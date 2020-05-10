Successfully reported this slideshow.
FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS HUMANAS Y SOCILAES PSICOLOGIA VIRTUAL BIOLOGIA PROFESOR: NICOLAS GUEVARA ACTIVIDAD # 7 RELACIÓN ENTRE...
GENÉTICA Y AMBIENTE
• Los seres humanos tenemos 46 cromosomas en nuestras células somáticas (2 cromosomas sexuales y 22 pares autonómicos o...
GENOMA • Es la estructura en secuencia y ordenamiento de todos los cromosomas de una especie • El genoma humano, fue desci...
GENES • Son secuencias lineales de nucleótidos de DNA que determinan la herencia de una característica determinada, por ...
MANTENIMIENTO OHOUSEKEEPINGGENES(HKG). • Corresponden aproximadamente a 20% del genoma; por lo general no se regulan por f...
TIPOS DE GENES • Genes redundantes • Operón • Gen regulador HERENCIA HUMANA • Caracteres como los grupos sanguíneos y ci...
ENFERMEDADES GENÉTICAS • Se dice que casi todas las enfermedades humanas son genéticas debido a que los genes desempeña...
EL ESTUDIO DEL AMBIENTE EN EL CAMPO DE LA GENÉTICA DEL COMPORTAMIENTO Están relacionados con tres aspectos: • El impacto...
GENÉTICA MOLECULAR Y GENÉTICA CUANTITATIVA • La Genética molecular ha permitido el conocimiento de la secuencia complet...
REFERENCIA: • Sánchez, González, Dolores Javier, and Bahena, Nayeli Isabel Trejo. Biología celular y molecular, Editorial ...
  1. 1. FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS HUMANAS Y SOCILAES PSICOLOGIA VIRTUAL BIOLOGIA PROFESOR: NICOLAS GUEVARA ACTIVIDAD # 7 RELACIÓN ENTRE GENÉTICA Y COMPORTAMIENTO ELABORADO POR: Giuliana Patricia Villa Villa - ID 100072491
  2. 2. GENÉTICA Y AMBIENTE
  3. 3. • Los seres humanos tenemos 46 cromosomas en nuestras células somáticas (2 cromosomas sexuales y 22 pares autonómicos o cromosomas no sexuales). • Los hombres tienen la fórmula genética 46, XY y las mujeres 46, XX. Estos cromosomas se forman de dos moléculas de DNA. • Los genes se delimitan por intervalos de una de las moléculas de DNA, y su ubicación se denomina locus. • los portadores de genes anormales heredados de un solo progenitor se les denomina heterocigotos, pero, si heredan el gen recesivo de ambos padres, entonces manifestarán la enfermedad y se denominan homocigotos. Esta foto de Autor desconocido está bajo licencia CC BY-NC-ND Esta foto de Autor desconocido está bajo licenc CC BY-NC-ND GENÉTICA
  4. 4. GENOMA • Es la estructura en secuencia y ordenamiento de todos los cromosomas de una especie • El genoma humano, fue descifrado en junio del año 2000 • Un genoma contiene dos copias de cada cromosoma, una heredada del padre y otra de la madre • El cromosoma sexual Y es aportado por el padre y el cromosoma sexual X por la madre • En los genomas existen elementos transponibles, o transposones, que contribuyen también a su variación entre individuos. Esta foto de Autor desconocido está bajo licencia CC BY-SA-NC
  5. 5. GENES • Son secuencias lineales de nucleótidos de DNA que determinan la herencia de una característica determinada, por lo tanto, son la unidad de la herencia. • Se consideran como la unidad de almacenamiento de información y unidad de herencia al transmitir esa información a la descendencia. • Específicos de tejido. Corresponden a 80% del genoma y codifican proteínas con funciones especializadas que pueden ser reguladas por factores externos ambientales o internos. Esta foto de Autor desconocido está bajo licencia CC BY-SA-NC
  6. 6. MANTENIMIENTO OHOUSEKEEPINGGENES(HKG). • Corresponden aproximadamente a 20% del genoma; por lo general no se regulan por factores internos o externos, y su expresión es vital o indispensable para las células, ya que codifican proteínas necesarias para las funciones estructurales y metabólicas básicas de las células. Otra característica importante de estos genes es que se encuentran activos en todas las células. • Genes homeóticos: Estos genes codifican los factores de transcripción que se unen a ciertas se- cuencias de DNA y activan o inhiben la transcripción. También están implicados en la morfogénesis del embrión y el feto durante la vida intrauterina.
  7. 7. TIPOS DE GENES • Genes redundantes • Operón • Gen regulador HERENCIA HUMANA • Caracteres como los grupos sanguíneos y ciertas características físicas como la talla tienen un componente genético, mientras que otras, como el peso, tienen un componente ambiental, La susceptibilidad a padecer ciertas enfermedades como hipertensión arterial, esquizofrenia, diabetes, varias formas de cáncer, migraña entre otras tiene un componente genético importante.
  8. 8. ENFERMEDADES GENÉTICAS • Se dice que casi todas las enfermedades humanas son genéticas debido a que los genes desempeñan funciones muy variadas y participan de manera directa o indirecta en la génesis de la enfermedad. • Actualmente, la Genética del comportamiento es, sin lugar a dudas, uno de los principales campos de investigación psicológica. Los avances científicos producidos en los últimos años en las disciplinas de Genética cuantitativa y molecular se han dado cuenta de que los genes juegan un papel importante en la conducta humana, aportando, asimismo, la mejor evidencia disponible sobre la importancia del ambiente en las diferencias individuales de los caracteres psicológicos.
  9. 9. EL ESTUDIO DEL AMBIENTE EN EL CAMPO DE LA GENÉTICA DEL COMPORTAMIENTO Están relacionados con tres aspectos: • El impacto de las influencias ambientales no compartidas • Las correlaciones entre los genes y el ambiente • Las interacciones genotipo- ambiente La expresión diferencial de los genes dependiendo del ambiente se denomina norma de reacción, y alude a genes que pueden expresarse de una manera diferente en distintos individuos, dependiendo del ambiente en que esos individuos se desarrollen. Un gen no determina un fenotipo actuando aisladamente, sino en relación con el ambiente. EL SÍNDROME DE TURNER es considerado “modelo genético sensible”. Esta foto de Autor desconocido está bajo licencia CC BY-SA-NC
  10. 10. GENÉTICA MOLECULAR Y GENÉTICA CUANTITATIVA • La Genética molecular ha permitido el conocimiento de la secuencia completa del genoma humano, facilitando la localización e identificación de genes, • En Genética cuantitativa la palabra “ambiente” incluye todas las influencias excepto la herencia, esto implica un uso mucho más amplio del que se hace en Psicología. Según esta definición, el ambiente abarca acontecimientos prenatales y circunstancias biológicas como la nutrición o la enfermedad, no solamente los factores familiares y los relativos a la socialización. • sin embargo aún no se conoce la totalidad de proteínas codificadas por los mismos y la relación entre éstas y el comportamiento humano.
  11. 11. REFERENCIA: • Sánchez, González, Dolores Javier, and Bahena, Nayeli Isabel Trejo. Biología celular y molecular, Editorial Alfil, S. A. de C. V., 2006. ProQuest Ebook Central, https://ebookcentral.proquest.com/lib/biblioiberoamericanasp/detail.action?docID=3206479. • López, M. C. (2009). Vulnerabilidad Social en el Síndrome de Turner: Interacción Genes-Ambiente. PSICOLOGÍA CÊNCIA E PROFISSÃO, 29 (2), 318-329. Recuperado de http://www.scielo.br/pdf/pcp/v29n2/v29n2a09

