perioperative infection control.pptx

Jan. 14, 2023
perioperative infection control.pptx

Jan. 14, 2023
Health & Medicine

Perioperative infection control and wound healing- Role of anaesthesiologist

Perioperative infection control and wound healing- Role of anaesthesiologist

Health & Medicine
perioperative infection control.pptx

  1. 1. Perioperative infection control and wound healing: Role of anesthesiologist Moderator Dr. Nishkarsh Gupta Dr. Hitender Gautam Additional Professor Associate Professor Deptt. of OAPM Deptt. of Microbiology Dr. Brajesh Ratre Assistant Professor Deptt. of OAPM Presenter- Dr. Gitartha Goswami SR, Deptt. of OAPM Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  2. 2. Highlights • Epidemiology • Pathophysiology • SSIs and Wound infection • Microbiology • Risk factors • Role of anesthesiologists • Guidelines and evidences Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  3. 3. Epidemiology • Incidence of HCAI- developed countries- 3.5–12%, developing countries- 5.7%- 19.1%. • The risk of HCAI in the OR is even higher. • SSIs- 2nd most common cause of HCAIs after UTI, account for approximately 17% of all HCAI. • SSIs are the most common perioperative infection, 38% of all infections in surgical patients • Prolongs hospital stay, cause morbidity, increase the cost of health care, and lead to mortality Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  4. 4. Pathophysiology • Tissue damage leads to the release of damage activated molecular patterns (DAMPs) or alarmins into the circulation, eg- HMGB 1, mtDNA • DAMPs activates pattern recognition receptors (PRRs), also independently activate complement, neutrophils, monocytes and dendritic cells. • Activation of PRRs → secretion of cytokines and chemokines via signalling pathways involving NF-kB. • Excess production of inflammatory mediators (ILs) leads to SIRS. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  5. 5. Pathophysiology • SIRS is associated with a compensatory increase in anti-inflammatory cytokines (IL-10, TGF-β). • The balance of proinflammatory (IL-6, TNF-a) and antiinflammatory factors dictates whether inflammation return to baseline or progress to persistent inflammation, immunosuppression, and catabolism syndrome (PICS). • PICS increases risk of MODS and sepsis. • Paradoxically, SIRS suppresses body’s ability to mount a defence against invading pathogens. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  6. 6. Pathophysiology • Increased susceptibility to infection and sepsis, invading microbes further stimulate immune cells via pathogen-associated molecular patterns (PAMPs). • A vicious cycle ensues, SIRS results in inflammation and immunoparesis, which, in turn, leads to sepsis with furthur inflammation and risk of MODS. • The initial complement activation leads to consumption of complement, an imbalance ensues, rendering the host susceptible to invading pathogens. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  7. 7. Pathophysiology • The transfusion of blood and products along with anesthetics contribute to this immunosuppressive environment. • Anaesthesia suppresses the immune system, both directly and indirectly. • Cancer recurrence and infection are intimately linked, both flourish in an environment of T-cell exhaustion and lymphocyte anergy, observed in the perioperative period. • The key concern is the creation of a protumour and proinfection cytokine and inflammatory milieu. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  8. 8. Pathophysiology • Natural killer cells, are suppressed by both anaesthetics and opioids. • Anaesthetics mediate secondary effects through altered adrenocortical function. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  9. 9. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  10. 10. SSIs • CDC defines SSI- infection related to an operative procedure that occurs at or near the surgical incision within 30 days of the procedure or within 90 days if prosthetic material is implanted. • All surgical wounds are likely to become contaminated, usually by resident bacterial flora. • May not be significant and contaminated wounds may go unnoticed. • Progression from wound contamination to clinical infection is determined by the adequacy of host defence. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  11. 11. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS 8-10% 12-20% 25% Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  12. 12. SSIs types Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  13. 13. SSIs types Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  14. 14. MICROBIOLOGY • Pathogens depend upon the type of wound • Clean procedures- skin flora, including streptococcal species, Staphylococcus aureus, and CONS. • Clean-contaminated procedures- gram-negative and enterococci in addition to skin flora. • Surgical procedure involves a viscus, the pathogens reflect the endogenous flora of the viscus or nearby mucosal surface; typically polymicrobial. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  15. 15. MICROBIOLOGY • The causative pathogens associated with SSIs have changed over time. • SSIs caused by gram-negative bacilli decreased, with emergence MRSA. • MRSA associated were higher mortality rates, longer hospital stays, and higher costs. • During the past decade the proportion of SSI due to MRSA declined. • Fungal SSIs- widespread use of prophylactic and empiric antibiotics, increased severity of illness, and immunocompromised patients. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  16. 16. MICROBIOLOGY • Exogenous sources of contamination- OR environment or personnel. • Anal, vaginal, or nasopharyngeal carrier of group A streptococci by OR personnel, led to several SSI outbreaks. • Gram-negative organisms is commonly seen on the hands with artificial nails. • Rare outbreaks or clusters of SSIs caused by unusual pathogen- traced to contaminated dressings, bandages, irrigants, or disinfection solution Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  17. 17. RISK FACTORS FOR SSI Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  18. 18. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  19. 19. Why cancer patients are at increased risk? • Effects of Cancer - Impaired cellular and humoral immunity - Bone marrow infiltration • Effects of CT/RT - Disruption of skin and mucosal barriers - Neutropenia/impaired neutrophil function • Functional hyposplenism or asplenia after HSCT • Poor nutritional status, TPN Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  20. 20. What is the role of anesthesiolgist? • Role both outside and inside the OR. • Infection prevention in the OR anesthesia work area is important but very challenging owing to the work flow of anesthesia providers. • Policies and procedures for HH, safe injection practises, and environmental cleaning and disinfection. • Individuals involved in these procedures require training, as well as regular skills assessments. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  21. 21. Factors controlled by anesthetists  Hand hygiene  Aseptic technique during invasive procedures  Face masks and sterile barriers  OR characteristics- Limit traffic through operating room, Use of laminar airflow  Surgical antibiotic prophylaxis  Glycaemic control  Perioperative thermoregulation Perioperative drugs management  Inspired oxygen concentration  Perioperative fluid management  Minimizing blood transfusions  ERAS Nutrition  Anesthetic technique - Avoidance of selected drugs - Regional anaesthesia techniques - Effect of PPV Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  22. 22. Factors controlled by Surgeon and Surgical techniques 1. Skin antisepsis, Hair removal 2. Bowel preparation 3. Gentle traction 4. Effective hemostasis 5. Removal of devitalized tissues 6. Minimization of electrocautery to avoid thermal spread 7. Obliteration of dead space 8. Irrigation of tissues with saline to avoid excessive drying 9. Wound closure without tension 10. Judicious use of closed suction drains 11. Topical and local antibiotic delivery 12. Antibiotic-impregnated implants, antibiotic sutures 13. Wound dressings, wound protectors Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine
  23. 23. Guidelines • Several guidelines available regarding prevention of SSI- CDC, WHO, APSIC, IDSA, NICE. • SHEA Expert Guidance on Infection prevention in the operating room anesthesia work area. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  24. 24. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  25. 25. Infection prevention in the OR anesthesia work area • Contamination in the anesthesia work area include the anesthesia cart, stopcocks, LMAs, laryngoscope blades, touchscreens, keyboards, providers’ hands. • Anesthesia work area bioburden- both commensal and pathogenic bacteria, including CONS, Bacillus spp, streptococci, Staph aureus, Acinetobacter spp etc. • High risk practises- use of multi-dose vials for >1 patient, <100% use of gloves during airway management, failure to perform HH after removing gloves, entry into anesthesia cart drawers without performance of HH. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  26. 26. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  27. 27. Hand hygiene • Ideally performed according to the WHO 5 Moments for Hand Hygiene. • HH performed- before aseptic tasks, after removing gloves, when hands are soiled or contaminated, before touching the contents of the anesthesia cart, and when entering and exiting the OR. • Indications in the OR can be as high as 54/hr, logistically unfeasible, leading to non adherence rates of 83%,. • Increasing access to ABHR led to an increase in HH practises by anesthesiology staff during a surgical procedure Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  28. 28. Hand hygiene • ABHR dispensers at the entrances to ORs and near anesthesia providers. • Double gloves during airway management, removal of outer gloves immediately after airway manipulation and inner gloves ASAP and perform HH. • Current data inadequate to either support or discourage use of ABHR on gloved hands, application might be better when doffing and donning are not feasible Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  29. 29. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  30. 30. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  31. 31. ASEPTIC PRECAUTIONS FOR VARIOUS PROCEDURES AND USE OF PPE • Objective- reduce endogenous and exogenous sources of infection to patients and HCWs. • Indications for aseptic practices- 1. During care and nursing of patients : Barrier nursing 2. During therapeutic procedures: i.m. injections, CVP line access, Arterial lines. 3. During airway and endoscopic procedures: Intubation, mechanical ventilation, suctioning, Bronchoscopy. 4. During various diagnostic procedures 5. Others- foley’s catheterization. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  32. 32. USE OF PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT • Use of PPE appropriate for the procedure. • PPE interrupt the chain of transmission of organisms from the patient to the HCW and from the HCW to the patient. • Correct donning and doffing practises. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  33. 33. OR Environmental disinfection • Direct laryngoscope or video-laryngoscope handles and blades should undergo high-level disinfection or sterilization prior to use. • Otherwise, replace with single-use ones. • Clean blades and handles to be stored in packaging appropriate for semicritical items. • Infectious disease outbreaks have been associated with contaminated laryngoscopes. • Laryngoscope handles not able to undergo high-level disinfection should not be used. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  34. 34. OR Environmental disinfection • Inadequate data to make recommendations regarding the use of disposable covers to prevent contamination of anesthesia machines. • High-touch surfaces on the anesthesia machine and anesthesia work area should be disinfected between OR uses. • Use EPA-approved hospital disinfectant that is compatible with the equipment and surfaces. • Reusable monitoring equipment and cables in physical contact with patients should be cleaned. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  35. 35. OR Environmental disinfection • i.v. access ports- disinfected before each use, scrubbing the port with a sterile alcohol-based disinfectant or use sterile isopropyl alcohol containing caps to cover ports continuously. • The act can be challenging in anesthesia practice, particularly during induction and emergence of anesthesia. • Maximal sterile barrier precautions- All CVCs and axillary and femoral arterial lines. • Other peripheral arterial lines- a minimum of a cap, mask, sterile gloves, and a small sterile fenestrated drape. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  36. 36. OR Environmental disinfection • Rubber stoppers of vials and necks of ampules- wiped with 70% alcohol prior to use. • Bacterial contamination of medication syringes can occur with skin microorganisms. • Needleless syringes should be capped with a sterile cap that completely covers the Luer connector on the syringe • Storage of supplies on the top surface of the cart should be avoided, should be removed between cases to facilitate cleaning. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  37. 37. OR Environmental disinfection • Provider-prepared sterile injectable drugs should be used as soon as practicable, USP recommends use within 1hr • Commercially prefilled syringes or syringes prepared by the hospital pharmacy have a relatively long life. • Discard provider-prepared sterile injectable drugs and i.v. solutions at the end of each case, whether used or not. • Unused prefilled syringes with intact locks can be returned to stock. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  38. 38. OR Environmental disinfection • Use Single-dose medication vials and flushes whenever possible. • Multi-dose vials- used for only 1 patient and accessed with a new sterile syringe and needle for each entry. • Syringes and needles are single patient devices and should never be reused for another patient. • Both CDC and AAGBI have issued safe injection practices. • Minimize the time between spiking IV bags and patient administration. • No specific time limit has been identified in the literature. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  39. 39. OR Environmental disinfection • Computer keyboards and touchscreen- cleaned and disinfected after each anesthesia case using a hospital-approved disinfectant. • Use of Plastic keyboard shields, or washable keyboards and touchscreens facilitate thorough disinfection. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  40. 40. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  41. 41. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  42. 42. OR ventilation • Laminar flow allows particle-free air movement over the aseptic operating field at a uniform velocity (vertically or horizontally). • Reduces the burden of microorganisms in the OR during implantation of prosthetic material • However, insufficient evidence supporting its routine use • A systematic review that included 12 observational studies (between 1987 and 2011) did not find any benefit in reducing the incidence of deep incisional SSI following hip and knee arthroplasty, and abdominal/open vascular surgeries. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  43. 43. Order of patients • Common routes for transmission of infection in the OR are airborne or fomite borne. • Accurate printed theatre lists to be available prior to the scheduled date. • ‘Dirty cases’ should be identified beforehand, theatre staffs notified and scheduled last on an operating list. • If not possible, Hospital Infection Society advises that a plenum-ventilated OR should require a minimum of 15 min before proceeding to the next case. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  44. 44. Order of patients • Appropriate cleaning of the OR between all patients should be undertaken. • Visible contamination with blood or body materials disinfected with sodium hypochlorite and then cleaned with detergent and water. • Floors of the OR should be disinfected at the end of each session. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  45. 45. Implementation • Regular monitoring and evaluation of infection prevention practices. • Use of measures to improve performance. • Both overt and covert observation of behaviors can improve practice. • Regular feedbacks, surveillance measures. • Interventions like checklists and simulation for education and evaluation of different aspects of anesthesia practice Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  46. 46. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  47. 47. Surgical antibiotic prophylaxis CDC WHO IDSA Timing In a way that bactericidal concentration of the agents is established in the serum and tissues when the incision is made within the 120 min before the incision, while considering the half-life of the antibiotic (cefazolin, penicillins) Within 1 hour, 2 hours for Vancomycin and Fluoroquin. Repeat doses No statement At intervals of 2 half- lives or if there is excessive blood loss At intervals of 2 half-lives • Postoperatively, CDC recommends antibiotic therapy to continue only in contaminated and dirty cases. • Antibiotic stewardship programmes should be practised. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  48. 48. Glycaemic control • Surgery causes a neuroendocrine stress response with release of counter- regulatory hormones (Epi, glucagon, cortisol, GH). • Hyperglycaemia increases risk of morbidity and mortality, even in non- diabetics. • DM increases susceptibility to infection by altering both the innate and the adaptive immune systems • Hyperglycaemia reduces vasodilation, impairs endothelial nitric oxide generation, decreases complement function, impairs neutrophil chemotaxis and phagocytosis. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  49. 49. Glycaemic control • Nonenzymatic glycosylation of Ig, reducing complement fixation and opsonization of microbes. • Short-term hyperglycemia increases oxidative stress and systemic inflammatory responses. • Also impairs CD8+ T cell mediated immunity. • Hyperglycaemia alters the critical balance between inflammatory and antiinflammatory cytokines; increase adverse outcomes. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  50. 50. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  51. 51. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  52. 52. Glycaemic targets • CDC guidelines advise perioperative glycemic control, and blood glucose target levels <200 mg/dL in patients with and without DM to prevent SSIs. • NICE-SUGAR trial demonstrates conventional glucose control (target of 180 mg/dL) had better outcomes (less mortality) than patients managed with intensive glucose control (target of 81–108 mg/dL). Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  53. 53. Perioperative thermoregulation • Mild perioperative hypothermia (34°–36°C) is common in surgical patients. • Heat loss during the first hour of anesthesia- redistribution of core to peripheral temperature gradients caused by an anesthetic-induced vasodliation. • Causes of continued heat loss in the OR are radiation and convection. • The most effective means of preventing ongoing heat loss are forced air warming and administration of warmed fluids. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  54. 54. Perioperative thermoregulation • Complications- increased LOS, increased intraoperative blood loss, transfusion requirements, adverse cardiac events • Mild hypothermia also increases incidence of SSIs. • Hypothermia triggers thermoregulatory vasoconstriction, thereby decreasing subcutaneous tissue oxygen tension • The major relation between hypothermia and increased SSI. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  55. 55. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  56. 56. Preop. temp Management <36°C Active warming in ward >/=36°C Active warming at least 30 minutes before induction Begin induction only when temperature is 36.0°C or above Active warming throughout the intraoperative phase if- having anaesthesia for more than 30 minutes or less than 30 minutes and are at higher risk of inadvertent perioperative hypothermia Introp. temp Maintain at >/= 36.5°C Postop. temp <36°C Warmed using forced-air warming until comfortably warm NICE guidelines
  57. 57. SSIs risk with FAW devices • The waste air from FAW is not simply benign waste air. • The waste heat and air escapes from under the surgical drape near the floor, where it warms the contaminated air near the floor. • The contaminated warm air forms convection currents that rise along the sides of the surgical table • It mobilizes the floor bacteria into the sterile surgical field above the patient. • Studies have shown mixed results, larger RCTs needed. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  58. 58. Perioperative drug management • Immunosuppressive agents like glucocorticoids, MTX, AZT, cyclosporine, and tacrolimus. • Glucocorticoids- major concerns are: (1) the risk of SSIs and (2) the risk of hemodynamic instability (secondary adrenal insufficiency). • Ideally, the lowest possible dose of glucocorticoids should be used in the perioperative setting. • If patients require >10 mg prednisone (or equivalent) daily, it implies that the disease activity is not adequately controlled and that elective surgery should be postponed. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  59. 59. Perioperative drug management • Stopping DMARDs prior to surgery may result in a flare-up of disease activity, may adversely affect rehabilitation. • Biologic DMARDs can be continued till day of surgery. • Non- biologic DMRDs- Stop for atleast 2 weeks each for etanercept and adalimumab while 6 months for rituximab before elective surgery Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  60. 60. Inspired oxygen concentration • Postulated to improve the oxidative bactericidal activity of neutrophils. • Adequate wound PO2 also helps in the development of collagen and epithelium, instrumental factors in wound healing. • Evidence that giving 80% FIO2 rather than 30% reduces wound infections in colorectal surgeries. • In vitro analysis of neutrophil function reveals that a higher PO2 promotes the production of reactive oxygen intermediates. • Current guidelines to prevent SSIs recommend only giving the required FIO2 to maintain oxygen saturations above 95%. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  61. 61. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  62. 62. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  63. 63. Perioperative fluid management • Wound healing is critically dependent on adequate perfusion to deliver oxygen. • Mild to moderate hypovolemia is well tolerated as interstitial fluid moves into the intravascular space to preserve cardiac output. • However, this leaves the subcutaneous tissue relatively hypovolemic. • The optimal type of fluid (colloid or crystalloid) or strategy of fluid management (goal directed, liberal, or restrictive) remain controversial. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  64. 64. Perioperative fluid management • Difficult to assess volume status in both liberal and restrictive strategy • GDFT has gained evidence for improved outcomes, does not specifically relate to a reduction in postoperative infection. • WHO recommednations (2016) on prevention of SSIs- GDFT in intraop. and postop. period is associated with decreased incidence of SSIs. • However, restrictive therapy and preoperative GDFT were not associated with reduction of SSI compared with standard therapy. • When considering SSIs as endpoint, GDFT may be considered if available. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  65. 65. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  66. 66. Minimizing blood transfusions • Immunomodulation and immunosuppression (TRIM) are known consequences of allogeneic blood transfusion. • The incidence of postoperative bacterial infection is higher in transfused patients. • This effect is greater in trauma patients- established fact. • The effect appears to be dose-related, older units (>2weeks) • Consider risk benefit ratios before transfusion, use fresh units. • Platelet transfusions are associated with bacterial sepsis. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  67. 67. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  68. 68. Enhanced recovery after surgery (ERAS) • Initiated by Professor Henrik Kehlet in the 1990s • ERAS or enhanced recovery programs (ERPs) or fast-tracking. • Initially started for colorectal surgeries, aim to achieve early recovery after surgery by maintaining preoperative organ function and reducing the surgical stress response. • Implemented in other surgeries and has shown a decrease in the incidence of HAIs. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  69. 69. ERAS • Goals- maintenance of normal physiology in the perioperative period, decreasing surgical stress. • Key principles of the ERAS protocol  pre-operative counselling  preoperative nutrition  avoidance of prolonged perioperative fasting and carbohydrate loading up to 2 hours preoperatively  standardized anesthetic and analgesic regimens  early mobilization Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  70. 70. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  71. 71. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  72. 72. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  73. 73. Nutrition • Malnutrition is associated with a number of negative consequences  Increased susceptibility to infection  Poor wound healing  Increased frequency of decubitus ulcers  Overgrowth of bacteria in the gastrointestinal tract  Abnormal nutrient losses through the stool • Malnutrition leads to immune system dysfunction by impairing complement activation, bacterial opsonization, and the function of neutrophils, macrophages, and lymphocytes Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  74. 74. Preoperative nutrition support • Adequately nourished or mild-to-moderate malnutrition, surgery need not be delayed for preoperative parenteral or enteral supplementation. • Patients with severe malnutrition- some benefit from delaying surgery to be fed only if catabolism is not due to the disease itself. • Benefit more from enteral than parenteral feeding; TPN increases risk for infectious complications. • However, parenteral nutrition was found beneficial in patients with upper gastrointestinal malignancies and hepatocellular carcinoma. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  75. 75. Postperative nutrition support • Enteral nutrition (oral or tube feeds) rather than parenteral, whenever possible. • Postoperative parenteral nutrition-if return of bowel function is not anticipated for more than 10 days, severe malnutrition at baseline, or who have a complicated postoperative course. • Role for immune-enhancing nutritional supplements(arginine, glutamine, nonessential fatty acids, branched chain fatty acids), remains unclear. • There is insufficient high-quality evidence. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  76. 76. Decrease in infectious comlications including pneumonia, sepsis, wound infection, UTI etc were seen A 45% reduction on both infectious and non infectious complications were seen. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  77. 77. Anesthetic technique • Anaesthetic agents – Iv agents – Inhalational agents – Opioids • The role of Regional anesthesia • Effect of Positive pressure ventilation. • Several literature on association of anesthetic technique on cancer recurrence. • Perioperative events leading to cancer recurrence may be intimately related to perioperative infections. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  78. 78. Agent NK cell no./activity T-lymphocyte Others Propofol Increase Do not inhibit Antioxidant effect Ketamine/ Thiopentone / Etomidate Decrease Decrease T helper cells Midazolam - - inhibitory efect on innate immunity, inhibit neutrophil adhesion by inhibiting the level of IL-8 Volatile anesthetics Decrease Decrease T helper cell activity Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  79. 79. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  80. 80. Agent NK cell no./activity T-lymphocyte Others Morphine suppresses NK cell activity Suppresses T-cell differentiation, promotes lymphocyte apoptosis Inhibit macrophage activity Fentanyl Decrease Increase regulatory T cells Sufentanil Decrease Increase regulatory T cells Inhibits leukocyte migration Tramadol May have protective effects on cellular immunity NSAIDs Reverses NK cell suppression Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  81. 81. Role of regional anesthesia • Reduces perioperative stress response. • Serum levels of the stress hormone cortisol are lower. • Reducing the need for opioids or volatile anesthetics, • Orthopedic knee surgery conducted under neuraxial anesthesia led to a significant lower postoperative infections compared with general anesthesia. • A reduced duration of T-cell anergy and disturbances in T lymphocyte subsets (Th1 and 2) • However, high-quality evidence is lacking. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  82. 82. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  83. 83. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS
  84. 84. Effect of Positive pressure ventilation • Positive pressure ventilation appears to impair mucociliary motility in the airways. • Stress and shear forces exerted during the cyclic opening and closing of alveoli result in increased cytokine production and white cell sequestration, as does over-distension of alveoli • PPV induce inflammation, decrease surfactant production, VILI. • May promote translocation of tracheal bacteria into the bloodstream. • ETT can serve as a conduit between the environment and LRT. Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS Department of Onco-Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine IRCH, NCI, AIIMS

