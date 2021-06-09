Actividad 5 autoevaluacion gladys ovieco ci 10228213 mayo 2021

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD PANAMERICANA DEL PUERTO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS SOCIALES Y ECONÓMICAS ESCUELA DE CONTADURÍA PÚBLICA Actividad 5 Parte II: Autoevaluación Estudiante: Gladys Oviedo C.I. 10.228.213 Mayo, 2021 Facilitador: Profesor Luis Gómez
  2. 2. MENCIONE CUAL ES EL OBJETIVO DEL ESTUDIO DE MERCADO
  3. 3. ENUMERE QUE TIPO DE INFORMACION EXISTE PARA REALIZAR EL ESTUDIO DE MERCADO Un estudio de mercado nos aporta información útil y relevante sobre el mercado, es decir, sobre los gustos y necesidades, preferencias de compra, competencia, búsqueda de información… de los usuarios. Un estudio de mercado se puede hacer para saber si una idea tiene garantías de éxito, si un producto tendrá suficiente demanda, si un precio será asumible por el mercado, si debemos abrir nuevos canales de venta… y también para averiguar el por qué algo no esta funcionando en nuestra empresa.
  4. 4. MENCIONE COMO SE CLASIFICAN LOS BIENES Y SERVICIOS Y DE UNA BREVE EXPLICACION DE SUS CARACTERISTICAS Bienes de consumo: bienes transformados para el consumo final que satisfacen directamente las necesidades de las personas. Bienes intermedios: transformados por compañías en productos comerciales. Bienes de capital: medios de producción de otros bienes o servicios. Los servicios también se pueden clasificar en función de su carácter: •Público para servicios que el gobierno o Estado realiza •Mientras que privado son aquellos que los servicios son realizados por empresas que no son públicas ni del Estado •No obstante, en la práctica también encontramos iniciativas público- privadas en la sociedad. Bienes Servicios
  5. 5. EXPLIQUE QUE ES LA DEMANDA ACTUAL La suma total de los bienes o servicios vendidos en un período. La demanda se ve influida por diversos factores que determinan su magnitud, incrementos, decrementos o tendencias. Con base en estos se puede establecer la potencialidad del mercado y las posibles reacciones de los demandantes.
  6. 6. EXPLIQUE POR QUE ES IMPORTANTE PARA LA DEFINICION DEL ESTUDIO DE MERCADO LA SEGMENTACION DE ESTE La segmentación del mercado es importante porque le ayuda a comprender los subgrupos que conforman su audiencia para que pueda adaptar sus productos y su comercialización. Un correcto estudio de mercado es clave tanto antes como después del lanzamiento de un producto o de una idea de negocio, si queremos minimizar los riesgos. El estudio de mercado nos ayuda a conocer la respuesta de nuestros posibles clientes (nuestro target) y proveedores y analizar nuestro producto, el precio, la distribución y, en definitiva, todos los factores a analizar en el plan de marketing de un negocio.
  7. 7. DESCRIBA EL PROCEDIMIENTO PARA CALCULAR EL CONSUMO NACIONAL APARENTE
  8. 8. DIFERENCIA LOS CANALES DE COMERCILIZACION QUE EXISTEN PARA UN PRODUCTO INDUSTRIAL b) Distribuidor industrial (Productor - distribuidor industrial - usuario industrial): Los fabricantes de suministros de operación y de pequeño equipo accesorio frecuentemente recurren a los distribuidores industriales para llegar a sus mercados. c) Canal agente/intermediario (Productor-agente- usuario industrial): Es un canal de gran utilidad para las compañías que no tienen su departamento de ventas (si una empresa quiere introducir un producto o entrar a un mercado nuevo tal vez prefiera usar agentes y no su propia fuerza de ventas. d) Canal Agente/intermediario - distribuidor industrial (Productor - agente - distribuidor industrial - usuario industrial): Se emplea cuando no es posible vender al usuario industrial directamente a través de los agentes. Los productos industriales tienen una distribución diferente de las de los productos de consumo y emplean cuatro canales que son: a) Canal directo (Productor - usuario industrial): Representa el volumen de ingresos más altos en los productores industriales que cualquier otra estructura de distribución.
  9. 9. ENUMERE 5 PASOS QUE UN ANALISTA DE PROYECTOS DEBE SEGUIR EN ELANALISIS DE LA ESTRUCTURA DE MERCADO Definir para qué queremos realizar el estudio. Anota los problemas a resolver y ten en cuenta que es posible encontrar más de una solución. Fuentes de información. Hablamos de dos tipos: las primarias (encuestas, entrevistas, grupos de discusión, etc., es decir, las que llevas tú mismo a cabo) o las fuentes secundarias (artículos, informes, páginas webs, estadísticas de empresa, fuentes gubernamentales, etc., es decir, fuentes de terceros). Diseño y tratamiento de los datos. Deberás decidir cómo vas a recopilar los datos que necesitas, qué herramientas o técnicas vas a utilizar. Procesamiento y análisis de los datos. Cuando ya sepas cómo lo vas a hacer, ¡manos a la obra! Informe final. Por supuesto que después el trabajo, tendrás que tener un reporte que analice los datos obtenidos y aclare las conclusiones finales.
  10. 10. EXPLIQUE QUE ES EL MARGEN COMERCIAL O DE COMERCIALIZACION El margen es la diferencia entre el precio de venta (sin impuestos) y el coste del producto (sin impuestos). El coste del producto incluye el precio de compra y los costes directos asociados. No solo está la materia prima, sino también los costes de fabricación o de logística que pueden ser directamente asociados a este producto. Margen comercial = Precio de venta – Coste del producto
  11. 11. INDIQUE 2 FORMAS DE CÓMO SE FIJA EL PRECIO DE LOS PRODUCTOS EN EL MERCADO
  12. 12. EXPLIQUE EN QUE CONSISTE HACER UN ANALISIS DE OFERTA Se entiende por oferta a la cantidad de un determinado bien, un producto o un servicio que los vendedores están dispuestos a vender a determinados precios en condiciones de ceteris parí bus (significa en igualdad de condiciones, pero que debemos traducir como todo lo demás constante o siendo todo lo demás igual). La cantidad ofrecida se refiere únicamente a un punto sobre una curva de oferta.

