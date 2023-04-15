Successfully reported this slideshow.
Apr. 15, 2023
Documentation as Code (DaaC) is an approach that emphasizes treating documentation as an integral part of the code. While it may sound simple, putting it into practice can be a bit tricky. DaaC essentially "forces" engineers to treat documentation as they would treat source code. This includes using tools that are commonly employed when working with code, such as Versioning Tools, Bug Trackers, Unit Tests, and others.

  1. 1. DOCUMENTATION AS CODE Presented by Glend Maatita
  2. 2. DOCUMENTATION Tutorials Guides Reference Cheat Sheet
  3. 3. Yes 99% No 1% IS DOCUMENTATION IMPORTANT?
  4. 4. DO YOU WANT TO MAKE IT?
  5. 5. WHY? EXCUSE 1 EXCUSE 2 EXCUSE 3 It's an additional burden! It's technical writer's job! I am not a good writer!
  6. 6. FACT FACT 1 FACT 2 FACT 3 It's saves you (and also your team) from burden in the future It's actually developer's job The ability to write well can be trained There is a lot of specs we can follow
  7. 7. DOCUMENTATION AS CODE IT'S ABOUT MINDSET it's a mind game to treat documentation as code
  8. 8. HOW TO RULE 1 RULE 2 RULE 3 Use your coding arsenal Build application from it Enforce with rules
  9. 9. USE YOUR CODING ARSENAL Use any tools you use for coding. Because.. yeah, docs is code Git VSCode CI/CD Pipeline Test Suite Style Guide/ Linter Ticket Management PR Review
  10. 10. BUILD APPLICATION FROM IT Build docker image from them, deploy them to Kubernetes, give them a domain, and access them via one portal. Just like your code.. Containerized Domain Kubernetes
  11. 11. ENFORCE WITH RULES Enforce it with rules, until it become a culture No PR Approval without Docs Set Docs coverage treshold on CI/CD Pipeline Add Docs Checker on Git Hooks Must show technical specifications before starting to code Document Everything... Writing docs is also a contribution. So, adjust your timeline
  12. 12. TOOLS GitHub, GitLab, Git Hooks, etc Redmine, Bugzilla, Jira, etc https://google.github.io/styleguide/p yguide.html#38-comments-and- docstrings Git Bug Tracker Style Guide Jenkins, GitLab Runner, etc CI/CD Pipeline Docsify, Docusaurus, Storybook, etc Sphinx, pydoc, etc https://github.com/PyCQA/pydocstyle Docs Portal Reference Docs Generator Test Suite https://github.com/econchick/interrogate Test Coverage
  13. 13. DOCS IS EVERYWHERE Comments Readme Wiki Test Suite Commit Message Code Bookmark https://www.conventionalcommits.org/en/v1.0.0/ https://dashy.to/ https://github.com/RichardLitt/standard-readme/ https://google.github.io/styleguide/ https://google.github.io/styleguide/ https://robotframework.org/ https://www.getoutline.com/
  14. 14. THANKS!

