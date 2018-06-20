Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Department of Health Integrity Policy
The Department of Health, as the nation’s leader in health commits to implement its standards, policies, procedures and pr...
The DOH adopts zero tolerance against corruption. It shall develop policies and programs to ensure that the highest standa...
The DOH shall implement effective and efficient measure to create an environment where corruption risks and opportunities ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Doh integrity policy

17 views

Published on

PPT2

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Doh integrity policy

  1. 1. Department of Health Integrity Policy
  2. 2. The Department of Health, as the nation’s leader in health commits to implement its standards, policies, procedures and practices with integrity, excellence and compassion.
  3. 3. The DOH adopts zero tolerance against corruption. It shall develop policies and programs to ensure that the highest standards of work ethics are observed and enforced by its officials and employees as well as its partners, consultants and volunteers.
  4. 4. The DOH shall implement effective and efficient measure to create an environment where corruption risks and opportunities are eliminated towards the attainment of better health outcomes for all Filipinos.

×