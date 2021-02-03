..!!Leer libros Adult CCRN Exam: With 3 Practice Tests

Barron?s Adult CCRN Exam provides all of the key concepts you need to pass the Adult CCRN exam, with detailed review and full-length practice tests to help you feel prepared.This book features:A 25-question pretest to help pinpoint areas in need of intensive studyDetailed subject reviews, including Cardiovascular Concepts, Pulmonary Concepts, Professional Caring and Ethical Practice Concepts, and more, in an easy-to-digest outline format, along with corresponding practice questions and answer explanationsTwo full-length practice CCRN tests in the book, each with 150 multiple-choice questions and fully explained answersOne full-length online practice exam with all questions answered and explainedMore than 500 practice questions overall, for review and studyCCRNs who have successfully passed the test report that self-study with sets of practice questions is an excellent strategy for success. Don?t take chances with your certification?let Barron?s CCRN Exam help you achieve the next .

