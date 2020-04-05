Successfully reported this slideshow.
Meryem Suresi 61. Ayet Tablo | Dini Tablo Satışı | İslami Tablolar
innehu kane va’duhu me’tiyya. Şüphesiz O’nun vaadi yerine gelecektir

Meryem Suresi 61. Ayet Tablo | Dini Tablo Satışı | İslami Tablolar

  1. 1. Ücretsiz Kargo Tüm Türkiye’ye Ücretsiz Kargo Duvardaki Boşluğu Sanatla Doldurun Taksitli Ödeme Tüm Kartlara 3,6,9,12 Taksit Fırsatı Memnuniyet Garantisi Kolay iade garantisi ve %100 Memnuniyet Yerli Üretim Malzeme ve İşçilikte Yüksek Kalite Meryem Suresi 61. Ayet Tablo innehu kane va’duhu me’tiyya. Şüphesiz O’nun vaadi yerine gelecektir. HAT SANATI KANVAS TABLO https://gulcesanat.com/kanvas-tablo/meryem-suresi-61-ayet-tablo/
  Duvardaki Boşluğu Sanatla Doldurun A. B. C. D. SATIŞINI YAPTIĞIMIZ KANVAS TABLOLARIN ÖZELLİKLERİ
  3. 3. SIK SORULAN SORULAR Kanvas Tablolarınız kendi imalatınız mı ? Kanvas tablolarımızın üretimi A’dan Z’ye Gülce Sanat’a aittir. İmalatta kullandığımız makine ve sarf malzemeleri, HP marka olup ömür boyu solmama garantilidir. Satışlarınızı stoktan mı yapıyorsunuz? Bütün siparişler, sipariş sonrası üretilip, ertesi günü kargoya verilmektedir. İmalatta kullandığımız tüm malzemelerin stoku elimizde mevcuttur. Kanvas tablo nedir? Kanvas tablo; 340 gramlık özel olarak üretilmiş %100 pamuklu tuval bezi üzerine basılan ve kurutulmuş ahşap şase üzerine gerilerek tablo haline getirilen dekoratif ürünlerdir. Kullandığınız tuval bezinin özeliği nedir? Kanvas Tablolarımızda %100 pamuk astarlı sanatsal kanvas kumaş bezi kullanmaktayız. Sağlığa zararlı madde içermez ve koku yapmaz. Kanvas Baskıda Kullanılan Boyanın Özeliği Nedir? HP marka boya solmama garantilidir. Sağlığa zararlı madde içermez, koku yapmaz. Kanvas Tablolarınızda koruyucu vernik kaplama var mı? Baskı sonrası özel vernik kaplama yapılmaktadır. Bu sayede tablolar toz ve nemden etkilenmeden temizlenebilir ve yıllarca kullanılabilir. Mikrofiber bez ile silinebilir. Ahşap kasnağın özelliği nedir? Özel olarak kurutulmuş ağaçtan üretilen şase kullanılmaktayız. Kasnak zamanla dönme veya çatlama yapmaz. Tabloları duvara nasıl asabilirim? Tablonuzun ölçüsüne göre bir veya iki çivi ile kolaylıkla asabilirsiniz. Hangi ölçülerde tablo üretiyorsunuz? Her ölçüde tablo üretimi yapmaktayız. Beğendiğiniz modelin sayfasında ölçüleri seçip sipariş edebilirsiniz. Özel ölçülerde tablo istiyorsanız bizimle irtibata geçebilirsiniz. Toptan Bayii satışınız var mı ? Toptan ve adetli bayii satışları için lütfen 0850 840 92 10 ile irtibata geçiniz.
  Hediye paketi yapıyor musunuz? Siparişi tamamla sayfasında, sipariş notu kısmına yazarak, ya da sipariş numaranız ve hediye paketi talebinizi bize iletişim sayfasından yazarak gönderebilirsiniz. Tablomda problem varsa ne yapmalıyım? Bizimle iletişime geçmeniz yeterli olacaktır. Bizden veya kargodan kaynaklanan her türlü hata için tablonuz yeniden üretilecek veya ücret iadesi yapılacaktır. Ödeme seçenekleriniz nelerdir? Kredi kartı ve havale/Eft işlemiyle satış yapmaktayız. Kapıda ödeme seçeneğimiz bizimle iletişime geçtikten sonra mümkündür. Kredi kartına taksit seçeneğiniz var mı? Evet, anlaşmalı olduğumuz bankalarla 12 taksite kadar seçenek vardır. Ürünleriniz yağlı boyamıdır ? Ürünlerimiz yağlı boya değildir. Dijital baskı ürünleridir. Siparişim üzerinde değişiklik veya iptal etme hakkım var mı? Siparişiniz hazır olana kadar istediğiniz değişikliği yapabilirsiniz. Ne tür bir değişiklik yaptığınızı sipariş kodunuzu belirterek iletişim bölümünden gerçekleştirebilirsiniz. Kredi kartımı kullanmak istemiyorum, nasıl ödeme yapabilirim? Kredi kartınızı kullanmak istemiyorsanız, bankanızdan veya tüm ATM'lerden Havale veya EFT ile ödeme yapabilirsiniz. Web sitenizden kredi kartı ile alışveriş yapmak güvenli mi? Alışverişleriniz 256 bitlik şifreleme ile korunmaktadır. Sunulan güvenlik önlemleri ile ilgili detaylı bilgi için Güvenlik sayfamızı inceleyebilirsiniz.

