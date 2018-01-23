Successfully reported this slideshow.
JANUARY 2018 Comprehensive Analysis of Industry Segments, Trends, Growth Drivers, Market Share, Size & Demand Forecasts fr...
Stringent Quality Control Requirements Against the Backdrop of Intensifying Manufacturing Competitiveness to Drive the Glo...
The global market for Metrology Software is driven by the stringent adherence to quality assessment and uniform analysis a...
Global Market to Reach US$740 Million by 2024
Asia-Pacific Represents the Largest as well as the Fastest Growing Market
Summary of Market Trends & Drivers Evolving Data- Driven Manufacturing Model Throws the Emphasis on the Importance and Ind...
Major Players Carl Zeiss Industrial Metrology Creaform, Inc. Automated Precision, Inc. 3D Systems Corporation Aberlink Ltd...
Scope & Coverage of Study Market Analytics • Market Estimates and Forecasts for 2016-2024 • Historic Review 2011-2015 • Ge...
The research report titled “Metrology Software: A Global Strategic Business Report” published by Global Industry Analysts,...
About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. Global Industry Analysts, Inc. (GIA) is a leading publisher of off-the-shelf market r...
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Metrology Software in US$ Thousand. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs. The report profiles 52 companies including many key and niche players such as 3D Systems Corporation, Aberlink Ltd., Automated Precision Inc., Carl Zeiss Industrial Metrology, Creaform Inc., and Delcam Ltd.

  1. 1. JANUARY 2018 Comprehensive Analysis of Industry Segments, Trends, Growth Drivers, Market Share, Size & Demand Forecasts from Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
  2. 2. Stringent Quality Control Requirements Against the Backdrop of Intensifying Manufacturing Competitiveness to Drive the Global Metrology Software Market Read More
  3. 3. The global market for Metrology Software is driven by the stringent adherence to quality assessment and uniform analysis against the backdrop of growing competitiveness in the manufacturing industry. In the current globalized era, high performing manufacturers are differentiated from the rest by the way they improve and streamline their operations to yield consistent quality products. The market stands to benefit from the growing focus on manufacturing precision, given the rise of smart electronic machinery solutions and the ensuing integration of micro- components that need to be accurately measured for size, form and position. Asia-Pacific represents the largest market worldwide, followed by Europe. The region is also forecast to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period, led by the rise of Asian countries as global manufacturing hubs and growing pressure on manufacturing for export economies to meet international standards in quality. Given the Japanese penchant for quality, Japan also represents a lucrative market for metrology software.
  4. 4. Global Market to Reach US$740 Million by 2024
  5. 5. Asia-Pacific Represents the Largest as well as the Fastest Growing Market
  6. 6. Summary of Market Trends & Drivers Evolving Data- Driven Manufacturing Model Throws the Emphasis on the Importance and Indispensability of Metrology Measurements Innovations in Software Algorithms Gathers Momentum as Vendors Focus on Software Engineering to Achieve Product Differentiation Metrology of Micro-Optical Components Gains Importance Against the Backdrop of Miniaturization of Electrical and Electronic Components in Machinery As a Vital Tool for Building Manufacturing Competiveness in the Dynamic, Hypercompetitive Global Manufacturing Industry, Industrial Adoption of New Metrology Systems Witnesses Robust Growth Development of High Precision 3D Scanners Designed to Measure Complex Shapes Enable Commercialization of 3D Metrology
  7. 7. Major Players Carl Zeiss Industrial Metrology Creaform, Inc. Automated Precision, Inc. 3D Systems Corporation Aberlink Ltd. Delcam Ltd.
  8. 8. Scope & Coverage of Study Market Analytics • Market Estimates and Forecasts for 2016-2024 • Historic Review 2011-2015 • Geographic Regions Covered: US, Canada, Japan, Europe (France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America) Research Deliverables • Analysis of Market Structure, Trends & Drivers • Latent Demand Forecasts & Projections • Comprehensive Geographic Market Analysis • Presentation Ready Facts & Statistical Data Findings • Coverage of Major/Niche Players, Market Shares & Competition • Coverage of Major Company/ Technology/Product/Stories • Extensive Product/Service/End-Use/ Technology Coverage Wherever Applicable Competitive Intelligence 52 major and niche players covered View Full Report Table of Contents
  9. 9. The research report titled “Metrology Software: A Global Strategic Business Report” published by Global Industry Analysts, Inc., is now available for purchase online. For further information about our research report, you can contact our 24/7 Research Support e-Desk at rsd@strategyr.com or info411@strategyr.com. Partner with Us to Stay Ahead of Industry Trends and Competition We invite C-Level business executives, technology and market experts to participate in our primary research programs and get complimentary access to our research program including details on methodology, secondary and primary sources and summary of research findings. Register Here
  10. 10. About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. Global Industry Analysts, Inc. (GIA) is a leading publisher of off-the-shelf market research. The company is recognized for accurately forecasting markets and industries for over 30 years offering the world’s largest portfolio of off-the-shelf research in terms of topics, geographic coverage, companies profiled and pages of premium content. GIA publishes over 1,400 comprehensive Global Strategic Business Reports, 65,000+ Market Trends, and 8800+ Company Data Compendiums. Serving more than 13,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized today, as one of the largest and reputed market research firms in the world. Contact Us – Global Industry Analysts, Inc. Telephone: 408-528-9966 Fax: 408-528-9977 Email: press@StrategyR.com Web Site: http://www.StrategyR.com/
