food, ICT Developing pandemic proof infrastructure: The antidote to mass transport, Local open space to exercise, Space to grow food safely, Spaces to meet virtually, Access to means of communication and to information
  16. 16. www.globalpandemicnetwork.org info@globalpandemicnetwork.org www.facebook.com/globalpandemicnetwork Conclusion: Urbanist, Richard Florida said recently that, ‘great cities will survive the coronavirus. They have been at the epicentre of infectious diseases since Gilgamesh and they will always bounce back.’ We still need to ask, what will the bounce back look like? How do we make sure it is sustainable? How do we ensure everyone is involved? Acknowledgement: The video clip I played at the beginning can be accessed: Papatūānuku (our earth mother) is Breathing https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YKyekQ1njNQ Dory Reeves: dory.reeves@xtra.co.nz
  www.globalpandemicnetwork.org info@globalpandemicnetwork.org www.facebook.com/globalpandemicnetwork https://www.linkedin.com/in/global-pandemic-network-2098771b1/ Thank you! Covid-19 and Cities. Building Resilience on Human Rights and Environmental Protection

×