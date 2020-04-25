Glenny perez planificaciones - instrumentos de evaluacion

Successfully reported this slideshow.
República Dominicana Ministerio de Educación Universidad Dominicana O&M EVALUACION DE LOS APRENDIZAJES Glenny Pérez 18-SPD...
CENTRO EDUCATIVO EL QUIJOTE PLANIFICACION Título de la Unidad: El afiche Docente: Glenny Pérez Asignatura: Lengua Española...
Tiempo Actividades de Enseñanza Actividades de Aprendizaje Actividades de Evaluación Recursos Pizarra Lápices Lapiceros Cu...
ESCALA DE ESTIMACION Centro Educativo El Quijote Docente: Glenny Pérez Curso: 1ro A Periodo: Segundo Periodo Asignatura: L...
CENTRO EDUCATIVO EL QUIJOTE PLANIFICACION Título de la Unidad: textos funcionales: Informe de investigación Docente: Glenn...
- Uso de verbos en infinitivo (analizar, identificar, elaborar planes de mejora, solicitar) en los objetivos de la investi...
- Uso de adverbios de frecuencia (siempre, frecuentemente, a veces, rara vez, nunca), de cantidad (gran parte, el 90%, 3 d...
Cierre - Socialización critica acerca del informe de investigación - Asignaciones para el siguiente día. - Participación a...
LISTA DE COTEJOS Centro Educativo El Quijote Docente: Glenny Pérez Curso: 5to Secundaria Periodo: Segundo Periodo Asignatu...
CENTRO EDUCATIVO EL QUIJOTE PLANIFICACION Título de la Unidad: El Ensayo Argumentativo Docente: Glenny Pérez Asignatura: L...
parte/por otra parte, de un lado/por otro lado…) en la presentación de los diversos argumentos que apoyan la tesis. - Uso ...
Inicio Desarrollo Cierre - Introducción del tema. - Técnicas de preguntas. - Explicación en la pizarra acerca del ensayo a...
RUBRICA DE EVALUACION Centro Educativo El Quijote Docente: Glenny Pérez Curso: 6to Secundaria Periodo: Segundo Periodo Asi...
bibliográficas de manera correcta. bibliografía; son mínimos los errores.
  1. 1. República Dominicana Ministerio de Educación Universidad Dominicana O&M EVALUACION DE LOS APRENDIZAJES Glenny Pérez 18-SPDT-1-004 Sección: 552L Santo Domingo D.N Abril, 2020
  2. 2. CENTRO EDUCATIVO EL QUIJOTE PLANIFICACION Título de la Unidad: El afiche Docente: Glenny Pérez Asignatura: Lengua Española Curso: 1ro Secundaria Tiempo Asignado: 2 Semanas Proyecto de aprendizaje: Los estudiantes de 1ro de secundaria están felices porque ya se acercan las vacaciones de verano y muchos de ellos van a disfrutar de piscinas en sus hogares. En 1ro A nos organizaremos para implementar algunas medidas para la preservación del agua en la comunidad; estaremos trabajando con la elaboración de carteles para concientizar a las personas de la importancia del buen uso del agua. Competencias Fundamentales: ✓ Competencia Ética y Ciudadana ✓ Competencia Resolución de Problemas ✓ Competencia Ambiental y de la Salud ✓ Competencia Comunicativa ✓ Competencia Pensamiento Lógico, Creativo y Critico ✓ Competencias Especificas - Comprensión escrita Comprende afiches que lee, cuyo fin es motivar la participación en actividades culturales en la escuela y la comunidad. - Producción escrita Produce, por escrito, afiches que motiven la participación en actividades culturales en la escuela y la comunidad. Conceptuales Procedimentales Actitudinales – El afiche: función (persuasiva y apelativa) y estructura: componente textual (titular, cuerpo del texto y eslogan) y componente visual (colores, formas, tipos y tamaños de las letras, imágenes - ilustraciones, fotos, dibujos, etc.-, logo, distribución espacial de textos e imágenes en el afiche). – El afiche como texto argumentativo breve e impactante. – Situación comunicativa del afiche: propósito, destinatarios/as, tiempo y lugar de promoción de las actividades sugeridas. – Establece un propósito para la lectura del afiche. – Anticipa el contenido del afiche a partir de los elementos gráficos que lo conforman: imágenes, tipos de letras, colores, distribución espacial de los componentes. – Comprende la intención del afiche a partir de las palabras claves para sugerir, atraer, motivar o convencer. – Inferencias para interpretar el sentido del texto connotativo- expresivo en el afiche. – Interpreta los mensajes y recursos persuasivos del afiche. – Valora la veracidad de los datos ofrecidos en el afiche para convencer a la/al destinatario/a. – Valora la creatividad en el afiche tanto en la organización visual como en el contenido de los textos escritos. – Capacidad de autoanalizarse como espectador que reflexiona sobre sus expectativas y las pautas de lectura que los afiches conllevan. Secuencia Didáctica
  3. 3. Tiempo Actividades de Enseñanza Actividades de Aprendizaje Actividades de Evaluación Recursos Pizarra Lápices Lapiceros Cuadernos Laminas Cartulinas Libros de texto Computadoras Recursos del entorno Metacognición ¿Qué utilidad tienen los afiches? ¿Qué hicimos para comprender la elaboración de un afiche? ¿en cuales contextos futuros utilizarías el afiche? Inicio Desarrollo Cierre - Activación de los conocimientos previos. - Presentación de un video con respecto a los afiches. - Explica contenidos de los afiches, su función, estructura. - Discusión grupal del tema. - Elaboración de afiche para conocer las medidas de preservación del agua. - Se realiza un cierre metacognitivo. - Se orienta sobre las asignaciones del día siguiente. - Reflexión y socialización de saberes previos. - Los estudiantes observan los afiches leyendo cada ejemplo expuesto en el video. - Los estudiantes registran en su cuaderno característica, funcionalidad de los afiches y en qué medios se utiliza este instrumento. - Responden preguntas inferenciales sobre el afiche. - Los estudiantes pegan sus afiches en el mural del colegio para su exposición. - Participan de forma activa en el cierre metacognitivo. - Realizan apuntes sobre las asignaciones. Tipo de Evaluación Indicadores de Logros Técnicas e Instrumentos Formativa Coevaluación Heteroevaluaci ón Identifica los componentes de la situación comunicativa del texto: a quién va dirigido, cuál es su propósito y cuál es el contexto físico y temporal del texto. – Responde a preguntas literales e inferenciales que indiquen las acciones a las que llama o motiva el texto del afiche, qué debe hacer, cuándo y dónde lo hará y por qué decidió participar. – Expresa opiniones a favor o en contra de las estrategias persuasivas del afiche, con argumentos válidos para sustentar su opinión. Observación Escala de estimación Debate Cuestionario
  4. 4. ESCALA DE ESTIMACION Centro Educativo El Quijote Docente: Glenny Pérez Curso: 1ro A Periodo: Segundo Periodo Asignatura: Lengua Española Leyenda Excelente: 5 Muy bien: 3.5 Bien: 2 Deficiente: 0.5 No lo realizó: 0 Indicadores de Logro Expresa opiniones a favor o en contra de las estrategias persuasivas del afiche, con argumentos válidos para sustentar su opinión. Elabora afiches manuscritos y/o digitales, que poseen elementos nuevos que atraen a la comunidad. Publica el afiche que produce por escrito en medios físicos (murales del aula, revista escolar...) y/o digitales (página web de la escuela, blogs...). Criterios a Evaluar ESTUDIANTES Respetalaortografía Tonodevozfuerteyclaro Desarrollaelafiche Incluyedatosyelementos Usodevocabularionuevo Utilizalenguajeadecuado Originalidad Coherencia Seguridad Redacciónclaradeafiche Dibujoadecuadoalafiche Disposicióntrabajarequipo Trabajolimpioyordenado Mensajecomprensible Buenusodecoloresytexturas Imágenesalusivasaltema Mensajebreveyconciso Yuri Crespo Lisset Pérez Angela Carrasco María Félix Ramon Peralta Lucy López Odalis Pérez
  5. 5. CENTRO EDUCATIVO EL QUIJOTE PLANIFICACION Título de la Unidad: textos funcionales: Informe de investigación Docente: Glenny Pérez Asignatura: Lengua Española Curso: 5to Secundaria Tiempo Asignado: 4 Semanas Proyecto de aprendizaje: Los estudiantes de 5to grado de secundaria se han propuesto organizar un concurso de ensayo para dar a conocer sus planteamientos y puntos de vista sobre temas relacionados a su entorno socioeducativo, por medio del uso y la aplicación de los recursos lingüísticos. . Competencias Fundamentales: ✓ Competencia Ética y Ciudadana ✓ Competencia Resolución de Problemas ✓ Competencia Ambiental y de la Salud ✓ Competencia Comunicativa ✓ Competencia Científica y Tecnológica ✓ Competencia de Pensamiento Lógico, Creativo y Crítico Competencias Especificas - Comprensión oral Comprende informes de investigación que escucha, dirigidos a un público en general, sobre temas y problemas de interés social, cultural e histórico. - Producción oral Produce oralmente informes de investigación, dirigidos a un público general, sobre temas y problemas de interés social, cultural e histórico. Conceptuales Procedimentales Actitudinales - El informe de investigación: función y estructura explicativa- argumentativa. - Uso de los procedimientos de composición de argumentos: ejemplificación, analogía, de autoridad, deductivos, para comprender la tesis que defiende el autor del informe. - Uso del vocabulario temático. - Uso de oraciones compuestas coordinadas, subordinadas y yuxtapuestas en la estructuración de las ideas contenidas en los distintos capítulos del informe de investigación. - Establecimiento de un propósito para la escucha del informe de investigación. - Anticipación del contenido del informe de investigación, a partir de marcas textuales. - Activación de los conocimientos previos relacionados con el tema del informe de investigación. - Inferencia de la intención comunicativa del informe de investigación que escucha, a partir de su estructura y del vocabulario que le es propio. - Inferencia, a partir del contexto, del significado de palabras desconocidas contenidas en el informe de investigación que escucha. - Realización de inferencias basadas en la estructura del informe de investigación que escucha. - Realización de inferencias basadas en las relaciones locales que existen entre las ideas - Interés y curiosidad por escuchar informes de investigación dirigidos a un público general, sobre temas y problemas de interés social, cultural, histórico. - Valoración del informe de investigación como un medio para comunicar la existencia de un problema y proponer, con base científica, soluciones de mejora. - Criticidad frente al contenido del informe de investigación que escucha.
  6. 6. - Uso de verbos en infinitivo (analizar, identificar, elaborar planes de mejora, solicitar) en los objetivos de la investigación y proponer las recomendaciones finales. - Uso de conectores de contraste (sin embargo, al contrario, en cambio) en el planteamiento del problema y en el análisis de los resultados. - Uso de conectores de adición (asimismo, además, de igual modo) para agregar información en las ideas que conforman las diferentes partes del informe. - Uso de conectores de cierre (en resumen, para concluir, en síntesis) al final de los capítulos que componen el informe de investigación. - Uso de conectores explicativos (en otras palabras, es decir, o sea) y de ejemplificación (por ejemplo, tal como, un ejemplo de) en el planteamiento del problema, en el marco teórico de la investigación y en el análisis de los datos. - Uso de conectores de finalidad (a fin de que, con el objeto de, con el propósito de) en la justificación, los objetivos y las recomendaciones contenidas en el informe de investigación. contenidas en el informe de investigación que escucha. - Identificación de los conectores de contraste, adición, cierre, explicación, ejemplificación y finalidad para comprender las relaciones lógicas entre las ideas contenidas en las diferentes partes del informe de investigación que escucha. - Identificación de los procedimientos (analogía, ejemplificación, deducción, de autoridad) que ha utilizado el autor del informe para comprender los argumentos que sustentan la tesis de la investigación.
  7. 7. - Uso de adverbios de frecuencia (siempre, frecuentemente, a veces, rara vez, nunca), de cantidad (gran parte, el 90%, 3 de cada 10 personas) y de modo (predominantemente, mayormente) en el planteamiento del problema y en la presentación de los resultados. - Uso de referencias bibliográficas para dar cuenta de las fuentes consultadas. Secuencia Didáctica Tiempo Actividades de Enseñanza Actividades de Aprendizaje Actividades de Evaluación Recursos Cuaderno Lápiz Lapiceros Pizarra Practicas Fotocopiadas Computadoras Metacognición ¿Para qué me sirve lo aprendido sobre el informe de investigación? ¿Qué necesito afianzar o profundizar sobre el informe de investigación expuesto? ¿De qué manera nos puede ayudar el informe de investigación en los aspectos más Inicio Desarrollo - Introducción del tema. - Exploración de conocimientos previos. - Reflexión en torno a la importancia del informe de investigación - Fijar tema para la exposición mediante la implementación de esta técnica en la búsqueda de soluciones a problemáticas socioeducativas. - Participación activa sobre el informe de investigación. - Reflexionan a saberes previos. - Los estudiantes asumen la importancia del informe de investigación a partir de una lectura previa, asumiendo una actitud reflexiva, critica y analítica en función a las preguntas propuestas por el maestro. - Los estudiantes eligen informes de investigación basados en su realidad social y educativa, para exponerlos a sus compañeros. Tipo de evaluación Indicadores de logro Técnicas e instrumentos Sumativa Formativa Autoevaluación Coevaluación - Diferencia el informe de investigación que escucha de otro tipo de texto. - Responde a preguntas literales e inferenciales (orales y/o escritas) acerca del contenido, la intención y los destinatarios del informe de investigación que escucha. - Reconstruye de manera oral y/o escrita, a través de esquemas de contenido/ organizadores gráficos, el sentido global del informe de investigación que escucha, haciendo uso del planteamiento del problema, los objetivos y justificación de la investigación, la metodología, el análisis de los Observación y desempeño de los alumnos. Exposición individual Lista de cotejos Cuestionario
  8. 8. Cierre - Socialización critica acerca del informe de investigación - Asignaciones para el siguiente día. - Participación activa sobre el tema. - Responden de manera individual a las preguntas. resultados, las conclusiones y recomendaciones. - Muestra interés y curiosidad, a través de su postura corporal y gestos faciales, al escuchar informes de investigación sobre temas y problemas de interés escolar y comentar el contenido con los compañeros. importantes de la cotidianidad?
  9. 9. LISTA DE COTEJOS Centro Educativo El Quijote Docente: Glenny Pérez Curso: 5to Secundaria Periodo: Segundo Periodo Asignatura: Lengua Española Apellidos y Nombres CRITERIOS Demuestra preparaciónpara realizarla exposición. Muestra dominio en el desarrollo del tema. Tono de voz adecuado. Resuelve dudas de sus compañeros atendiendo a sus preguntas. Expone con claridad. Utiliza lenguaje gestual como apoyo. Sus conclusione s son claras. SI NO SI NO SI NO SI NO SI NO SI NO SI NO Duarte Rosa ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Meléndez María ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Jiménez Carolina ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Sánchez Raquel ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Núñez Agripina ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Marrero Leoncio ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Melo Cristian ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔
  10. 10. CENTRO EDUCATIVO EL QUIJOTE PLANIFICACION Título de la Unidad: El Ensayo Argumentativo Docente: Glenny Pérez Asignatura: Lengua Española Curso: 6to Secundaria Tiempo Asignado: 4 Semanas Proyecto de aprendizaje: Desarrollar actividades pedagógicas para que los estudiantes de 6to B reconozcan de qué manera han sido afectados por el Covid-19, para que desde esa visión puedan construir un ensayo argumentativo de las posibles consecuencias que puedan traer esta pandemia. Competencias Fundamentales: ✓ Competencia Ética y Ciudadana ✓ Competencia Resolución de Problemas ✓ Competencia Ambiental y de la Salud ✓ Competencia Comunicativa ✓ Competencia Pensamiento Lógico, Creativo y Critico Competencias Especificas - Comprensión escrita Comprende ensayos argumentativos que lee, en soporte físico y/o digital, sobre el aborto, el uso de las redes sociales, el uso de celulares, uso del Internet, el consumo de drogas, entre otros temas, con un grado de abstracción ajustado a su desarrollo cognitivo - Producción escrita Produce por escrito, manuscrito o digitado, un ensayo argumentativo sobre el aborto, el uso de las redes sociales, el uso de celulares, uso del Internet, el consumo de drogas, entre otros temas, con un grado de abstracción ajustado a su desarrollo cognitivo. Conceptuales Procedimentales Actitudinales - El ensayo argumentativo: función (persuadir al lector sobre un punto de vista) y estructura (Punto de partida, planteamiento de la tesis, argumentos y conclusión). - Uso de la tesis para expresar la postura asumida con respecto al tema del ensayo. - Uso de los tipos de argumentos: de autoridad, por datos estadísticos, por hechos, por causa- efecto, por teorías o generalizaciones, por ejemplos, por comparaciones, por analogías. - Uso de conectores de orden (en primer lugar/en segundo lugar, por una - Establecimiento de un propósito para la escucha del ensayo argumentativo. - Escucha atenta de los ensayos argumentativos leídos por el docente y los compañeros de clases. - Realización de inferencias a partir del título y elementos paratextuales para anticipar posibles contenidos del ensayo que escucha. - Elaboración de inferencias basadas en la intención y el tipo de audiencia al que está dirigido el ensayo argumentativo que escucha. - Utilización de la estructura del ensayo argumentativo para comprender su contenido globalmente. - Realización de inferencias a partir del contexto para comprender el sentido de palabras cuyo significado desconoce. - Realización de inferencias para comprender la tesis central del ensayo que escucha y los argumentos utilizados para apoyarla. - Tolerancia y respeto frente a las opiniones y juicios de valor que expresa el autor del ensayo argumentativo que escucha. - Valoración de la importancia de los ensayos argumentativos en la construcción de una opinión pública en las sociedades democráticas. - Criticidad al tomar una postura frente a las opiniones emitidas por el autor del ensayo argumentativo que escucha.
  11. 11. parte/por otra parte, de un lado/por otro lado…) en la presentación de los diversos argumentos que apoyan la tesis. - Uso de conectores de digresión (Por cierto, a todo esto, a propósito…) en la transición de un tema a otro dentro del mismo texto. - Uso de conectores de adición (además, encima, aparte, incluso…) para agregar más información en el desarrollo de la argumentación. - Uso de conectores de consecuencia (por tanto, por consiguiente, en consecuencia, de ahí, entonces, pues, por ende…) en el desarrollo de argumentos de causa- efecto. - Uso de conectores de contraste (en cambio, por el contrario, antes bien, sin embargo, no obstante, con todo, empero, ahora bien…) en los contraargumentos presentados en el ensayo. - Identificación de formas personales como: “pienso que”, “me parece que”, para comprender cuando el autor del ensayo sostiene una opinión. - Identificación de fórmulas como “Según…”, “De acuerdo con…”, para comprender cuando el autor del ensayo introduce las citas o argumentos de autoridad. - Realización de inferencias basadas en las relaciones lógicas entre las ideas contenidas en el ensayo argumentativo, apoyándose en los conectores utilizados. - Paráfrasis del sentido global del ensayo argumentativo. - Resumen del contenido del ensayo, mediante la omisión de información no relevante, selección de las ideas principales (argumentos), generalización y reconstrucción de las ideas que representan el sentido global del texto. Secuencia Didáctica Tiempo Actividades de Enseñanza Actividades de Aprendizaje Actividades de Evaluación Recursos Cuadernos Libros de textos Tipo de Evaluación Indicadores de Logro Técnicas e Instrumentos
  12. 12. Inicio Desarrollo Cierre - Introducción del tema. - Técnicas de preguntas. - Explicación en la pizarra acerca del ensayo argumentativo. - Discusión grupal del tema. - Asignación: cada estudiante debe elaborar un ensayo argumentativo sobre un tema social (La pandemia, Covid-19). - Se realiza un cierre reflexivo y crítico de la problemática planteada. - Asignación de actividad para la próxima clase. - Socialización de saberes previos. - Responden de manera individual a las preguntas. - Escucha atenta acerca del ensayo argumentativo. - Los estudiantes brindan sus aportes y puntos de vista. - Produce un ensayo argumentativo, manuscrito sobre el Covid-19 y los cambios que perciben. - Responden de manera activa y critica. - Realizan apuntes de las asignaciones. Coevaluación Sumativa Formativa - Diferencia el ensayo argumentativo que escucha de otros tipos de textos, a partir de la estructura que le caracteriza, su función, intención, formas verbales, conectores y vocabulario temático. - Responde a preguntas literales e inferenciales (orales y/o escritas) acerca del contenido, la intención y los destinatarios del ensayo argumentativo que escucha. Reconstruye oralmente el sentido global del ensayo argumentativo leído por el docente o por sus compañeros, apoyándose en la tesis y los argumentos que la sustentan. - Muestra curiosidad e interés por la problemática, la tesis y los argumentos emitidos por el autor del ensayo argumentativo que escucha. Observación de los aprendizajes Rubrica Practica Lápiz Lapicero Pizarra Computadora Recursos del Entorno Metacognición ¿Qué es un ensayo argumentativo? ¿Qué importancia tienen los ensayos argumentativos? ¿Cuáles dificultades tuviste al realizar un ensayo argumentativo?
  13. 13. RUBRICA DE EVALUACION Centro Educativo El Quijote Docente: Glenny Pérez Curso: 6to Secundaria Periodo: Segundo Periodo Asignatura: Lengua Española ASPECTOS A EVALUAR EXCELENTE (3) BUENO (2) REGULAR (1) DEFICIENTE (0) PUNTAJE TOTAL INTRODUCCIÓN Se plantea y delimita el tema con claridad y precisión. Se identifica una contextualización (que ubica en el tiempo, espacio o perspectiva metodológica) Se plantea y delimita el tema. La contextualización es insuficiente El tema se plantea vagamente. No hay contextualización No se plantea ni delimita el tema. No hay contextualización. Confunde al lector. ANÁLISIS Se nota un análisis personal de lo que está describiendo Se observan opiniones propias, pero también cosas directas de las fuentes bibliográficas Es un buen resumen de las fuentes bibliográficas Hay por lo menos un párrafo que es copy- paste o igual al de un compañero. ORGANIZACIÓN Los conceptos están organizados de manera que hay conexión lógica entre ellos El 20% de los conceptos presentados no están conectados con el resto El 50% de los conceptos presentados no están conectados con el resto Sólo es una lista de conceptos DESARROLLO Fundamenta la tesis mediante su defensa, utiliza razonamientos lógicos, respaldos de autoridad, ejemplos, preguntas retóricas, pruebas, datos estadísticos, analogías, argumentos de causa - efecto. El ensayo presenta una diversidad de argumentos. El texto utiliza de manera parcial razonamientos lógicos, respaldos de autoridad, da ejemplos, preguntas retóricas, pruebas, datos estadísticos, analogías o argumentos de causa -efecto. Utiliza sólo algunos de los recursos de la argumentación. Se basa en prejuicios y opiniones personales sin fundamento teórico o académico. El ensayo se queda en un nivel meramente apreciativo. CORRECCIÓN ORTOGRAFICA Y GRAMATICAL El texto no tiene errores de acentuación, usa correctamente los signos de puntuación y grafías. Y no tiene problemas gramaticales. La redacción del ensayo es comprensible. Tiene menos de seis errores ortográficos y gramaticales. El uso de marcadores textuales es adecuado. En general, el texto es comprensible, sin embargo, presenta errores morfosintácticos y menos de diez errores ortográficos. Además de que no se usan de forma adecuada los marcadores textuales. El texto no tiene ilación, presenta más de diez errores ortográficos y gramaticales. Además de no usar marcadores textuales. APARATO CRÍTICO EN FORMATO APA Cita o parafrasea los puntos de vista de otros autores, para ello utiliza el sistema APA para citas y referencias Cita o parafrasea información de otros autores, sin embargo, presenta algunas omisiones en lo referente a los datos de las citas o la En algunas ocasiones, menciona información de otros autores sin citarla o dar la referencia. No cita, ni da referencias bibliográficas. Plagia los puntos de vista de otros autores.
  14. 14. bibliográficas de manera correcta. bibliografía; son mínimos los errores.

