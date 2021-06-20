Successfully reported this slideshow.
PROCEDIMIENTOS E INSTRUMENTOS DE ORIENTACIÓN EDUCATIVA Y PROFESIONAL INTEGRANTES: Barría, Nohelys 9-741-2444 Quijano, Glen...
INTRODUCCIÓN ● Las técnicas de orientación educativa son un grupo de acciones, métodos y actividades usadas con el fin de ...
Es un proceso de tutoría , de asesoramiento y orientación personal y directa que se da entre el tutor y el alumno que lo r...
● Dirige su atención directamente a la indagación de un problema en especifico para luego con los datos obtenidos elaborar...
● Consiste en una series de preguntas o cuestiones que el alumno o familiares deben de responder, de forma escrita con el ...
● Constituye una guía para la reflexión sobre la práctica, favoreciendo la toma de conciencia sobre el propio proceso de e...
● Son descripciones narrativas literales de incidentes y acontecimientos significativos que se han observado en el entorno...
● Se vislumbra como aquella estrategia que facilita y promueve en el docente, la reflexión cuidadosa, constante y organiza...
● Según Marilyn Ferguson, las técnicas que permiten acceder a estados más elevados de consciencia como parte de un camino ...
● Se dispone a estudiar el lugar y al sujeto, de igual manera sus aspectos concretos o conductuales sobre las que se va a ...
TÉCNICAS DE INTERVENCIÓN GRUPAL Es el proceso que usa la iteración de un grupo para facilitar una auto-compresión y una au...
TÉCNICAS DE INTERVENCIÓN GRUPAL EL SOCIOGRAMA Es una técnica socio métrica que permite medir las relaciones sociales entre...
TÉCNICAS DE INTERVENCIÓN GRUPAL FORO • Anuncia el tema u objetivo antes de pasar a los demás puntos. • Presentación de los...
TÉCNICAS DE INTERVENCIÓN GRUPAL TELARAÑA Los integrantes pueden ser 10 o mas. Dirigida a jóvenes de 14 en adelante, se rea...
TÉCNICAS DE INTERVENCIÓN GRUPAL SIMPOSIO Desarrollo 1. Elegir un tema o cuestión que se desea tratar. El organizador selec...
TÉCNICAS DE INTERVENCIÓN GRUPAL TÉCNICA DE AUTORRETRATO Desarrollo Preparación Definición Formar parejas para que se cuent...
TÉCNICAS DE INTERVENCIÓN GRUPAL PROYECTO DE VIDA Desarrollo Preparación Definición 1. Ser capaz de orientar sus acciones e...
ESTRATEGIAS Y ACTIVIDADES ORIENTACIÓN DE LAS NECESIDADES ESTUDIANTES
1. Meta 2. Meta 3. Meta METAS, ESTRATEGIAS Y ACTIVIDADES Orientar a los diferentes estamentos educativos sobre la proyecci...
4. Meta 5. Meta 6. Meta METAS, ESTRATEGIAS Y ACTIVIDADES Generación de condiciones para el desarrollo y consolidación de v...
7. Meta 8. Meta 9. Meta METAS, ESTRATEGIAS Y ACTIVIDADES Definición y operación de técnicas, procedimientos y tácticas que...
10. Meta 11. Meta METAS, ESTRATEGIAS Y ACTIVIDADES Atención, análisis y proyección de la información, sobre aspectos acadé...
CONCLUSIÓN Se puede considerar que las técnicas de orientación educativa sirven para recabar información valiosa sobre la ...
técnicas de orientación

Las técnicas de orientación educativa sirven para recabar información valiosa sobre la persona en estudio.

técnicas de orientación

  1. 1. PROCEDIMIENTOS E INSTRUMENTOS DE ORIENTACIÓN EDUCATIVA Y PROFESIONAL INTEGRANTES: Barría, Nohelys 9-741-2444 Quijano, Glenda 9-744-1291 Sánchez, Cesar 9-745-1309 UNIVERSIDAD DE PANAMÁ CENTRO REGIONALUNIVERSITARIO DEVERAGUAS FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN
  2. 2. INTRODUCCIÓN ● Las técnicas de orientación educativa son un grupo de acciones, métodos y actividades usadas con el fin de ayudar al desarrollo de los alumnos. ● Trata de procedimientos sistemáticos para asistir a personas que se encuentren en un proceso de formación, ya sea personal o profesional. Estas técnicas se basan en la intervención constructiva para lograr objetivos específicos.
  3. 3. Es un proceso de tutoría , de asesoramiento y orientación personal y directa que se da entre el tutor y el alumno que lo requiera. TÉCNICAS DE INTERVENCIÓN INDIVIDUAL https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HxhLC7N81Eo Para mayor información dale clic a este vinculo.
  4. 4. ● Dirige su atención directamente a la indagación de un problema en especifico para luego con los datos obtenidos elaborar un programa de intervención educativa y conductual ● Es una comunicación dinámica estructurada, se caracteriza por ser asimétrica es decir la participación de dos personas . TÉCNICAS DE INTERVENCIÓN INDIVIDUAL ENTREVISTA Pueden ser estructuradas, semis estructurada y no estructuradas.
  5. 5. ● Consiste en una series de preguntas o cuestiones que el alumno o familiares deben de responder, de forma escrita con el fin de determinar aspectos, hechos de conductas entre otros. ● Es una técnica de apoyo en las entrevistas, encuestas y test. TÉCNICAS DE INTERVENCIÓN INDIVIDUAL Técnica del cuestionario Permite la recolección de datos de forma muy efectiva.
  6. 6. ● Constituye una guía para la reflexión sobre la práctica, favoreciendo la toma de conciencia sobre el propio proceso de evolución y sobre los propios modelos de referencia. Objetivos principales: ● Recoger información significativa sobre un proceso. ● Racionalizar las impresiones generales. ● Acumular información histórica. TÉCNICAS DE INTERVENCIÓN INDIVIDUAL DIARIOS Contienen observaciones, sentimientos, actitudes, reflexiones, análisis y comentarios.
  7. 7. ● Son descripciones narrativas literales de incidentes y acontecimientos significativos que se han observado en el entorno del comportamiento en el lugar la acción. Su principal función es la de permitir a los profesores almacenar información cualitativa sobre un alumno, como datos sobre su comportamiento o sus interacciones con otros estudiantes.. TÉCNICAS DE INTERVENCIÓN INDIVIDUAL REGISTROS ANECDÓTICOS. Son registros de los alumnos de carácter acumulativo y que se forman recogiendo todos los acontecimientos de la conducta de los estudiantes ya sea positivo o negativos.
  8. 8. ● Se vislumbra como aquella estrategia que facilita y promueve en el docente, la reflexión cuidadosa, constante y organizada de sus hitos, , la autobiografía tomó conciencia de sí misma, de su autonomía y de su identidad. Consiste en un relato sistemático escrito por el propi sujeto y que versa de su vida. TÉCNICAS DE INTERVENCIÓN INDIVIDUAL AUTOBIOGRAFÍA Destinada a posibilitar un mejor conocimiento del educando a través de su propia vida.
  9. 9. ● Según Marilyn Ferguson, las técnicas que permiten acceder a estados más elevados de consciencia como parte de un camino de autoconocimiento o autoexploración o bien como actividad recreativa o lúdica. los test pueden ser: inteligencia general, inventarios de interés profesional, proyectivos, sociogramas, observación sistemática y el registro de conducta. TÉCNICAS DE INTERVENCIÓN INDIVIDUAL TEST PSICOTÉCNICOS Y PRUEBAS ESTANDARIZADAS Se determina objetivamente la conducta o la carencia de uno de los componentes esenciales para lograr un mejor aprendizaje en el estudiante.
  10. 10. ● Se dispone a estudiar el lugar y al sujeto, de igual manera sus aspectos concretos o conductuales sobre las que se va a centrar la atención. El orientador debe establecer una serie de categorías de observación relacionadas a los aspectos referidos a conductas, acciones y formas de respuestas. TÉCNICAS DE INTERVENCIÓN INDIVIDUAL OBSERVACIÓN Estas categorías de observación permite la cuantificación de las conductas observadas y sus frecuencia.
  11. 11. TÉCNICAS DE INTERVENCIÓN GRUPAL Es el proceso que usa la iteración de un grupo para facilitar una auto-compresión y una auto-aceptación mas profunda. Es dinámico e interpersonal. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yhr1deYBW9k Mira este video para mas información
  12. 12. TÉCNICAS DE INTERVENCIÓN GRUPAL EL SOCIOGRAMA Es una técnica socio métrica que permite medir las relaciones sociales entre los integrantes de un grupo humano, donde sus elementos se conocen, poseen objetivos en común y se influyen mutuamente. 1. presenta un gráfico que logra explicar los lazos de influencia y preferencia que existen en un conjunto de personas.Se obtiene mediante la observación y la contextualización. • Se emplea en organizaciones grandes o pequeñas, ya que se usan para explicar la estructura de la misma. • En un sociograma las relaciones se representan por medio de puntos (individuos) que aparecen unidos por líneas (relaciones) Preparación Definición Desarrollo
  13. 13. TÉCNICAS DE INTERVENCIÓN GRUPAL FORO • Anuncia el tema u objetivo antes de pasar a los demás puntos. • Presentación de los panelistas. • Determinar el tiempo de la discusión y de la realización de preguntas. • Al iniciar la discusión se presentan cada uno de los panelistas indicando sus datos. • Debe tener una conclusión respecto al tema determinado Es una exposición de un tema determinado que realizan generalmente con cuatros estudiantes. 1. El moderador inicia el foro, explicando con precisión sobre cuál es el tema para discutir. 2. Se señalan las reglas del foro. 3. El moderador hace una síntesis de las opiniones expuestas y extrae las posibles conclusiones. Preparación Definición Desarrollo
  14. 14. TÉCNICAS DE INTERVENCIÓN GRUPAL TELARAÑA Los integrantes pueden ser 10 o mas. Dirigida a jóvenes de 14 en adelante, se realiza en espacios amplios. Sensibiliza ante los riesgos de las interacciones en los grupos de pares, así como el establecimiento de las relaciones que puede involucrar en situaciones de conflictos ante la falta de asertividad. 1. El facilitador les pide a los participantes que se tomen de la mano y formen un circulo, donde todos queden de frente, posteriormente sin soltarse de las manos se entrelacen hasta llegar a formar un nudo con todos ellos dejando poco espacio amplio entre ellos. 2. posteriormente el facilitador les pide que se observen y vean como están atrapados por la telaraña y ahora y ahora traten de desatarse sin soltarse. Desarrollo Preparación Definición
  15. 15. TÉCNICAS DE INTERVENCIÓN GRUPAL SIMPOSIO Desarrollo 1. Elegir un tema o cuestión que se desea tratar. El organizador selecciona los expositores pueden ser entre 3 y 6. 2. realizar una reunión previa con los miembros del simposio para intercambiar ideas. 3. Reunirse unos momentos antes de iniciar para cerciorarse que todo este en orden y ultimar detalles Preparación 1. El coordinador inicia el acto, expone el tema a tratar, explica el procedimiento que se va seguir, presenta los expositores de acuerdo al orden establecido. 2. Cede la palabra a los expositores el coordinador hace un breve resumen de las ideas expuestas. 3. una vez terminada la exposición el coordinador hace un breve resumen de las ideas expuestas. También se sugiere que el auditorio haga preguntas. Grupo de charlas, discursos, exposiciones verbales presentado por varios individuos. Los integrantes exponen individualmente y en forma sucesiva durante 15 o 20 minutos. Definición
  16. 16. TÉCNICAS DE INTERVENCIÓN GRUPAL TÉCNICA DE AUTORRETRATO Desarrollo Preparación Definición Formar parejas para que se cuenten el trabajo realizado por cada uno. Es importante que se cuenten por qué poseen esas ideas guías y cuáles cambiaron. Cuales y por qué son las frases que se arrepienten de haber dicho. Y por qué recuerdan con satisfacción las cosas que les dijeron. Para concluir se debe abrir un espacio de reflexión en grupo grande. Ampliar el conocimiento que cada uno posee de si mismo. 1. El coordinador solicita a los integrantes del grupo una foto donde solo se vea el rostro. 2. De manera individual sobre la cabeza escriban 2 ideas que las consideran guías en su vida. Y 2 ideas que resulten incorrectas y las modificaron. 3. Sobre la boca escribir 2 frases que alguna vez haya dicho y se arrepiente de haberlas pronunciado, sobre los oídos tendrán que escribir 2 frases que les hayan dicho y las recuerdan como palabra de satisfacción.
  17. 17. TÉCNICAS DE INTERVENCIÓN GRUPAL PROYECTO DE VIDA Desarrollo Preparación Definición 1. Ser capaz de orientar sus acciones en función de determinados valores: los valores son los que determinan nuestro comportamiento, tienen su génesis en las necesidades humanas. 2. Aprender actuar con responsabilidad: hacerse cargo de las consecuencias de las propias decisiones. 3. Desarrollar actitudes de respeto: ser capaces de compartir y aprender a aceptar las diferencias, esperar del otro y de uno mismo Debe ser construido a partir de la historia personal y la circunstancia histórica en la que se esta viviendo. El proyecto de vida debe estar basado en el conocimiento y la información: • Sobre el propio sujeto, sus intereses, aptitudes y recursos económicos. • Sobre las posibilidades y expectativas del núcleo familiar de pertenencia. • Sobre la realidad social, económica, cultural y política en la que vive.
  18. 18. ESTRATEGIAS Y ACTIVIDADES ORIENTACIÓN DE LAS NECESIDADES ESTUDIANTES
  19. 19. 1. Meta 2. Meta 3. Meta METAS, ESTRATEGIAS Y ACTIVIDADES Orientar a los diferentes estamentos educativos sobre la proyección de la Ley General de la Educación • Organización de grupos de estudios • Realización de seminarios o talleres con el estamento docente y estudiantes. • Realización de conferencias y charlas. • Presentación de vídeos ilustrativos sobre el tema Mejoramiento del proceso y los canales de comunicación que afectan la acción educativa • Desarrollo de dinámicas grupales que fomenten las relaciones interpersonales entre los distintos agentes educativos. • Fomento de técnicas y métodos activos en la ejecución de actividades de clase Establecimiento de acciones de ayuda. • Establecimiento de grupos de encuentro entre profesores y alumnos para el análisis de conflictos de autoridad que se detecten en la institución y buscar canales para el mejoramiento a nivel del aula. • Organización de grupos monitores de ayuda mutua para identificar y solucionar problemas comunes con la orientación de los profesores
  20. 20. 4. Meta 5. Meta 6. Meta METAS, ESTRATEGIAS Y ACTIVIDADES Generación de condiciones para el desarrollo y consolidación de valores. • Promoción del análisis, interpretación y proyección de las metas personales e institucionales en relación con los valores que la sociedad considere deseables. Creación de condiciones para que el ambiente en que transcurra el estudiante, sean propicios su aprendizaje y desarrollo. • Desarrollo de procesos académicos, intelectuales y afectivos, que permitan al estudiante construir estructuras cognoscitivas integrales, flexibles y adaptativas, en una forma creativa y dinámica. Revisión e innovación de prácticas metodológicas y pedagógicas. • Análisis e innovación de las prácticas pedagógicas a través de grupos de docentes de las diferentes áreas
  21. 21. 7. Meta 8. Meta 9. Meta METAS, ESTRATEGIAS Y ACTIVIDADES Definición y operación de técnicas, procedimientos y tácticas que faciliten el desarrollo y la reorientación de estrategias de aprendizaje. • Realización de actividades de ambientación, tanto de la organización y características del plantel, como de sus métodos de trabajo pedagógico. Establecimiento de un plan de acción sistemática y permanente para el desarrollo del pensamiento y autoestima como facilitadores de aprendizajes • Promover teorías de comunicación oral y escrita, que fomenten el poder escuchar, interpretar, comprender y facilitar la información Establecimiento y desarrollo de acciones institucionales de exploración, fundamentación y desarrollo de la vocacionalidad. • Análisis por parte de docentes, directivos y estudiantes, del plan de estudios como instrumento de orientación de la vocacionalidad.
  22. 22. 10. Meta 11. Meta METAS, ESTRATEGIAS Y ACTIVIDADES Atención, análisis y proyección de la información, sobre aspectos académicos, familiares y sociales del estudiante. • Los análisis que se realicen partirán del reconocimiento e interpretación del plan de estudios como un instrumento para permitir socialmente la vocacionalidad Consolidación de la experiencia educativa como mecanismo de afianzamiento de los procesos de valoración, autonomía y responsabilidad individual y social. • Para el desarrollo de esta meta se utilizarán técnicas y procedimientos que apunten fundamentalmente a generar, interpretar y proyectar valores.
  23. 23. CONCLUSIÓN Se puede considerar que las técnicas de orientación educativa sirven para recabar información valiosa sobre la persona en estudio y no solo eso, sino que también dan la oportunidad de desarrollar una estrategia para ayudar o guiar al estudiante. Gracias por su atención.

