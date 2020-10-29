Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Can [research project] help improve national emission inventories? Glen Peters (CICERO Center for International Climate Re...
Global Carbon Budget
Data: Global Carbon Project (2019); Figure: Glen Peters Closing the Global Carbon Budget
Data: Global Carbon Project (2019); Figure: Glen Peters Closing the Global Carbon Budget
Data: Global Carbon Project (2019); Figure: Glen Peters Closing the Global Carbon Budget
Data: Global Carbon Project (2019); Figure: Glen Peters Closing the Global Carbon Budget
Data: Global Carbon Project (2019); Figure: Glen Peters Closing the Global Carbon Budget
Data: Global Carbon Project (2019); Figure: Glen Peters Closing the Global Carbon Budget
Source: Peters et al (2017) Budget imbalance inhibits verification
It is not just carbon…
Data: Global Carbon Project (2019); Figure: Glen Peters Methane
Data: Global Carbon Project (2019); Figure: Glen Peters
Going regional
Figure: Luyssaert et al (2012) Regional carbon budgets (VERIFY)
Relevance for Norway
• No • National inventories are put together by well resourced teams with long experience – limited options for [project] ...
• Yes • [Project] takes a broader perspective, looks at the problem differently, to better characterise uncertainties & ev...
• Fossil CO2 is the hardest – The help is opposite: How can good inventories help science! • Opportunities with LUC CO2, C...
• Through top-down & bottom-up methods it has been possible to identify problems in inventories before • It is necessary t...
Peters_Glen cicero.oslo.no cicerosenterforklimaforskning glen.peters@cicero.oslo.no Glen Peters
Can research projects help improve national emission inventories?
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Can research projects help improve national emission inventories?

34 views

Published on

A presentation at the joint ICOS Norway and Norwegian Environment Agency meeting. I discussed the VERIFY project, and gave a bit of background on verification of emissions.

Published in: Environment
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Can research projects help improve national emission inventories?

  1. 1. Can [research project] help improve national emission inventories? Glen Peters (CICERO Center for International Climate Research, Oslo, Norway) ICOS/VERIFY October Meeting (Norwegian Environment Agency, Teams, 21/10/2020)
  2. 2. Global Carbon Budget
  3. 3. Data: Global Carbon Project (2019); Figure: Glen Peters Closing the Global Carbon Budget
  4. 4. Data: Global Carbon Project (2019); Figure: Glen Peters Closing the Global Carbon Budget
  5. 5. Data: Global Carbon Project (2019); Figure: Glen Peters Closing the Global Carbon Budget
  6. 6. Data: Global Carbon Project (2019); Figure: Glen Peters Closing the Global Carbon Budget
  7. 7. Data: Global Carbon Project (2019); Figure: Glen Peters Closing the Global Carbon Budget
  8. 8. Data: Global Carbon Project (2019); Figure: Glen Peters Closing the Global Carbon Budget
  9. 9. Source: Peters et al (2017) Budget imbalance inhibits verification
  10. 10. It is not just carbon…
  11. 11. Data: Global Carbon Project (2019); Figure: Glen Peters Methane
  12. 12. Data: Global Carbon Project (2019); Figure: Glen Peters
  13. 13. Going regional
  14. 14. Figure: Luyssaert et al (2012) Regional carbon budgets (VERIFY)
  15. 15. Relevance for Norway
  16. 16. • No • National inventories are put together by well resourced teams with long experience – limited options for [project] Can [research project] help improve national emission inventories?
  17. 17. • Yes • [Project] takes a broader perspective, looks at the problem differently, to better characterise uncertainties & eventually (help) resolve them Can [research project] help improve national emission inventories?
  18. 18. • Fossil CO2 is the hardest – The help is opposite: How can good inventories help science! • Opportunities with LUC CO2, CH4, N2O, F-gases – All agree this is where the biggest uncertainties are… • Types of countries (or sectors): – China: Problems with fossil CO2 detected, F-gases, etc… – Italy: Problems detected with F-gases… • The more methods & tools improve, the better the data, the more opportunities Some crude examples…
  19. 19. • Through top-down & bottom-up methods it has been possible to identify problems in inventories before • It is necessary to “sharpen the tools” to focus specifically on questions of verification (e.g., VERIFY) • It is necessary to operationalise the tools to make verification routine (e.g., Copernicus CO2) Relevance for Norway
  20. 20. Peters_Glen cicero.oslo.no cicerosenterforklimaforskning glen.peters@cicero.oslo.no Glen Peters

×