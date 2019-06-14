Successfully reported this slideshow.
Top 7 Reasons To Study in UK

Top 7 Reasons To Study in UK

Published in: Education
Top 7 Reasons To Study in UK

  1. 1. Top 7 Reasons to Study in the UK UK is the second most preferred overseas education destination in the world, only next to the USA. The education system here is the testament of time. Universities like Cambridge have shaped modern education which we receive today. If you are planning on studying in the UK, you have the opportunity to explore the best options available through UK Application day by Global Opportunities. The exclusive event is being organized across 6 major cities in India in the month of June-July. To consolidate your decision to study in the UK, here we have briefed top 7 reasons to study in the UK. 1. World Renowned Universities The UK has a legacy of some of the best universities in the world and serves students from over 180 countries. The top UK universities like Oxford, Cambridge are regularly featured in various independent university ranking charts such as the QS World Rankings and The Times - Higher Education Rankings. Even if you do not qualify for the big league universities, there plenty of top-notch universities delivering quality education and nurturing best talent pool. UK Application day will host many of the top UK universities and students stand chance for on spot profiling and application submission to respective universities.
  2. 2. 2. Globally Recognized Courses & Qualifications The academic benefit of studying in the UK is unparalleled. The courses and qualifications offered have global recognition and highly regarded by employers all across the globe. In fact, the academic benefit is the primary reason to pursue higher education from the UK. The courses are relatively shorter. Students, who have some time constraint, can pursue their masters in just 1 year; though this does not apply for all courses. Business & Administrative studies, Engineering & Technology, Social Studies, Creative Arts and Design, Biological Sciences are top five fields of study among overseas students. 3. Large Student Population UK has a large international student population which is only next to the USA. Majority of the international students are pursuing masters or postgraduate courses. The large student population creates a healthy atmosphere for international students to bond with like-minded people from distinct culture and countries. This also enables students to create a global network of fellow students which in time becomes a great asset to further your career or establish yourself in a distinct country. 4. Multi-Ethnic Culture With students from over 180 countries, the UK is one of the most diverse countries in the world. It has a friendly ambience and is very tolerant towards outsiders. Irrespective of your culture or religion, you are most likely to receive a friendly reception. Many international communities are permanent residents in the UK which bring diverse culture and familiar environment to international students. The diverse culture is also a huge benefit to explore and experience a distinct culture within your study tenure in the UK. 5. Work Opportunities International students have the opportunity to work part-time in the UK. Though the working hours are regulated, a student can work up to 20 hours per week. This enables students to secure monetary support and manage their finances. 6. Education Scholarships Finances are one of the primary hurdles of overseas education aspirations. It requires meticulous planning and budgeting. There are several scholarships available for
  3. 3. studying in the U.K, which can be explored with any professional overseas education counsellor. If you attend the UK Application day, you might avail Application Fee Waivers and might secure scholarship on merit basis. 7. Gateway to Europe The UK is the gateway to Europe. Explore the entire continent with fast-paced transport links which connect the UK with the rest of Europe. This historic place has many manmade and natural wonders to visit and education here provides opportunities to explore culture, art, exotic food and must visit tourist destinations. These 7 reasons mentioned above are just the tip of the Ice-berg. You are welcome to attend the UK Application day and meet the officials from top UK universities and directly interact and find answers to your queries. The event also provides free student counselling, on spot profiling, application processing and scholarships based on merit and more. To register for the Application day simply call at 9205590713 or visit www.global-opportunities.net Source:- https://global-studyinuk.blogspot.com/2019/06/top-7-reasons-to- study-in-uk.html

