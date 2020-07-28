Tips to Prepare for Student Visa Interview to Study Abroad

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tips to Prepare for StudentVisa Interview toStudy Abroad
  2. 2. Tips to Prepare for StudentVisa Interview to StudyAbroad  The hardest step where the vast majority of the student visa rejections happen is the Visa Interview. When applying to study abroad, no one wants to get rejected at the significant step of visa obtainment.  Let us talk about the six and most fundamental factors while preparing for the interview with the visa officer to get visa approval:  The applicant must sound confident to the visa officer in regards to your decision to study abroad  The applicant must be clear to return after the completion of the study program  Do not communicate or show your desire to stay in the desired country in front of the visa officer  The applicant must not depict that you have relatives or friends living in the chosen country  Listening very carefully to the questions asked by the visa officer and then only answer  Be thoroughly prepared for the student visa interview
