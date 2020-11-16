1 d arce giulianna libre

Successfully reported this slideshow.
2 Tabla de contenido CAPÍTULO 1..............................................................................................
3 CAPÍTULO 1 INTRODUCCIÒN AL TEMA ¿QUÉ ES LA MITOLOGÍA GRIEGA? La mitología griega es un conjunto de relatos, mitos y leye...
4  La edadheroica: Tambiénconocidacomo la edad de los héroes es en donde las historiasde semidiosesyhumanostienen protago...
5 HOLLYWOOD CAMBIANDO LAS HISTORIAS Hollywood desde que empezó a sacar películas basadas en la mitología griega ha cambiad...
6  WRATH OF THE TITANS (2012 ) Es una película de fantasía, secuela de Clashof the Titans. Con laayuda de la reina Andróm...
7  HELEN OF TROY Otra miniserie sobre hechos sucedidos durante la época en la que Odiseo estaba vivo. Helen of Troy trata...
8 unatramaesaunpersonaje,quienesDionisioel diosdel vino,inclusotambiénpodemos ver a varios centauros y sátiros, personajes...
9 nuevapelículaenverano) esel eslabóndirectoconlasAmazonasyAquamanreinaenlaciudad sumergida de la Atlántida que describió ...
10 CAPÍTULO 3 IMPACTO Y POPULARIDAD EN LA SOCIEDAD IMPACTO SOCIAL El entretenimiento y la tecnología está reinando el mund...
A continuación les hablo de la inclusión de la mitología griega en el mundo del entretenimiento.

