Caratteristiche tecniche • Bluetooth 4.1 Tech e APT- X con capacità di 20 metri, compatibile con la maggioranza dei telefo...
Script • Un dipendente annoiato e cicciottello è seduto in ufficio. Indossa le VERTI GO e all’improvviso si ritrova catapu...
Photoboard
Dipendente visibilmente annoiato in ufficio
Sulla scrivania appaiono magicamente le cuffie Verti Go
Il dipendente indossa le cuffie Verti Go e si assopisce
Si riscopre abilissimo nel parkour…
...entusiasta di essere fuori dall’ufficio e all’aria aperta…
…così libero da affrontare qualsiasi sfida!!
Improvvisamente, il capo lo sorprende e gli infligge una lavata di testa!
Ma dopo la soddisfacente esperienza di Verti Go, tutto è sopportabile!
Verti go
Verti go
Verti go
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Verti go

4 views

Published on

Ipotesi di prodotto nuovo per sportivi

Published in: Sports
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
4
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
2
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Verti go

  1. 1. Caratteristiche tecniche • Bluetooth 4.1 Tech e APT- X con capacità di 20 metri, compatibile con la maggioranza dei telefoni • Auricolare Impermeabile Sportivo (IP66) • Dietro- Ear di ultima generazione, garanzia 100%, design stabile per Sport • Possibilità di staccare il Dietro-Ear senza rischio di perdita
  2. 2. Script • Un dipendente annoiato e cicciottello è seduto in ufficio. Indossa le VERTI GO e all’improvviso si ritrova catapultato in un altro luogo • Spazio aperto/urbano con il dipendente che pratica attività fisica senza limiti • D’un tratto, il dipendente sobbalza a causa dell’impeto di rabbia del capo ufficio • Il dipendente si ridesta tutto sudato, ma sorridente e soddisfatto. • In ultima scena appare il packshot.
  3. 3. Photoboard
  4. 4. Dipendente visibilmente annoiato in ufficio
  5. 5. Sulla scrivania appaiono magicamente le cuffie Verti Go
  6. 6. Il dipendente indossa le cuffie Verti Go e si assopisce
  7. 7. Si riscopre abilissimo nel parkour…
  8. 8. ...entusiasta di essere fuori dall’ufficio e all’aria aperta…
  9. 9. …così libero da affrontare qualsiasi sfida!!
  10. 10. Improvvisamente, il capo lo sorprende e gli infligge una lavata di testa!
  11. 11. Ma dopo la soddisfacente esperienza di Verti Go, tutto è sopportabile!

×