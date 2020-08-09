Investigacion matematicas

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD DE SAN CARLOS DE GUATEMALA CENTRO UNIVERSITARIO DE EL PROGRESO -CUNPROGRESO- Profesorado de Enseñanza Media y ...
Números reales  Los números reales son cualquier número que corresponda a un punto en la recta real y pueden clasificarse...
NÚMEROS RACIONALES E IRRACIONALES Números racionales: Son los que pueden expresarse como fracción de números enteros. Núme...
Ejemplos Tipo de Decimal Racional o Irracional Ejemplos Exacto Racional 0.25 (o ) 1.3 (o ) Periódico Racional 0.66… (o ) 3...
Propiedades
Propiedades números irracionales  La división entre 0 tampoco está definida entre los números irracionales.  La suma y e...
Números enteros Los números enteros son el conjunto de números naturales, sus inversos (los negativos) y el número 0. En d...
Ejemplos  Ejemplos números enteros del mismo signo  (+5) + (+4) = +9 es lo mismo que: 5 + 4 = 9  (- 5) + (- 4) = - 9 es...
Ejemplos
Propiedades de los números enteros suma y resta  Suma. Para determinar la suma de dos enteros, debe prestarse atención a ...
Propiedades de los números enteros multiplicación y división •Multiplicación. La multiplicación de enteros se realiza mult...
Números naturales Los números naturales son aquellos símbolos que nos permiten representar la cantidad de elementos que t...
Ejemplos (6+32)+15=38+15=53 120×205=24600 45÷3=15 126=2985984
propiedad de cerradura (al sumar o multiplicar dos números naturales se obtiene otro igualmente natural). La propiedad con...
