Architectural Portfolio_GulumnazKarahan

General Skills Technical Skills Language Projects Certification Gülümnaz KARAHAN Architecture Student -Open minded, creati...
Content a shelter for Izmir Metro anthropomorphic structures .....................................................28 an ur...
Technology has the potential to provide new opportunities and answers to our questions of “What if...” At this point, this...
Programmatic Diagram Recycled Materials Processing Area 1050sqm - 8m height Designers Working Space 335sqm - 3m height Fib...
Ground Floor Plan Fall’20-21 3
Fall’20-21 4 First Floor Plan B-B’
Fall’20-21 5
Fall’20-21 6
- Placing reflective panels - Calculating reverberation time - Architectural drawings / Sections This fan shaped hall desi...
Spring’20 8 Ground Floor Plan
First Floor Plan Spring’20 9
Spring’20 10
Spring’20 11
Spring’20 12
Spring’20 13
Bathroom Section C-C’ Kitchen Plan Kitchen Section A-A’ Detail 2-3-4 Bathroom Section B-B’ Staircase Section A-A’ Bathroom...
Spring’20 15 Basement Floor Plan Ground Floor Plan First Floor Plan
Spring’20 16
Spring’20 17 Staircase Section Wall Section
Spring’20 18 Bathroom Plan Reflected Ceiling Plan Section C Section B
Spring’20 19 Section D Section A Kitchen Plan
Spring’20 20
This is a sustainable housing complex, which will function as a lodge (lojman) for the staff members of Izmir University o...
Spring’20 22
This project is a complex station design developed for the Pogodno stop in Szczecin, Poland. At the same time, given its p...
Spring’20 24
This is a workshop for 6 students, the mission is to design a biomimetic structural organism that will function as a habit...
Fall’19 26
In this project, asked to design an urban habitation for a c for a creative couple in Izmir. The clients are two ac- tivep...
In this workshop, asked to design an anthropomorphic structure for the gates of İzmir Metro based on motion-picture projec...
  2. 2. General Skills Technical Skills Language Projects Certification Gülümnaz KARAHAN Architecture Student -Open minded, creative, responsible -Diligent, adaptable, collaboration -Model making, problem-solving Architecture - Bachelor’s Degree Izmir University of Economics Architectural Intern Yunusoglu Construction Inc. Chair of Architecture Department/IUE Aslı Ceylan Öner MSc.Arch/WPUT Grzegorz Ferber Architect-Lecturer/IUE Özlem Akın MSc.Arch/hOd Architecture Hüseyin Onur Dinmez Architect/Site Manager at Yunusoglu Construction Inc. Serhat Aka MSc.Arch/IUE-Project of ‘3 Kuşak Usta-Çırak’ Ezgi Özçoban Architectural Intern hOd Architecture Architecture - Bachelor’s Degree West Pomeranian University of Technology Education Experience Reference Izmir/TURKEY 2016-2021 (expected) Izmir/TURKEY August’20-September’20 Izmir/TURKEY July’20-August’20 Izmir/TURKEY August’18-August’18 Izmir/TURKEY July’17-August’17 Szczecin/POLAND 2019-2020 Architectural Intern Biva Architecture Architectural Intern Egem Architecture Engineering +90 552 311 79 33 gulumnazkarahan@gmail.com linkedin.com/in/gulumnazkarahan Autodesk AutoCAD Adobe Photoshop Rhinoceros ArchiCAD Microsoft Office Lumion Autodesk Revit Autodesk Revit Autodesk 3ds Max Turkish Native Speaker English Advanced Spanish Intermediate UNICEF-Volunteering and Collaborating Projects IUE-Project of ‘3 Kuşak Usta-Çırak’ Izmir Municipality- Project of ‘Abla-Ağabey-Kardeş’ ERASMUS+ Student Exchange Program COMENIUS School-partnership Program t-MBA Educational Model Program - PEARSON Certificate Doga Collece d’MUN - Certificate of Participation OXFORD Big Read Competition - Certificate of Participation AIRBUS Program - Certificate of Attendance KAPLAN International Colleges - Certificate of Achievement
  3. 3. Content a shelter for Izmir Metro anthropomorphic structures .....................................................28 an urban habitation in Izmir ......................................................27 mission antarctica: a biomimetic structural organism .............................................25 pogodno station in Szczecin .....................................................23 ecolodgy sustainable housing for Izmir University of Economics ............................................ 21 building construction project .................................................. 14 concert hall .................................................................................7 innovation center .......................................................................1
  4. 4. Technology has the potential to provide new opportunities and answers to our questions of “What if...” At this point, this innovation center has been designed which located in Izmir Bayraklı, on a very convenient site, focuses on the application of the sustainability parameters in the fashion industry. It designed beautifully and qua and qualified according to its both users and visitors to sign pioneering designs by obtaining all the necessary elements for a design phase, especially textiles, from recyclable materials in the fashion industry. sustainable fashion production research & innovation center Fall’20-21 1
  5. 5. Programmatic Diagram Recycled Materials Processing Area 1050sqm - 8m height Designers Working Space 335sqm - 3m height Fiber and Fabric Production Area 400sqm - 4m height Exhibition Area 380sqm - 6m height Office Areas 462sqm - 6m height Lobby 150sqm - 5m height for sea road transportation Additional Deck 100sqm - 1m height Parking Area 294sqm 3256sqm Open Exhibition Area 185sqm Silos for collection Sterilization part Classification part Storage of raw materials Changing Area for Models Fall’20-21 2
  6. 6. Ground Floor Plan Fall’20-21 3
  7. 7. Fall’20-21 4 First Floor Plan B-B’
  8. 8. Fall’20-21 5
  9. 9. Fall’20-21 6
  10. 10. - Placing reflective panels - Calculating reverberation time - Architectural drawings / Sections This fan shaped hall designed for concert. There are 342 seats in the hall. There are 4 entrances, one of which is located at the back of the hall for artists, 2 of which are located on either side of the main entrance for the disabled and one is the main entrance. At the entrance to the hall, there is a ticket office, a coffee shop, a cloakroom and when you go upstairs, when you go upstairs, there is an exhibition area. behind the concert area are special areas and backstage designed for artists. All materials used were used in the correct places and square meters as a result of calculations. Gülümnaz Karahan Rabia Berda Karaöz concert hall group work Spring’20 7 - Assisting floor plans placement - Selecting and listing materials - Preparing a presentation board
  11. 11. Spring’20 8 Ground Floor Plan
  12. 12. First Floor Plan Spring’20 9
  13. 13. Spring’20 10
  14. 14. Spring’20 11
  15. 15. Spring’20 12
  16. 16. Spring’20 13
  17. 17. Bathroom Section C-C’ Kitchen Plan Kitchen Section A-A’ Detail 2-3-4 Bathroom Section B-B’ Staircase Section A-A’ Bathroom Plan Bathroom Reflected Ceiling Plan Building Section A-A’ First Floor Plan Site Plan Foundation Plan Basement Floor Plan Basement Floor Ceiling Plans - Calculating ceramic, grout, adhesive - Architectural drawings This project includes detailed drawings of all the processes of a building from scratch to completion, including calculations and material selection. Gülümnaz Karahan Sevay Yanık building construction project group work Spring’20 14 - Calculating square meters - Selecting and listing materials - Preparing legends Wall Section
  18. 18. Spring’20 15 Basement Floor Plan Ground Floor Plan First Floor Plan
  19. 19. Spring’20 16
  20. 20. Spring’20 17 Staircase Section Wall Section
  21. 21. Spring’20 18 Bathroom Plan Reflected Ceiling Plan Section C Section B
  22. 22. Spring’20 19 Section D Section A Kitchen Plan
  23. 23. Spring’20 20
  24. 24. This is a sustainable housing complex, which will function as a lodge (lojman) for the staff members of Izmir University of Economics. Currently, the university has 465 full-time and 338 part-time academic staff, as well as 199 administrative staff. While these numbers have regularly been increasing with the opening of new faculties, institutions and centers, there is also a constant mobi constant mobility in staff population, especially amongst the international staff. This complex is aimed to find a sustainable solution for housing demands of both single and married staff members, who are expected to work at IUE at least one year. ecolodgy sustainable housing for Izmir University of Economics Spring’20 21
  25. 25. Spring’20 22
  26. 26. This project is a complex station design developed for the Pogodno stop in Szczecin, Poland. At the same time, given its proximity to the stadiumand the university, visitors were asked: 'Where Should I go today? it aims to be the answer to its question.The goal is to use a facility that houses high numbers of people, such as a stadiumand universit university, to design areas where these people will spend their days after leaving the stadium or leaving their homes as destinations. By doing t this to the stop of a station, also provide direct transport for those who will come from afar. As spaces, coffee shop, stationery, library, ticket office, restaurant, market, playground, multi-purpose hall and public toilets. pogodno station in Szczecin Spring’20 23
  27. 27. Spring’20 24
  28. 28. This is a workshop for 6 students, the mission is to design a biomimetic structural organism that will function as a habitat for the first arctic colonizers. This will be different from a typical land-based structure, in that in addition to withstanding arctic conditions, it should be constructed f constructed from stand-alone organisms that may grow, move freely, reproduce and/or exterminate itself. The habitable space(s) should be formed in accordance with the geographical and climatological conditions of arctic environments. In this context, modes and durations of basic human needs such as eating and sleeping as we and sleeping as well as social needs should be considered and spaces should be designed accordingly. mission antarctica: a biomimetic structural organism Fall’19 25 - Assisting architectural drawings - Rendering via Lumion - Biomimicry research Gülümnaz Karahan Rabia Berda Karaöz Tunç Çokuysal group work - Preparing a presentation board Sevay Yanık Dolunay Vera Göler Pelinsu Çetin
  29. 29. Fall’19 26
  30. 30. In this project, asked to design an urban habitation for a c for a creative couple in Izmir. The clients are two ac- tiveprofessionals who want to design their house near the Umurbey neighborhood of İzmir. They have grown children (and even grandchildren) and many friends from around the world who often visit. They love to travel, entertain and socialize. They are well educated (artistically and architecturally). The c clients are both in creative professions and the residence must also function as a work space for both of them. The clients also want to develop outdoor space where possible. an urban habitation in Izmir Fall’19 27
  31. 31. In this workshop, asked to design an anthropomorphic structure for the gates of İzmir Metro based on motion-picture projections of Muybridge. The structure is expected to orient the users towards the stairs, to protect them from sun and rain, as we as well as to define an enclosure in which they can realize variousbodily gestures and movements. The structural potentials of the body parts and how to translate them into components of a structural design were searched. a shelter for Izmir Metro anthropomorphic structures Fall’19 28 - Selecting materials - Assisting physical model - Structural research Gülümnaz Karahan Rabia Berda Karaöz Necip Konuş group work - Preparing a presentation board Sevay Yanık Dolunay Vera Göler Özge Sarıoğlu
